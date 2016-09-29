Ilori, Jalo Lament Youth Games Miss

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – Wonderful Ilori and Bamiyi Jalo are some of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF)’s budding stars that have lamented the exclusion of golf from the on-going National Youth Games, which ends on Friday (today) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The young golfers also lamented missing the Youth Games due to the absence of golf.

Ilori, a student and member of Rosani Golf Club, Ekiti, told Independent on Wednesday that he felt disappointed when golf was dropped as he was already prepared for the games.

“I never believed that they will drop golf from the youth games. I was already prepared because it would be a good experience for me as a young golfer; I see Youth Games as a big event to showcase ones talent,” he said.

For Jalo, a student of Government Secondary School, Oyigbo, Rivers State, it was an opportunity painfully missed.

According to the budding golfer, who won the 2010 IBB Junior Open in Abuja, “I cannot remain a youth player forever, but if I have opportunity to showcase my skill in this kind of games, it (will) open other opportunities like sponsorships.”

The second edition of the Youth Games is featuring 13 sports where Rowing, Skating and Yacht featured as demonstration sports for the first time.

The Minster of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, during his speech to declare the Games open, urged participating athletes within the age limit of 17 to see their role as a stepping stone to greater future.