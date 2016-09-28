MH17 Downed By Missile Transported From Russia

The missile which brought down Flight MH17 two years ago over eastern Ukraine was transported into the area from Russia, a Dutch-led investigation found Wednesday.

“Based on the criminal investigation we have concluded that flight MH17 was downed by a BUK missile of the series 9M83, that came from the territory of the Russian Federation,” the head of the Dutch police investigation Wilbert Pualissen said, adding afterwards the missile launcher system “was taken back to Russia.”

AFP