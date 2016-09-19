MediaReach OMD Partners Facebook On E-Learning

As part of the regional development programme, OMD joined forces with Facebook to launch a bespoke e-learning initiative in Europe, Middle East and Africa, EMEA.

OMD is the first agency globally to launch an initiative at such scale, placing an importance on inspiring teams as to how to fully leverage Facebook’s growing product portfolio to drive greater results for their Clients.

This initiative is part of OMD’s strategy across the region which is focused on moving the company from a reliance on purely ‘transactional media’ to delivering ‘marketing performance’ for their clients.

The programme titled “OMD Facebook Challenge” was a custom learning path within Facebook Blueprint programme spread over two months, offering three levels of product immersion (Basic, Intermediate and Advanced). The programme was designed to further accelerate OMD’s delivery of innovative solutions via the Facebook and Instagram platforms and drive further beta tests both locally and regionally.

As a result of this effort, over 60 staff of mediaReach OMD across West & Central Africa have been trained and completed Facebook Blueprint eLearning Programme. At the end of the exercise, two staff members have been selected based on stringent criteria for Facebook’s Agency Ambassador programme – a three day intense learning and immersion into all things at Facebook, happening in Dublin, Facebook’s EMEA headquarter, in September 2016.

In a statement signed by the managing director, Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya, he stated that the partnership is “part of Facebook’s increasing focus on Nigeria with the visit of Facebook’s senior officials earlier in the year.

An agency ambassador programme was first rolled out in Africa in Q1 2016 and was eventually extended to other markets in the world. mediaReach OMD was then chosen and went for the programme in South Africa.”

According to Ogunkoya, the programme was objectively designed to train and certify the chosen Agency Ambassador, who will then lead the Facebook education plan and roll-out in the agency.

Besides, the ambassador is also expected to act as a Facebook expert to communicate Facebook updates throughout the agency and aggregate and communicate product feedback to Facebook team to improve offerings for agency across the Facebook platform

The programme aims to equip valued agency partners with the skills and information needed to make the most of the Facebook platform. The certified Agency Ambassador within the agency now has direct line to Facebook amongst various other advantages.

“Our global learning and developing culture cascades into our local markets; we train our talent on an on-going basis, through local initiatives and regional webinars on weekly basis as a source of inspiration to be abreast of latest developments and Raise our Game. It’s vital to keep learning and developing in the ever changing Digital Landscape in order to ensure that our staff are up to speed on Facebook’s products and services,” says Tolu Ogunkoya, CEO, mediaReach OMD.