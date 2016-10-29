Infidelity Is An Indication Of The Collapse Of Societal Virtues – Ukpokolo

Professor Isaac Ehaleoye Ukpokolo, of the Department of Philosophy, University of Ibadan, who hails from Ugboha, Esan South-East of Edo State is the national president of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria and was the guest speaker at the recent 9th birthday lecture for Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie where he held the audience spell bound with his effortless and charming delivery. Chinyere Abiaziem had an exclusive chat with him where he stressed the place of enthroning virtues for a better Nigeria.





What factors influenced your career choice?

I have always had great flair for arts and humanities; including, law and the social sciences. My choice of philosophy as an area of study had to do with my flair for literary works, debate and argumentation. These informed my choice of subjects at the secondary school and eventually choice of career as a philosopher.



What were the values inculcated in you while growing up that have helped you thus far?

My father was a customary court judge and a disciplinarian who emphasised the values of integrity, honesty, obedience, and respect for the other. I was born into a Roman Catholic family and attended a primary school established by the Catholic Church – St. Dennis Primary School whose first headmaster was my father, as far back as 1925. My father instilled in all his children the virtue of rule guardedness and resistance to all forms of illicit relationship. We were brought up to be responsible, docile, and to uphold great respect for the elderly. There was a high place for hard work, reward and sanctions for any breach of moral, social or Christian values. Talking about values, current thought is that society would be safe, healthy and happy if only we could instill proper values into people. Value-based moral education programmes exemplifying the modern conviction that morality is nothing other than the art of making good choices, which are guided entirely by one’s own values. However, it must be pointed out that social problems as they stand today arise from the fact that values actually fall short when it comes to making people moral. This is so because having good values is a right thing of course, but the battle of morality today is not so much about knowing what is right as it is in doing what is right. The difference between wanting to do good and actually doing it is a huge one. Most importantly perhaps, is that behind all these, is the relativity of values. Thus many men who commit adultery, for instance, know what they are doing is wrong, but they are unfaithful despite their values. Right values do not always translate into right actions. And so, many men want to be good husbands and fathers but if this ’wanting’ is not supplemented by the skills and the power of virtue necessary for successful moral living, one would always fail. Today, parents, teachers and the society pay more attention to values yet in my upbringing, attention was paid to virtues. The point here is that our parents were the reference point of our character and conduct. They were the virtues that we knew. One example here may be sufficient. While in secondary school, we were submitted self-addressed stamped envelopes for our results to be sent. On receiving the result from the Post Office, I was not supposed to open the result to see. It is handed over to my father who at his own convenience, any time, and any day checks it and tells me my performance. And of course, as you would know, he would usually begin the analysis of the result from the subjects I did worst in; and in all, he may eventually congratulate me for the ones in which I did very well but will never forget to drive it down my mind that those who did best in other courses did not pay extra school fees and so I do not have any excuse not to do better. Any letter I wrote to him he would read, make corrections with all possible indictments and send back to me with his reply. These constitute aspect of virtue acquisition. They are not values, they are virtues.



You made reference to adultery, but men in our society seem to regard infidelity as the norm. What can you say about this?

Infidelity is a vice and not a norm. It is not restricted to men alone. It is found among men and women and is an indication of the collapse of virtues in our society. It is more of a result of the abandonment of virtues in preference of values in our society. For so long as we concentrate on values which are sometimes relative and subjective while neglecting the place of virtues which are absolute, we would continue to be haunted by the fallen nature of man. What we need to get out of infidelity is not an enthronement of values but the inculcation of virtues.



How did you meet your wife?

I met my wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Chinyere Ukpokolo at the University of Ibadan where she studied English for her first and second degree, and Ph.D in Anthropology. While I taught courses in Philosophy, she was a student of English and I was attracted by her character and conduct as a student in the department of English.

You are the national president of Catholic Charismatic Renewal, how are you able to manage your ministerial calling and secular duties?

My ministerial calling to the leadership position in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria is not in any way neither opposed to nor hampered by my duties as a teacher of Philosophy as well as my married life. Indeed, both are complimentary and interwoven; for in my married life, I find charismatic spirituality to be of a great assistance as it comes to play in my family prayer life and relationship all together. As a teacher of philosophy, I have been trained in the capacity of human reasoning and to find out that there is a limit to human reasoning from which faith comes in.



You happen to be approachable and humorous unlike some scholars, where did you get these from?

Every personality is a product of a genetic makeup and his environment. My own genetic makeup derives from my own parents and the creation of God. On the other hand, I have had training in liberal arts, philosophy and history, literature and religious studies which have opened me to liberal mindedness and respect for the other. Thus with philosophy, I am trained to accept others and relate with my environment in a manner borne out of goodwill and respect, morality and social relations. In addition to this is my Christian virtues of faith, hope and love which are meant to radiate in all that I do and say. Lastly, being approachable or humorous I believe is your personal evaluation. I cannot remember how I acquire them. At best, I will say they are gifts from God my maker before whom I always stood for appropriate evaluation. Thank you.



