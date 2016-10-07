MAMA Reveals Final Nominations List

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa and MTV Base revealed the final set of nominations for the forthcoming MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016 (MAMA) at the Hard Rock Café, Lagos, Nigeria during the Road to MAMA.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016, taking place at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg on 22 October 2016 , is brought to you by Joburg Tourism in partnership with Absolut Vodka and Google and in association with MTN and DStv.

Reflecting talent from the length and breadth of the African continent, the second round of nominations revealed nominees in 7 award categories including Artist of the Year, Best Female, Listener’s Choice, Best Breakthrough, Best Francophone, Song of the Year in partnership with Google, and Video of the Year.

Setting the pace in the prestigious Artist of the Year category are Nigerian artists Wizkid and Yemi Alade, who go head to head against South Africa’s Black Coffee, Kenyan group Sauti Sol and Tanzanian artist Diamond.

Commenting, Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, “This year’s nominations are truly pan-African, coming from all corners of the continent, and honouring artistes and achievers from more countries than ever before. We congratulate all our nominees from North, East, West, Central and Southern Africa as we count down the weeks to MAMA 2016.”

Guests at the MAMA 2016 nominations party were entertained with sizzling performances by MAMA nominees Patoranking, Ycee, Nasty C and Simi, alongside rising stars Skales, Runtown and Koker. DJs Xclusive, Humility, Kaywise, Hazan and TTB kept the dance-floor packed to capacity. The event was attended by a host of artists, celebrities and other glitterati, while MTV Base VJ Ehiz and Uchi Agbai shared the hosting duties.