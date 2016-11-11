Lagos Amateur Open Tees-Off

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it is set to host this year’s edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship which will tee-off at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos on Saturday November 12 just as it will mark the 55th anniversary of the championship.

One of the key highlights of this year’s tournament would be the participation of European Professional Golf Association (PGA) professional player – Alex Rowland, who will provide hands-on coaching on bunker play, chipping, putting, and full swing among other skills at the open golf coaching clinic.

The coaching clinic which will take place at the practice range of the Ikoyi Club Golf Club from 4pm daily is open to children, beginners, novices and golf enthusiasts. In the competitive spirit, there will also be a “Beat The Pro Challenge” competition on both days of where the professional players will be challenged in longest drive and closest to the pin shots with Instant prizes awarded to winners.

According to FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, “FirstBank is proud to have hosted the championship for 55 years and this is hinged on the Bank’s understanding of the importance of sports in the development of healthy bodies and sound minds.”