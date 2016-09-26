Journalists Safe To Cover Edo Polls – NUJ

Isaac Olamikan

Benin – Sir Roland Osakue, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)) Edo State Council, has debunked claims in some circles recently that operatives of the security agencies were making indiscriminate arrest of reporters who are in the state for coverage of the governorship election coming up in the state on Wednesday, September 28.

Osakue said that he has investigated the claims and allegations only to discover that the culprits were not journalists.

“In the process of trying to secure their release, we sought to first confirm the true identities of the arrested persons.

“I must confess that the union was seriously embarrassed when it was discovered that the arrested fellows were not practising journalists as their means of identification were misleading and contradictory claims of working with Watchdog did not add up,” he disclosed.

He appealed to all journalists that are interested in the coverage of the polls to ensure that they go through the due process of being registered and kitted with the necessary identification tags so as not to be harassed in the course of doing their jobs.

The chairman promised that the council would at all times stand by its members who operate within the ambit of the law and also in accordance with the ethics of the profession.