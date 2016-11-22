Lagos APGA On The March, Intensifies Grassroots Mobilisation Ahead Of Future Elections

EJIKEME OMENAZU-LAGOS — Contrary to the belief that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is in tatters in Lagos State, the party is in fact seriously, but silently mobilising its members and supporters in readiness for the council elections whenever the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) blows the whistle for commencement of campaigns for the local council poll in the state.

Recently, the party under the leadership of Barrister Kayode Alabi, the Lagos State Chairman, stormed the Alimosho Local Government area of the state in continuation of the mobilisation efforts. The state executive used the opportunity to inaugurate the Ward B executives, which is for Ikotun/Igando areas of the state.

During the event, the party members and supporters rolled out drums as they brought in several traditional dance troupes to make the event grand. There were chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo from parts of the state as well as other Igbo group and market leaders.

Speaking at the occasion, Barrister Alabi, who came with almost every member of the state executive, appealed to the APGA members, especially those of them from the South East extraction, to be more actively involved in politics. Hon. Alabi maintained that the Igbo contribute a large chunk of the state’s over N30 billion monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as their share of the amount is more than N10 billion from all statistics available to him,

He told the cheering crowd: “Everywhere there is a market, mall, mass trading or commercial activity, it is the Igbo who constitute a large bloc of it. But what are the Igbo getting in return? Discrimination, harassment and closures The Igbo need to get more involved so as to get their fair share in the state. This is only possible in a platform that is favourable to Ndigbo, which is APGA.”

Alabi used the opportunity to apologise for what he termed as “any disappointment or betrayal that had occurred to many of our members, which has made them lose confidence in the leadership of the party.” He appealed to them to return to the fold, even as he assured that “this is an improved Lagos APGA, where openness and trust reigns.” He also encouraged the members to take advantage of technology in coordinating the activities of the party through joining the facebook and whatsapp platforms, saying that the party uses them and other online platforms to reach out to the members in its grassroots mobilisations.

Chief Isaiah Kanu, State Executive member and APGA Chairman in Alimosho Local Government Area, who spoke to Independent on the event stressed that the party has been inaugurating its wards in parts of the state in preparation of the council election.

According to him, “Alimosho is not left out. The inauguration is on-going in other LGs and LCDAs. We want to make sure that the party gets to the grassroots. We are involved in door-to-door mobilisation of members and supporters. The youths, young ladies and women are involved in this effort.

“APGA wants to make impact in every local council in the state during the coming election. We have studied the workings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and we have decided to change our strategy this time to ensure that APGA is successful in the council and other elections from now.”

Chief Kanu stated that although the APC spirants have been littering everywhere with posters even when the LAISIEC has not given go-ahead for campaigns, the APGA aspirants do not want to follow in confusion in the minds of the electorate. He, however, added that the party’s doors are open “as we do not shut out anybody. We have many aspirants, but all of them are involved in the on-going mobilisation. We do not want our aspirants to start displaying their posters like the APC, which is not a disciplined party. What we use now are stickers which we give to people to put in their vehicles and their doors or wherever they choose. Through these, we get reach out to the grassroots.”

The APGA chieftain stressed that the party has been getting overwhelming support as “APGA is now on ground in all local governments. More people are coming into the party. It has never been like this before. APGA does not believe in noise making as it is a grassroots party. We are not doing it alone. I commend the efforts of our chairman, Barrister Kayose Alabi and his state executive as well as our 2015 governorship candidate, Barrister Bob Okechukwu Okoroji, to ensure that the party stands.”

Comrade Gabriel Okonkwo, the APGA State Welfare Secretary, who also spoke to Independent, said the party’s grassroots mobilisation efforts are going on successfully. He maintained that people have been looking for an alternative to APC and PDP “as these parties have not been fulfilling their campaign promises. APC has been failing the people in areas of infrastructure, job creation, the street roads are very bad. There is no drinking water for the people.

“The government is very good in the destruction of people’s shops in markets in the name of reconstruction and beautification. These people voted for APC and they are now lamenting. Traders in Jakande Estate in Oshodi/Isolo area are still lamenting the recent destruction of their shops.”

Hon. Okonkwo stated that APGA has found out that Lagosians are dissatisfied with the APC government. He maintained that even in transportation, there is discrimination between the Blue buses, owned by the government, and the Red buses, which are franchised. He alleged that the Red buses are not allowed to ply certain routes, adding, “This is one of the discriminating policies of the Ambode administration. So, there is need for Lagosians to get an alternative party to APC. As soon as LASIEC releases the date of the election, APGA will be ready. What is happening now is that the state executive is trying to make the party stronger and more united.”

Hon. Daniel Agummadu, the APGA State Youth Leader in his contribution stated that the party leaders in the state are trying to harmonise all interests in the party so that the party can move forward for positive impact in the state. According to him, “the party remains united and is one in the state, contrary to what people are made to believe.

“We are preparing seriously for the local government election. We have aspirants in both chairmanship and councillorship positions in all the councils. We are preparing them for the task ahead. After the Congresses, our candidates will emerge and they will carry the people along.

“APGA is the hope for a new Nigeria. I encourage Nigerians to embrace and join APGA as it is the most responsible and responsive political party n the country today. Go to Anambra State and see what is happening at every level courtesy of the APGA government under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano. We want to do this in Lagos and also in other states of the federation, by the grace of God.”

Mrs. Stephanie Daniels, Woman Leader for Alimosho chapter added her voice. She described the women as natural and good mobilisers. He said the women wing of the party, both in the state and local governments, have been mobilising more men and women to join the party in the state, both in the market, churches and socio-cultural associations.

She said: “The future of Nigeria lies in APGA. It is a party that will give us a better Nigeria. We want to ensure that women are not only in the kitchen or in one room or the other as APC wants their women to be. Women have greater roles to play in governance and not just in rooms. So, with APGA in government, we know that women will have greater role in leadership than what obtains now under the APC at both state and federal levels, where their women are in kitchens, the living rooms and the other rooms.”