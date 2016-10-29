Much Ado About Use Of Faith Items In Churches

Chinyere Abiaziem

Lagos



From time immemorial several faith adherents have ‘items’ or extensions which they attach spiritual importance and use as a means of communing with or worshipping God. Muslims, Christians, traditionalists have theirs as well as other faiths.



In Christendom, the use of these extensions differs from denomination to denomination. In most orthodox churches, the use of candles, water and incense is common while not so in the Pentecostal circle where they commonly use oil, aprons and handkerchief as points of contacts to solving a particular problem, warding off evils or to attract favour.



Due to the acceptance of these worship extensions by worshipers, in recent times many have fallen for the antics of preachers who do best in ripping the pockets of miracle-seeking members.



Independent Sunday reached out to some persons for their views on the significance of these items and here is what they have to say:

Inene Martins, Entrepreneur



The oil is very important; it is used to represent the Holy Spirit’s anointing as recorded in the Bible. When installing a new leader, oil is used to anoint their heads and to prove the presence of the Holy Spirit in their lives. Water is likewise very important too especially during baptism. Water represents a kind of cleansing agent, just like the way Jesus washed the feet of his disciples with water. On handkerchiefs, apron and candles, I don’t know about it. I don’t think it’s good but at the same time, I do not know if they are wrong.



Candles and flames are part of the myth and mystery of humanity. Their history may be traced back in the Old Testament where the oil lamp is light as a perpetual increase before the Lord from generation to generation. All were used in one or two important event(s) in the Bible, from baptism of water to lightening of oil lamp. As a Christian, there are some mysteries that we believe in and do not have to question. For me I see them as a kind of symbol of faith just like parables as used by Christ to illustrate some of His teachings. Candle reminds one of light and darkness. Oil reminds us of purification and anointing. But all I can say is that they are now being misused by today’s Christians.



The Bible should be our compass as it says all power belongs to God

While I have nothing against using of any of the above if they are used with faith in Jesus Christ, it is worthy to know that they should not be depended upon. At the mention of the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow; only the name of Jesus saves. So, anything else must not be depended upon in isolation.



John Mark, Public speaker



I believe the keyword here is significant. It depends on our perspective, and God’s perspective. How do I mean? In several cases, the use of earthly elements like the aforementioned are symbolic; which in turn (in many cases) becomes doctrinal in several cases. For instance, water is symbolic in water baptism, wine is symbolic in communion, aprons are symbolic for healing, all these are doctrinal and I would not want to comment on doctrinal issues. Now, in terms of miracles, Jesus once posited, “the children of this world seek for a sign…” Many people always expect a human influence in any supernatural atmosphere, people don’t believe in faith without ‘initial’ evidence. That is to say it is easier to ‘believe’ a pastor who runs, shouts and speaks in tongues than someone who is calm and speaks the word. People buy into the use of candles, handkerchiefs, aprons, because of the ‘initial’ grandeur. It is more of a psychotic experience than a spiritual one. On initial occasions, Jesus made use of earthly elements to convince the hearts of hearers, but He made it plain that that should not be the major focus especially concerning the spiritual life.



Kayode Reuben, Account Analyst

I really do not know what to say concerning this topic.

Rev Peace Phyllis Goodey, Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Executive

But ye shall receive power after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem and in all Judea and in Samaria and unto the uttermost part of the earth- Acts 1:8. If the power of the Holy is not upon your life you can carry Apron, handkerchief and oil all you like it will just be ordinary cloth. The woman with the issue of blood touched the hem of the garment of our Lord Jesus Christ and she was healed Mark 5: 27-29 because Jesus was anointed with Holy Ghost and with power Acts 10: 38. God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul so that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons and the diseases departed from them and the evil spirits went out of them- Acts 19:11-12. Same with anointing oil which believers use. I don’t know about candles. That is not for us. Jesus never used it or his disciples.

