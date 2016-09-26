Kebbi Trains 3000 School Teachers On Core Subjects

The Kebbi State Government, on Monday flagged-off the training of 3000 primary school teachers under the Universal Basic Education Commission/State Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC/SUBEC) teacher professional development programme.

The five-day programme will involve the training of 3,000 primary school teachers to enable the state record improvements in four core areas namely: English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science/Technology, Religion/National values.