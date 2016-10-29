NBA Knows All Corrupt Judges In The Country – Falana

Barrister Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and foremost rights activist spoke on Television Continental on the arrest of some senior judges by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over corruption allegations. TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI who monitored the interview bring sthe excerpts:

There has been so much buzz on social media since the arrest of corrupt judges, but the presidency has come out to say that the DSS action was assault on corruption and not the judiciary as an institution. How will you react to that statement?

I do agree with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Mahmud Mohammed that the action that took place is very unfortunate or regrettable. Unlike the other lawyers who are speaking out loudly, I have been a victim of nocturnal raids for over 10 times so I know what it means to have somebody’s house raided in the night. But whenever I have encounter with the State Security Service or the former National Security Service whenever they came calling, I usually come out to ask them what is amiss. I never allow them to rough handle me or my family. If unfortunately judges find themselves in a position where they were embarrassed by security forces, there is no way I can clap for that. But having said that, we must also look at the allegations that have been made including the fact that humongous sums of money were found in the residence of judges. Under our law, the onus goes to them to justify how they acquire the funds. And that is why I have said these judges that have been arrested are presumed innocent until the contrary is proved. For sure, the State Security Service should release them on bail and the Attorney- General of the Federation should have them arraigned in court if there is evidence against them; but having said that, I have challenged the hypocrisy of the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and all those who are pretending that all is well with the judiciary of our country. Whenever people have scandalised judges in the past, I have stood out against them because there are good judges in Nigeria, there are good lawyers in Nigeria and there are also bad ones. Our duty is to isolate them , identify them and have them prosecuted for destroying and desecrating the temple of justice. I am not going to join those who are pretending that all is well and I am telling them that we would not have had this problem if we had risen up to expose those who are ruining this profession and those who are desecrating the temple of justice. We know them. I am a lawyer. The NBA knows all the corrupt judges and lawyers in Nigeria but we have failed to expose them. Those of us who have had to do it regularly are now treated like lepers by our colleagues who are in league with those who are ruining the legal profession. What I am saying therefore is that this unfortunate incident of the judges arrest calls for sober reflection on the part of all serious-minded lawyers and judges of our country, particularly the Bar.

The NBA said if the judges are not released unconditionally there will be consequences. Is this a threat or are the judges above the law?

Judges are certainly not above the law. If anybody is detained illegally, what the law requires s to do is to go to court to file an action seeking to have them released. But in this case, there is a general demand for the release of these judges. I understand some of them have been released and we are demanding that all of them should be granted bail because these are bailable offences . When the state is ready to prosecute, you can always file your charges. Just like I will say, in respect of any citizen, I will never support the illegal detention of anybody. It must not be limited to lawyers and that is why our colleagues now who are shouting from the rooftops, whenever any citizen is detained illegally, we come out whether you are a poor man or a big man, we don’t discriminate. And that is what I am telling my colleagues. Let us have a common standard with respect to the treatment of criminal suspects in our country. Don’t shout yourself hoarse when big people are arrested and detained because that is discriminatory and that means you are only there to defend the rich and powerful people.

Some of your colleagues have also said the whole process undermines the independence of the judiciary, what do you have to say about that?

I do not agree with that because majority of judges in Nigeria are decent, they are incorruptible and they are men and women of integrity. To that extent, I will not want to believe that the independence of the judiciary has been undermined in any way. What we should do very quickly now as responsible members of the legal profession is to tidy up our loose ends, strengthen our very mechanism, both at the bar and the bench and quickly move against those who are destroying the image of the profession, who are denting the integrity of the judiciary of our country. So, we should not engage in any generalization. We shouldn’t hide under this incident to cover-up those who are wallowing in corruption.

It is a matter of grave concern that the legal profession has allowed the denigration of the hallowed temple of justice because of the misconduct of a few corrupt judges. For several years, judges who committed grave criminal offences were not prosecuted but merely retired by the authorities on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council. Although the National Judicial Council recently recommended the dismissal and prosecution of a judge for extorting the sum of N197 million from a litigant the authorities had paid lip service to the menace of judicial corruption in the country.

