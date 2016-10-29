Most Prophets In Nigeria Operate With Familiar Spirit-Philips



Pastor Emmanuel Philips is the senior pastor and founder of Divine Increase Assembly, situated on Victory Estate, LASU/Isheri way, Iba, Lagos. He spoke with Independent during the week on the uniqueness of God’s call on his life, false prophets and their symbolic features and other topical issues in the country. Chinyere Abiaziem brings the excerpt:



How did you encounter Jesus in your call to ministry?

I was born 3rd of March 1953 but gave my life to Christ in the year 1979. The vision of this ministry was given to me by God in the year 2004. The Lord told me that this church will be a movement that nobody or power will be able to stand against. He told me that the growth of this church shall be so great. This church you are seeing today actually started from a parlour in the year 2004, in the month of August and today, we have branches in Owerri, Onitsha, Calabar, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Warri and the headquarters here in Lagos.

What will you say is the exact vision or mandate of this ministry?

The vision of this ministry is to raise believers from obscure places to a places of honour and glory by absolute trust in the word of God that produces heartfelt prayer and highest praise for a guaranteed increase. It is a life changing and a life transforming ministry whereby you experience total increase in all ramifications of your life; you increase spiritually, materially, and financially and so on that is the vision and the mandate that the Lord gave me concerning this ministry. The Lord told me that there are three spiritual weapons that guarantee the increase, that is: the word of God; heartfelt prayer and highest praise. This is what we have been doing for the past 12 years that has had a salutary effect and moved all lifts forward. It is not a prophetic Church where people come for prophecies, it is a church that is based on the absolute teaching of the undiluted word of God because I am a Pastor / Teacher by calling. I minister and teach you the word of God effectively for you to have a guaranteed result and ultimately make heaven at last.



You host the increase conference annually, what exactly is the significance to your ministry and by extension the body of Christ?

As a child of God, there must be a time of sober reflection; there must be a time of hearing from God if you are to move forward. God instituted this conference as a way of celebrating our anniversary. Not just that it is a way of celebrating our anniversary. It is a conference where God tells us his mind; it is a conference where God tells us about the future. It is also a meeting where God gives us our inheritance as his children and with this, we are able to subdue every negative thing in our lives. We gather for five days of intensive teaching, intensive worship, intensive praise and intensive prayer. This is a church that is being sustained by the grace of God because I never went to a bible school. All the people I knew today I knew them while in the ministry, so when we gather like this, we ask God for direction, we tell him to be at the front and lead us, because without him we can do nothing. The conference is a prophetic meeting where we seek the face of God.



This year’s conference was centred on ‘I have a ransom’, what inspired such theme?

This is the 12th increase international conference. I have never given any of them a theme of my own, I always seek the face of the God for the theme. When I did the same thing I always do every year, I mean seeking the face of the Lord, he told me to tell the people that there is a ransom for them. If you look at Nigeria you will see that people are suffering, people are in pain, people are confused, they don’t know the next thing to do or expect because of the hard economic situation in the country which is currently affecting everybody. The lord gave me the theme. When I was praying, he told me to tell people that in the midst of the calamity and depression in the country, there is a ransom for you that can change your life, change your situation and take you to the next level. The entire ministers that came for the conference all preached on the theme and the people were richly blessed. You have to know that you don’t have to conclude on yourself yet because of what you are going through, there is a ransom for you that change your situation, turn your life around and take you to the next level that God has designed for you. God knew that there were lives to be touched through that theme. That was why God gave it to me.

What do you think government can do to restore peace in the Niger-Delta region where unrest has lingered for years?

The Niger Delta region is a very sensitive and important part of Nigeria because the major resources that earns Nigeria good money lies in that region and the restiveness, currently being experienced in that region has had a serious adverse effect on the nation at large.

I am a man of peace, I believe in peace, dialogue and diplomacy. The government should meet with the chiefs, the youths and all major stakeholders in the region and dialogue with them. Nigerians by nature are not callous, we are patient and peace loving people; if the government does this, I believe that peace will be returned to the region.

Some of the abducted Chibok girls have been released. What’s your reaction to this?

Firstly, I condemn the act of terrorism; it is not good for Nigeria and the world at large. You can envisage the kind of mental, physical and emotional trauma those children went through. They raped and defiled all these girls, not considering the fact that they are still too young for that. That is really callous, inhuman and barbaric. Apart from this, the burning of churches and killing of Christians in the North is also another thing in the region that must be looked into. I really thank God for the lives of the girls as the theme of this year international increase conference was “I have a ransom.” A ransom had equally been given for these girls to be free from their captivity. God gave me this theme and now I am beginning to realise and appreciate it greatly because of the events that have been happening.



While you were ministering you said that you are afraid of prophets, why did you say that?

The prophetic gift is a very important gift in the body of Christ, but if it is not properly managed, it has a very little difference with the gift of familiar spirit which is from the devil. I must tell you the truth that most prophets in Nigeria operate with the familiar spirit. These days, you see many people in the prophetic ministry, but by the time you compare the character and way of life, you discover that they do not have anything to do with God. They are simply working for the devil. I don’t just want to bring anybody who has the prophetic gift to come minister in my church; I want to bring a prophet who is connected to heaven. We have been holding this conference for the past 12 years, but this is the very first time we are bringing a prophet, nobody introduced him to me. God connected us divinely and I have followed him for four years. You can imagine following for four good years before God told me to invite him. That means that I did something I have never done before by making him a guest minister in this conference.

How do you see the state of the Nigerian nation at the moment?

To be very candid, we cannot ignore the fact that Nigeria as a nation is going through a very difficult time right now. Every great country you see today also had their own stormy period. Every great country in the world today had their own bad times. This is our own bad times, because nothing seems to be superlative right now in the country. We keep getting cry of distress, lamentation and anguish from every part of the country because people are in pain and everything in the country right now seems to be in shambles and great disorder. The rate of devastation is very high. I believe that these are some of the things we must pass through and overcome in the quest for nationhood. This is our stormy period as the prophet of the Most High God. I tell you that Nigeria will emerge as one of the super powers of the last days. That is why God is maintaining our unity. That is why He has not allowed us to break up, despite all agitations from several parts of the country. The major thing we have celebrated is our unity which God has done enough to preserve for us. We might be hungry today, there may be economic recession, there might be threat to secede, but ultimately, our unity which is intact is our major reason for celebration. The quest for nationhood is a gradual thing and I definitely believe that we will get there.