Judges’ Probe: NJC Moves To Gag Media?

OUR CORRESPONDENTS — It is no longer news that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) recently busted some judges suspected of being involved with corrupt activities. While Nigerians have remained divided over the manner the DSS operatives carried out the arrest, the National Judicial Council (NJC), a body which has powers over the disciplining of judicial officers, has decided to bar the media from reporting cases of the suspected judges.

The NJC is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mr. Justice Mahmud Mohammed, who reportedly approved the order barring the media from reporting the judges’

If this decision goes unchallenged, it means that issues relating to the investigation and possible trial of the suspected judges will be shrouded in secrecy. This becomes worrisome considering the interest the issue has generated as well as the rights of Nigerians to know about the developments in the case.

Media stakeholders also see this development as another form of gagging the press, which has enjoyed a lot of freedom since the democratic dispensation.

The NJC Is Wrong – Rights Activist

Comrade Usifo Ebhuomhan, Benin-based human rights activist, maintained that the decision of the NJC is wrong and should not be allowed to stand.

According to him, “It is wrong and should not be encouraged by the CJN who is the head of the NJC.”The Judiciary, Legislature and the Executive are all duty bound to respect the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act that empowers journalists to have access to such cases in the country.

“If the CJN goes ahead to allow the NJC to bar journalists from covering the cases, it shows that the Nigerian Judiciary is truly rotten, with too many skeletons which they want to cover up from the public.”

A Bad Move, Against Tenets Of Democracy – Ogor

Hon. Leo Okuweh Ogor (PDP, Delta), House of Representatives Minority Leader, described the attempt by the NJC to prevent media coverage of cases against corrupt judges as a bad move and against the tenets of democracy.

He said: “I think, to a very large extent, it is not a very good approach, much as I disagree from day one, in respect of the modalities or methodology in which the SSS, under the guise of DSS, stormed the houses of judges. As far as I am concerned, it is not in line with their core functions as stipulated in the Act, because you know, we are in an era of the rule of law. I want to disagree with the NJC.

“Because when you go to court and the judge tries you, it is open for the media to look at and report accordingly. So, if a judge also is accused of an offence, and he is to face trial, the same media, which report his activities on the bench, should also be allowed to report his presence in the dock or wherever he finds him or herself.

“They should also be given some level of media attention. This is done to give some level of balance in the system. He is a judge. Yes. If he is going to be tried, everybody should also know what is going on and the public will also have their own opinion.

“But, I don’t think it is a very good approach to try to gag the media. That is against the intent of democracy. They should allow the media to carry out their work as the Fourth Estate of the Realm and be able to report events the way they see them”

Barring Media Coverage Is An Aberration – Lawyer, Cleric

Barrister Richard Omare, a Warri-based legal practitioner, maintained that as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, no other arm of government can prevent the media from covering proceedings against alleged corrupt judges in the court. According to him, such an order is an aberration and not acceptable.

He said the judges are like every other Nigerian with equal rights before the law of the country who also stand before these same judges in the open court. He maintained that the late Hon. Justice Donald Ikomi was tried in an open court on alleged trump-up charges and kept in a prison cell with hardened criminals at the Benin Prison throughout the trial until he was proven innocent and discharged.

On the trial of Justice Ikomi, Omare said: “His case was given prominence on every court sitting and widely reported in both the electronic and print media. His case was not even criminal, but involved sentencing to death some prominent persons as the Presiding Judge of the then Anti- Robbery Tribunal. Where was the National Judicial Commission (NJC) then?

“The law is no respecter of persons. And no judicial officer has immunity from arrest and prosecution. The media should be allowed to cover the proceedings. It is not in the constitution of Nigeria to bar the media from covering cases of alleged corruption against judges in the country. The media must be allowed to do their bit in our bid to rid the country of impunity and corrupt practices in high and low places. That is the only way we can move forward.

Venerable Best Agbolayan of the Christ African Church, Warri agreed with Barrister Omare. According to him, “except the NJC is shading the judges involved in corrupt activities as alleged by the DSS, then the public must be made aware properly through the involvement of the press in the daily proceedings of the court, no more no less.

“If the NJC wants the press not to cover the proceedings, it means the judges must have something to hide. The judges are Nigerians and cannot sit in judgment against smaller thieves while the DSS has allegedly recovered huge sums of suspected fraudulent cash in their homes.

“They must be made to face the bar of public opinion openly for the sake of justice, fairness and transparency. A thief is a thief. They must tell Nigerians where they got those huge cash from and kept in their homes. This is a ‘Change’ regime and we are expected to key into it if Nigeria must move forward. There should be no sacred cows any more.”

NJC Decision Most Regrettable, Unfortunate – APGA Chieftain

Chief Kingsley Iwejuru, a chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State and former House of Representatives aspirant, said the decision of the NJC to bar journalists from reporting cases of corrupt judges is most regrettable and unfortunate.

He said: “I do not know what the Council intends to achieve by this. Are they saying that judges are sacred cows who are superior to other Nigerians and should therefore be shielded from public glare?

“If a judge is being tried for alleged corrupt practices and you insist that the press should not report the proceedings to the public because the person involved is a judge, what of when an accountant, a medical doctor, an architect, engineer, pharmacist, or surveyor is being involved in corrupt practices?

“Will the Council also say that the press should not take care of the coverage?”

An Insult To Nigerians – Rights Crusader

Okebaram Onyedikachi, an Owerri, Imo State-based human rights crusader and a member of Civil Society Organisation (CSO) maintained that the NJC’s decision to bar newsmen from reporting cases of corrupt judges is an insult to Nigerians.

Hear him: “ It is an impediment to the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari and the NJC should be called to order. By saying that journalists should not report such cases, the NJC is either wittingly or unwittingly encouraging corruption among the judges.”

A Step In The Right Direction – Evang Osuji

Evangelist Josephine Nwaka Osuji, president, Imo State Association of Retired College Principals, stated that banning newsmen from reporting cases of corrupt judges is a step in the right direction.

She said: “You press people at times deviate from the ethics of your profession and embarrass people unnecessarily. I understand that once you people are given envelope, you write whatever you like. Remember that judges occupy sensitive positions in our society and it is not good to rubbish them on trumped up charges.”