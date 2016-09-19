Ize-Iyamu Assures Edo Students Of Bursaries, Scholarships

Francis Onoiribholo

Benin – Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the September 28 Edo governorship election, has assured students in tertiary institutions of bursaries and scholarships to guarantee their unfettered access to quality and affordable education.

Ize-Iyamu said when voted into office the government will have a scholarship scheme for exceptional students and will give bursaries to students in higher institutions of learning to enable them break even especially under the very challenging economic period in the country.

He gave this indication at a campaign rally at Ekosodin, a satellite community which serves as residence for thousands of University of Benin undergraduates and workers in Benin City.

According to him, “I was one of the beneficiaries of the bursary scheme introduced by the defunct Bendel State governor, the late Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli as an undergraduate in UNIBEN. The bursary helped our parents to a great extent in offsetting such expenses like books and our feeding.

“Under the Simple Agenda of my government if by the grace of God you elect me as governor, I plan to pay all Edo students in higher institutions of learning bursaries. For those who are exceptionally brilliant we will give them scholarships to attain academic heights because they are a pride to our state”.

Lamenting the fact that Ekosodin gave the APC a high number of votes in the last governorship election, he said it is pathetic that the state government chose to neglect the strategic community with the glaring absence of roads, water supply and electricity.

“I am proud to be a University of Benin graduate. I also lived for one year in Ekosodin as an undergraduate. The place has always enjoyed a very high population of youths and business people. And as a host community of the university, I believe it deserves more government attention by way of development. What I see here is appalling”, he said.

He then urged the excited supporters which included traders and members of the Igbo Community Union, landlords association of the area to resist the urge to sell their conscience for a few thousand notes by voting for the PDP on election day.

Arguing that the money which the APC was deploying to buy voter cards and numbers was state funds, he urged eligible voters to take the money and go out early on election day, get accredited and thumbprint the PDP symbol of umbrella.