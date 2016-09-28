How APC Propaganda Fuelled Insecurity Under Jonathan – Rep

* Says Human Life Has No Value In Nigeria

Ahmed Musa

Abuja – Rimande Shawulu, a federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has said that propaganda campaign mounted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) using alleged human rights violation gave impetus to Boko Haram during the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

Shawulu, who currently chairs the House of Representatives committee on Army stated this in Abuja during an interview with newsmen in his office, saying that chieftains of the then opposition party used their international contacts to peddle propaganda that prevented the PDP government from accessing military hardwares on the international market.

The assertion followed a question that bordered on the effectiveness of efforts by the nation’s military, especially the Army to bring the Boko Haram and other security challenges to a quick end.

He said: “If you notice, there has been a decay of institutions across the country, and the Army is not an exception. Of course Nigeria is a system. Until recently in the National Assembly, in the evenings you don’t have light. Even if you have committee meetings, you can’t hold them because, by 6pm, the lights are off. But ordinarily, this is supposed to be the most secured and reliable place to work with light, but they would be off, the lifts don’t work. So that’s the situation that most institutions in the country have found themselves today”.

“If you look at the crisis that we had over Boko Haram insurgency, it was a well known fact that even Alex Barde, the former chief of defence staff, when he was being pulled out said the government wanted them to fight Boko Haram with bare hands.

“Why am I saying this? Over the years, equipping of the military hasn’t been done by the Nigerian state. And you know that arms are not purchased off the shelf like you buy cars and the rest of them, you place orders. Which was why when the issue of Boko Haram became a serious challenge, and let me say something that the public may not be aware of, the former government had to improvise by going through the black market to buy arms.

“And do you know how you get arms from the black market, there are arms that some people had already bought and kept for use. It may also interest you to know that when the quest to get arms became difficult to actualise, the former military chiefs went with cheques in their hands to the US but due to APC campaign and propaganda, America refused to sell, saying that the military was violating the rights of Boko Haram people.

“At that time, the Obama government didn’t want to have anything to do with Nigeria about Boko Haram, not even to declare them a terrorist group. Even northern elders especially in Borno were defending Boko Haram each time the army killed them, they would say they are their children. And the international community bought into it and refused to sell arms to the PDP government. When government wanted to buy from the black market, they leaked the information and monies were intercepted and seized in South Africa. But it’s a standard practice to procure arms in the black market if you can get them easily via country-to-country transaction”, he said.

The one-time journalists with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and a first-timer in the House of Reps noted that the frustration that greeted government efforts forced officials to also make a stop-gap arrangement though the procurement of used but serviceable equipment from eastern Europe.

“So they were forced to look the way of eastern Europe. They went round and looked for serviceable military equipment, equipment that were discarded, and paid for them, serviced and repainted them, and brought them to Nigeria so that we could fight Boko Haram. But what reward did the government get?… that it failed. But we know that over the years, you cannot order for a tank today and get it immediately. You have to sign the order, pay and they would be manufactured”, he added.

Speaking further on the near lack of sanctity of life in Nigeria, he noted that most of the killings that have taken place in Nigeria were not done by security agencies.

“Severally, you people have had to publish in the newspapers how people cut other people’s hands and other vital parts for money rituals, they are happening all over the country. Then you have kidnappers, the militants and Boko Haram, you also have the Fulani herdsmen. The other day they went to Jos and killed 500 men, women and children in Dogo Nahawa. What does that say about the value of human life. In Nigeria, human life is worth nothing. The other time I was doing a story for a magazine I was publishing about the spate of killing in the country, it’s so sickening. The human life doesn’t appear to have value in Nigeria anymore.

“Then another is that of improperly trained security operatives on the road. The other day we were going to Kaduna, we met a very heavy traffic logjam on the road, because they said the SSS shot at a vehicle and killed a woman and her child. We were there for 1, 2 hours begging so that they could clear the road for traffic to move”, Shawulu disclosed.