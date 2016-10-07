‘Ministers Also Queue To Buy Petrol, Change Started With Us Long Ago’ – Lai Mohammed

The Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday said change began with members of the current administration “a long time ago”.

In his reaction to the demands of people that change should start from the top, he said the campaign was a leadership-driven one adding that the lifestyle of top government officials, is devoid of any ostentation, added that ministers now queue at filling stations and airports like other people.

Mohammed who was speaking in Lagos at the unveiling of the ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign to the corporate world explained that the federal executive council is not left behind that the weekly FEC Meeting starts on time.

Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari demonstrated that change began with him when he rejected the purchase of new vehicles on assumption of office.He added that the president had also directed his convoy not to break traffic rules.