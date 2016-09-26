Monarchs Reject Okorocha’s Amnesty Committee Composition

Christian Nwokocha

Owerri – Traditional rulers from the oil rich communities of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo State have expressed displeasure over the composition of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s amnesty committee that saw Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, his wife, as chairman.

They lamented that none of the indigenes of the core areas and traditional rulers was made a member of the committee.

Recently, the governor constituted an amnesty committee charged with the responsibility of developing ideas and sustainable programmes that would restore peace and security in affected security challenged communities.

The committee was also charged by the state governor to articulate all issues raised by the militants/cultists that led to their resorting to the use of arms.

The amnesty committee would also define the social responsibility of the oil companies to their host communities, just as the governor abolished all outstanding memorandum of understanding entered by the oil companies with oil rich communities.

Part of the committee’s mandate was to ensure that oil companies do not pay or deal directly with the communities without the approval of the state government, articulate details towards special medical services and employment opportunities as a package for the repentant militants.

The committee members were Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, chairman; Engr. Kinsley Uju Chima, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okorocha, vice chairman; Uwakwe Iyke, the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADEC); the Transitional Committee chairmen of the affected two local government areas and representatives of the affected two local government areas at the Imo State House of Assembly.

In an exclusive chat with one of the traditional rulers (name withheld), he said that traditional rulers were not ready to work with the amnesty committee as currently constituted and wondered why indigenes from Awara, Asa, Obile and Ochia being the operational base of the militants and cultists were not included in the committee.

He stated that the amnesty programme was designed to fail.

He alleged that top indigenes of the area empowered the youths with AK 47 rifles and other assault rifles to pave way for their alleged criminal activities against the oil companies and other vocal responsible personalities in the communities.

“We were not consulted in this Okorocha amnesty programme. If you want a lasting peace and security in the core affected areas, you must consult traditional rulers and other community leaders who are aware of the security challenges in the area.

“No traditional ruler or indigenes from Awara, Asa, Obile and Ochia made the amnesty committee list. You can run my community from another region. As far as we the traditional rulers are concerned, this committee cannot work without the inclusion of names of people who come from the affected areas. “These boys have not really returned dangerous weapons in their possession. It is not easy to disarm them. Those who equipped them are still in government and we know them. That is why they are avoiding a consultative meeting where everybody is expected to say what he knows about insecurity in our communities and propose a way forward.

“These boys have killed many people. They are hunting all traditional rulers because they believe we submitted their names to government, tagging them criminals,” said one of the aggrieved traditional rulers from Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of the state.

Several calls to the vice chairman of the amnesty committee Engr. Kinsley Uju Chima being the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor on operations and the state government coordinator on the amnesty programme for explanation on why the affected communities were not included in the committee were not successful as he refused to pick his calls.

Few days ago, over three thousand militant/cultists were invited by the Imo State government to hand over their fighting weapons. They made confessional statements and returned guns mostly rusted dane guns, dangerous weapons and four AK47 rifles.

One of the gang leaders, Mr. Jibaa Chinwendu popularly known as “Banga” confessed that he and his group killed many people in respective communities of Awara, Asa, Ochia and Obile, leading to surviving members of these communities including traditional rulers to flee their respective homes for safety.