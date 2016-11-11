Militants Give Oil Companies Seven Days To Leave Niger Delta

A seven-day ultimatum has been issued by the Adaka Boro Avengers (ABA) to the Federal Government and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to evacuate oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region.

The Ultimatum was given in a reaction to a call made by President of NUPENG, Igwe Achese, where he suggested that the government should employ security outfits operated by ex-militants to secure oil pipelines in the region.

Expressing its displeasure with Achese’s call, ABA in a statement by its spokesman, Edmos Ayayeibo threatened to go on rampage by attacking NUPENG’s workers and oil installations if its demand is not met

The statement reads, “We want all Nigerians to know how we will surprise the President of the Nigeria union of petroleum and Natural gas workers (NUPENG) Mr. Igwe Achese on how he want to cause crisis in the Niger Delta region.”

“By asking the Federal government of Nigeria to engage the service of a security outfit managed by some ex-militants in the Niger Delta for the security of crude oil facilities in region, his words is a slap to the the Niger Delta Agitators.”

“We shall let him know that the Niger Delta is not a place for him to set fire. Rather we will go after the lives of his workers and the so called oil installations in the region. This is a sound warning to all multinational oil companies operating in region to the region for their own interest for now, until matters are resolved in the region.”

“Failure to adhere to this warning we will go on rampage for the total destruction of workers and oil installations they will have their selves to be blamed.”