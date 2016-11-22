Housewife Donates Stolen N2m Car To Cele Prophet As Seed Offering

EMMANUEL UDOM

Lagos

Mary Onu (44), a Lagos-based housewife and her daughter, Alice were arraigned weekend before a magistrate’s court in Isolo, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a nissan infiniti SUV valued at N2million belonging to a car dealer.

Metro gathered that Onu allegedly donated the stolen car to sow a seed offering to Solomon Orimisan, prophet of her church, Celestial Church of Christ, located at Gabriel Bell close, Bamishile Estate in Idimu, Lagos.

The housewife reportedly approached the prophet to inform him of her willingness to show appreciation for his help and prayers and told the prophet to pay N500, 000 into her account and she could deliver the car to him, which the prophets did.

Mr A.U. Ojei, police prosecutor told the court that after the payment, Onu drove the car to the church with the unidentified car dealer and introduced him as her driver, without the dealer having a fore-knowledge of what the arrangement on ground was.

Thereafter, housewife was said to have vanished into thin air, leaving the prophet and the dealer to sort out the car issues.

“But, when the dealer explained to the prophet what transpired between himself and Onu, the prophet reportedly stormed out of his church premises and headed to Idimu police station in Lagos to report the incident”, Ojei said.

After trailing Onu and her daughter for weeks, the police eventually arrested and dragged them before the court where the duo were charged with conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and stealing under the criminal code.

The housewife however pleaded not guilty to the charges and Mrs A.K. Shonubi, the presiding magistrate granted the duo bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety in like sum, ordered that they should be remanded in prison pending when they could perfect their bail condition, while the case was adjourned to November 24 for trial.