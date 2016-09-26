IPOB Blasts Buhari Over Comment On Biafra

Anolu Vincent

Owerri – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it was not deterred in respect of a recent statement made to President Mohammadu Buhari over the continued agitation for Biafra contending that Biafra had come to stay with or without a referendum.

In a statement by Mr. Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary of the group, IPOB said it was unfortunate that Mr president is still confused about the struggle for Biafra and had continued to deceive the general public about the whole thing, stressing that the statement credited to him in far away USA proves that he is undergoing serious pressure about Biafra.

“Meanwhile, IPOB wants to ask this question to Mr. President. If the United Nations (UN) passes a resolution that a referendum should be conducted in Biafra land will President Buhari go against it?”

He said “in far away USA the president of Nigeria Gen Muhammadu Buhari made a speech in the United Nations that small nations should be granted autonomy and Palestine should be created out of Israel but back home in Nigeria he ordered the killing of unarmed civilians and members of IPOB who were using peaceful means to ask for their freedom.”

Continuing, the IPOB image maker said “The people of former eastern region declared Biafra republic in 1967 and fought a war for the new republic through their leaders then Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Philip Effiong they never expected a referendum before the declaration of Biafra but our fathers from the east then fought the war without

looking backward.”

According to him, the statement also proves that the president is jittery over the popularity of Biafra internationally and he cannot stop it because Biafra is the will of the people in the whole South South and South East of Nigeria.

In similar situations, around the world the president who are clueless on such matters like this always make such statement because he doesn’t want the citizens blame him. It happened during the colonial masters in Nigeria but they later succumb to the pressures”.