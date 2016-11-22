Kidnappers Abduct Guinness Manager, Demand N5m Ransom

MICHAEL MOYOWA

LAGOS

Suspected kidnappers on Monday abducted Salvation Usiwo Omogoro, a manager with Guinness Nigeria Plc at Agbowa town in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Metro gathered that the kidnappers stormed the residence of Omogoro, allegedly shot into the air to scare away people in broad daylight and eventually whisked him away to an unknown destination.

However, a source in the area disclosed that the abductors have made phone contacts with the family of the manager, demanding that N5 million as ransom.

According to the source, the kidnappers want the victim to send N5 million to his brother through a laptop so that the money could be withdrawn and paid to them before his release.

The incident was reported at Agbowa police station and police detectives have began a manhunt for the abductors.

“Agbowa has become notorious as it was in the same area the female students and teachers of Babington Secondary School were abducted in broad daylight few months back”, the source noted.

Dolapo Badmos, police public relations officer for the Lagos state police command confirmed the incident, saying that effort is on to rescue the victim and arrest the abductors.