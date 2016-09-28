High Turn Out Of Voters For Edo Poll

Many voters trooped out this morning for the Edo poll to elect a successor to Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

At many polling stations, voters turned out in large numbers. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission also reported at polling units, on time and with the necessary polling materials.

As early as 7.30 a.m., voters were seen in large numbers eager to cast their vote in all the polling centres visited.

It was also observed that the exercise in all the polling stations monitored was peaceful and orderly.

Many security personnel were deployed to ensure orderliness at the polling stations.

INEC officials also arrived early with election materials and were getting set to commence the conduct of the exercise.

At Fabiyi Akpata Primary School, Benin, many voters were present, while INEC officials and security agents were seen manning the units and maintaining order.

ACP, PDP, APC and ACPN agents in the six units said they were impressed by the conduct of the election and expressed hope that the exercise would be successful.

Mrs Angella Akenzua, 68, said she was impressed by the orderliness in the conduct of the exercise, particularly the early arrival of officials and election materials.

At Uhonmora Ora in Owan West Local Government Area, election materials arrived at Ward 2, Units 10-13 as early as 7.39 a.m. and security agents and INEC officials were also ground.

Accredidation and voting commenced at Afuze 1, unit 11, Owan East at 8.30 a.m. with many voters checking their names on the voter register pasted on the wall.

At Iguododo Primary School, Evboehighae, Iwoba Ward and Evbokabua, all in Orhiomwon Local Government Area, accreditation and voting were peaceful.

The situation was the same in Oredo Ward 7, New Era Secondary School, as INEC officials and materials arrived at 7 a.m., while armed security personnel were monitoring the proceedings.

But the card readers in the Oredo ward 7 were not functioning well, so also in Ward 2, Unit 6 and Ward 3 Unit 10 in Uromi Essan North-East Local Government Area.

The same situation was observed in Etsako West Local Government Area.

NAN reports that voting and accreditation had commenced at Apena ward 10,unit 11 and unit 13, and at Iyamho Primary School.