Izilein Calls For Unity Among Eagles Coaches

By Steve Oma-Ofozor

LAGOS – Godwin Izilein, former Super Falcons boss, has pleaded for unity among Super Eagles coaches, emphasising that unity will be a key factor for Nigeria 2018 World Cup qualification.

The Technical Consultant, Edo State Football Academy, said this on Thursday, while dwelling on the forthcoming World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia.

According to him, “The Super Eagles for now seemed to be on a steady progress and this is because the new coach (Rohr) met a good crop of players on ground; this is the effort of Salisu Yusuf.’

Against this backdrop Izilein said, “The only way to maintain this present success is for Rohr to respect and work harmoniously with Yusuf; they need each other, there should be no discrimination.

“I say this because Rohr has brought in his own assistants which imply indirectly that Yusuf has no place. It is a development that could cause problem for the team and which should not be.

“At the same time, Yusuf must drop pride and should see Rohr as his boss. If this is done then, we are good to go with the Eagles of our dream,” he said.

Izilein concluded that qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup should be a team work, “All hands must be on deck for Nigeria to get the sole ticket in their group it can’t be individual effort.”

Rohr’s only game since resumption is the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier game between Nigeria and Zambia which ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.