What is your take on the present situation of our country?

The Nigerian situation is easily identified in a number of challenges – in the realm of politics, economy, social stability and security. It is not possible to make exhaustive comments or remarks on all these. It is therefore sufficient to say that the Nigerian project should be attended to with all sense of honesty and selfless service. Taking for instance the problem of Nigerian economy, it will take quite a while for us to get out of the woods. It would require that both the leadership (political, spiritual, traditional) and the followership work together for the sake of the common good. It is actually better for each one of us to pursue the good of all instead of selfishness. This is so because if I am able to acquire all the benefits for myself alone in disregard for others, whatever I have acquired will never be enough for others and so I will be brought back to poverty or dwell in insecurity, risk and danger of attacks from those I should have reached out to better their lives. The political leadership of Nigeria must be properly advised by those whose duty it is to do so. Proper advice here would mean giving honest, true and critical evaluation on policies, decisions and actions relating to governance. Anything short of this would be simply postponing the dooms day for all of us. Let us endeavour to condone or tolerate some hardship so as to have a better life for us all. The catalogue of challenges facing us as a nation is a very rich one. By this I mean we do not lack problems. Take for instance, the state of our roads all over the country, the condition of power supply in the nation, the healthcare situation in the country, the problems of financing education at various levels, air transport services and so on. Of course, we have the problem of inflation in the country manifesting in the weakness of our currency combined with the challenges of gas supply. All these need both human and divine attention. And so, all sectors of the society must participate in rebuilding and renewing our dear nation. The process of renewing this nation facing a myriad of social, political and economic entity requires that we, leaders and citizens make sacrifices, have respect for common good, human dignity, natural law and solidarity. I am quite optimistic about this nation. Nigeria can be made much better if we all agree and make effort to fight the phenomenon of corruption and enthrone integrity or integration. By integrity I mean, a state of being whole or together or one. The rebuilding and renewal of Nigeria must take place at every level of the society such that families would be in harmony, the state in cohesion, and the society would form a union of diverse yet mutually respectful people. I like to say here that the fight against corruption is not merely to be intensified against corrupt persons. Fighting corruption should be an institutional arrangement, wherein the aim is to pave way for integrity or integration – not giving room for the disintegration of an organism.

As a high profile academic, what do you think can be done to resuscitate our fallen educational standard and what is your counsel to youths who would want to be academics?

From its manifest perspective, it can be easily argued that there is not just a fall but a collapse in the standard of education. Talking about the collapse in the standard of education, one will need to examine not just the products of education in our society such as secondary school and University graduates, mention must also be made of the quality of the instructors, as well as the quality of the structures put in place in the production, dissemination and maintenance of knowledge. The truth is that education is a right (whether formal or informal education). To this extent, looking at the products, it is very easy to note that the standard has actually dropped from what it used to be; as we find represented in the number of students passing WASSC and GCE examinations both at the ordinary and advanced levels. The statistics are available for reference. If this point is combined with the structures put in place to generate knowledge, it would not be surprising why education is on nose-dive status. For those who are instructors are products of these poorly structured systems – systems that can boast of neither adequate programmes and hardwares such as classrooms, buildings, writing materials, not to talk of motivations for instructors and handlers. All these combine with corruption and greed to contribute to the very poor state of education in our country. The standard of education in our country Nigeria also needs to be improved from the level of information to the level of knowledge. By this, it is understood that, education will only improve if attention is given to knowledge production process. Education is not to be taken simply as information gathering; as information is the most inferior form of knowledge. Information is at best a collection of data, facts and sentences about issues and realities in the world; whereas knowledge is processed information. It is a living human encounter with reality, whereas information is mere, dry outcome of the encounter. At best, information is perhaps ‘knowing about’ which is quite different from ‘knowing something.’ For instance, there is a difference between knowing about God and knowing God or a man knowing about his wife and knowing his wife. For this reason, it is better to stick to knowledge than to information. More so when now we have information gadgets processing information instead of processing them in the human mind to produce knowledge.

For the youth, my word for them is to be less materialistic and to reconsider those they regard as their role models. Our youth must continuously remember that anyone who thinks education is expensive should know that ignorance is far more expensive and education therefore has no alternative. Our society must encourage intellectual growth, skill acquisition, general intelligence and development of full humanity. We must not replace intellectual prowess with general intelligence; for we need the former for growth, development and advancement though as well as the latter. The youth must see him or herself as a promise for humanity. Above all, I would propose that the society pays even greater attention to the humanities than it is today – philosophy, history, literary discourse and so on. Philosophy will enhance the development of full humanity while literary studies would enhance a spread of the liberality of the human mind. History as a discipline must be brought back to our schools; for to remove history from education is to destroy the memory card of a device.