In particular, the Nigerian Bar Association which has information on all corrupt judges and lawyers in the country have continued to shield them to the embarrassment of incorruptible members of the bar and the bench. The few lawyers who have plucked up the courage to expose corrupt judges and lawyers have been stigmatised and treated like lepers by their colleagues.

It is on record that when both the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sent invitation letters to judges suspected of corruption they had rushed to the Federal High Court to obtain interlocutory injunctions to prevent their arrest, investigation and prosecution. About two years ago, an anti graft agency found N2 billion in the account of a high court judge. As soon as the judge was invited for questioning she reported and made a statement and was granted bail. But as she could not defend the lodgement in her bank account she obtained an interlocutory injunction from one of the judges in the custody of the SSS. It is common knowledge that two Senior Advocates of Nigeria are standing trial in the Lagos high court for allegedly bribing a judge. Even though it takes two to tangle the judge has not been charged to court for allegedly receiving bribe. Having failed to take advantage of the relevant statutory disciplinary bodies to purge the bar and the bench of corrupt elements the members of the legal profession have themselves to blame for the harassment of judges by security forces. It is on account of negligence on the part of the legal profession that the SSS which screens candidates before they are recommended by the National Judicial Council for appointment as judges has now engaged in the arrest of judges for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

To avoid any further embarrassment in the circumstances, the bar and the bench should immediately strengthen their disciplinary bodies with a view to removing the few corrupt judges and lawyers whose criminal activities have continued to erode public confidence in the judiciary. Finally, it is painful to note that, before now, the demand of the human rights community to the effect that the fundamental rights of lowly placed criminal suspects be respected by the Police and other security agencies has been treated with disdain. But having regard to the fact that judges and other influential citizens have since become victims of institutionalized abuse of official harassment, it is high time that all stakeholders demanded that every criminal suspect be treated with dignity in line with the provision of the Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

From your observation, is there any tendency by the NBA to rid itself corrupt judges and other tendencies within its fold?

Unfortunately, it is because we have failed to use the statutory bodies recognized by law to deal with this mess that we are being embarrassed now. We must stop queuing behind judges and lawyers whenever they are accused of running foul of the law. The only way we can save the integrity of the profession is to ensure that we take the issue of discipline very seriously. As I did said earlier, whenever lawyers are gathered, they speak in low tones about corruption of judges and lawyers. I remember an incident last year. I think it was a Bar leader who told me ‘Femi, I have just seen the house of a High Court judge which is well over a billion naira’. And I said ‘you have been to the house?’, he said yes. Why don’t you write a petition that the man should come and explain how he acquired the wealth? He said ‘Femi, I am not as courageous as yourself’. I said stop telling me about it then. So, this is why we are in this mess. Senior lawyers particularly know corrupt judges. They have their records. Some of them give them money. Some of them tempt our judges but when anybody accuses the judiciary of corruption, they are the first to run all over the place. So, why are you trying to denigrate the judiciary of our country? We must stop the hypocrisy once and for all.

What do you think the role of the National Judicial Council should be in this case because there also notions that the NJC should have been petitioned about the judges rather than the arrest of the judges in the cover of the night?

With respect, many of the petitions that the State Security Service is acting on now regrettably had been before the National Judicial Council to the knowledge of the Bar. I represent a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) that has written over 10 petitions against some of these judges. What happened? Most of these petitions were ignored.

Are you saying the NJC is more of a toothless bulldog that has no power to perform and the process which the DSS adopted is well and good even though some said it is not good for democracy?

With profound respect to members of the NJC, most of these allegations are beyond the statutory powers of the NJC. We are dealing with allegations of bribery and corruption. This is not a matter of a simple case of misconduct. The NJC has no powers to investigate allegations of corruption. It cannot investigate allegations of money laundering. So, it is the business of the security forces. Those who are saying the State Security Service has nothing to do with this matter have forgotten the fact that before a judge is appointed in Nigeria, he or she is screened by the State Security Service because the duties they are going to perform has security implications for the country. So, if the same body that screened you before your appointment decides to monitor you and tells you that have gone beyond the ambit of the law at any stage, you cannot turn around and say you have not got the powers to monitor and arrest me even though you monitored me. It is rather contradictory. So, I think our colleagues are not aware of the fact that before the names of candidates are shortlisted and sent to the NJC for recommendations for appointment, they are screened thoroughly by the State Security Service.