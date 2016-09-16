NCC Establishes Industry Working Group On Multiple Taxation

*Says Inactive Phone Numbers Increased To 76m In July

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said the commission had established an Industry Working Group (IWG) on multiple taxation and regulations.

This information is contained in the 2nd Quarter 2016 Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement report posted on the commission’s website.

The report said: “As part of the strategy to address the issues of multiple taxations and regulations in the Nigerian telecommunications industry, the commission had facilitated the establishment of the IWG on multiple taxations and regulations.

“The commission hosted a successful IWG meeting, which was chaired by the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

“A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the proposed Alternative Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Nigerian telecommunications industry presented by Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service (EMTS).

“There has been a general concern in the industry that the current EIA process affects the fast deployment of telecommunications infrastructure required for good quality of service in the country,” it said.

NCC said that at the end of the meeting, it was agreed that all other operators should review the proposal and forward their comments to the commission.

It said that the commission had also set up a regulatory intervention team that would at very short notice, intervene and engage other government agencies.

The team is set up with a view to resolving urgent cases and threats to critical telecoms infrastructure across the country.

It said that the commission had continued to monitor the porting process with a view to ensuring strict adherence to the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Regulation 2014, in addition to the business rules.

MNP is a service that allows a cell phone or smartphone customer to change telecom carrier and keep the same phone number.

The commission said that the monitoring was in pursuant to the commission’s goal of sustaining the integrity of the Mobile Number Portability Scheme in the country.

“To this end, a system audit of operators’ MNP Platform and Short Message Service Center (SMSC) was carried out during the period.

“In Quarter 2, 2016, this exercise focused attention on reviewing all rejected port requests by the donor within the period to ensure that these rejections were made for valid reasons consistent with the MNP Business Rules,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that inactive telephone numbers in the country have increased from 67,331,498 in June to 76,164,149 in July.

In its ‘Monthly Subscriber Data’ report released in Lagos on Thursday, the commission said that there were 8,832,651 unused numbers during the period, making up the total inactive lines.

It showed that of the 226,426,215 connected lines, only 150,262,066 numbers were active.

The report stated that of the 76,164,149 inactive numbers, the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) networks had a share of 72,732,130.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA mobile) operators had a share of 3,240,313 while the Fixed Wired/Wireless networks had a total of 184,819 unused lines.

Similarly, of the 150,262,066 active lines, the GSM networks had 149,708,077 numbers, adding a total of 528,994 lines to their June number of 149,179,083 active lines.

It said that the CDMA operators had 371,613 active lines, as their active numbers reduced by 82,479 lines from the June figure of 454,092 active numbers.

The fixed/wireless networks had a share of 164,114 of the active lines, reducing their June record of 170,539 by 6,425 lines in July.

In addition, the report said that the teledensity of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry also climbed to 107.33 percent in July, compared to 107.01 percent in June.

It said that the teledensity measured the percentage of a country’s population with access to telecommunications services as determined by the subscriber base.

The teledensity is currently calculated on a population of 140 million people.

The data showed that some subscribers purchased SIM cards but dumped them after using them for some time.