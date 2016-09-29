HOSCON Youths Pledge Loyalty To Emuh As Authentic National Chairman

Wilson Macaulay

Warri – Comrade Agadia Samuel Oghenegare, leader of the Youth Wing of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil & Gas (HOSCON) Urhobo Ethinic Nationality, has reacted to a publication in one of the national dailies on Wednesday credited to Chief Alfred Bubor, purporting to be the substantive national chairman of HOSCON instead of correctly referring to himself as the immediate past chairman.

Comrade Agadia in a statement on Thursday dismissed the purported claim by Chief Bubor and affirmed the loyalty of the entire youths of the area to Dr. Mike Emuh as the one and only authentic national chairman of HOSCON.

The youth leader noted that since Dr. Mike Emuh assumed office as chairman of HOSCON more than a year ago when he was inaugurated by the pioneer chairman, Chief Welington Okreka, HOSCON had grown by lips and bounds.

“Dr. Emuh has been called and recognised as HOSCON chairman to serve as a BoT member in Ogoni land clean-up exercise,” Agadia stated.

To dismiss Bubor’s claim further, Agadia disclosed that the Royal Fathers’ Forum endorsed Dr. Emuh, passed a vote of confidence in his sterling leadership quality and sent a commendation message to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Emuh a HOSCON Ambassador in the HYPREP Project.

Agadia maintained that the youths and the Elders Advisory Council were solidly behind Dr. Emuh.

He said that the impression Chief Alfred Bubor, the former chairman of HOSCON, was trying to create through his publication was totally misleading.

“There’s no way you can eat your cake and have it,” he stated, adding that Chief Bubor served for nine years as chairman, a period spanning over two tenures.

“That is enough for a wise man to know that HOSCON must move on beyond any individual like Chief Alfred Bubor and his co-travelers who are standing as obstacles in the path of progress,” Agadia added.

The HOSCON youth leader explained that Bubor’s action was selfish appeal that can never succeed as the youths, the women and the advisory council frankly distant themselves from his antics.

He advised Dr. Kelly Ogegegbe and Mr. Efe Kovwurie to submit to the leadership authority of Dr. Mike Emuh who is the recognised the national chairman of HOSCON.

Comrade Agadia called on all sons and daughters of Urhobo nation both at home and in the Diaspora to give their unalloyed support to Dr. Mike Emuh, adding that Emuh has done well for HOSCON within one year of his assumption of office.

He said Emuh acquired a Guest House and an office in Abuja and Warri, something very commendable for the HOSCON family and as well as secured clinic retainer-ship for members’ medical attention.

He asserted that Emuh is a progressive that should be encouraged to lead HOSCON to the Promised Land.