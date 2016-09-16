Mother, Grand Daughter Crushed to Death at Awka-Etiti Motor Accident

By Chukwujekwu Ilozue.

AWKA – A woman and her grand daughter were on Wednesday evening crushed to death at Awka Etiti in Idemili South local council when a 911 lorry with registration number XB 751-PHC had a brake failure and rammed into a shop.

The middle-aged woman and her tender grand daughter it was gathered were on their way home after the day’s business.

The accident occurred at IKB Junction, Ejighinandu, near Eke Awka-Etiti along Nnobi-Ekwulobia road.

Tears flowed freely as the corpses of the two victims decapitated :heads crushed and the woman’s hand cut off, the children of the woman and passers-by cried uncontrollably beside them.

Incidentally, Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano who was coming back from a function at Mbosi ran into the accident and personally helped in clearing the road.

The Governor himself could not hold back tears on seeing the gory site ordered his convoy to take the corpses to Our Lady of Fatima mortuary using the convoy Ambulance.

Amidst shouts of lamentation he supervised action at the incident with his medical team and the help of his security officers gathered the corpses and took them to the mortuary together with the woman’s son and daughter.

While condoling with the people of Awka-Etiti, Governor Obiano urged them to go about their normal businesses promising to do his best to assuage the pains of the bereaved family.

Obiano also warned careless drivers to stay off Anambra State noting that no live of any Onye Anambra is worth being wasted.

According to eye witnesses, “the 911 lorry, lost its break from Eke Awka-etiti, lost control and crushed Mama Ejima and the tender grand daughter.”

“Mama Ejima is a popular widow who sells banana to meet up with the pressures of existential survival since her husband left her early,” they added