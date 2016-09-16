Governor Bindow Embarks On N1.1bn School Projects

Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, Adamawa State governor, has commenced the construction and the renovation of nine blocks of three classrooms, eight toilets and four boreholes in Seven local government areas of the state.

Governor Bindow’s decision to embark on the massive school projects in some of these local government areas is to justify the receipt of the funds and the subsequent payment of the Millennium Development Counterpart Goals (MDG) received by the State.

The project, the Governor revealed cost N1.1 billion and it is expected to overhaul the education sector in the seven selected local government areas and to bring succour to the overcrowded public schools in the state.

The Governor, who was conducted round eight of such schools in Yola North and South, Thursday said education and road constructions are the cardinal points of his administration in the state.

He urged the contractors handling the projects to ensure quality job and timely completion of the project to enable students make good use of the facilities on time.

While at the Technical College, Demonstration Primary School in Yola South, the governor pledged to complete a classroom block that was abandoned for seven years and expressed dissatisfaction that such projects that could have been of great importance and beneficial to the common man were neglected.

At Majalisa primary school in Yola North, the governor directed that the school management estimate proposals to his office in respect of sections of the classrooms damaged by bomb blast that occurred in Jimeta division of the Nigeria Police.

Also speaking, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, Commissioner of Education, appealed that tree should be planted round the school to provide for parameters fence pending when the government would be ready to construct fence round schools.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Usman Bukar, the Coordinator of Millennium Development Goals, said the construction is a 2014 projects which previous administrations could not make a reality due to its inability to pay its counterpart fund.

Alhaji Bukar said the benefiting local governments includes Guyuk, Demsa, Toungo, Ganye, Yola North and South adding that Toungo will also benefit from a five hundred thousand naira community empowerment project soon to be implemented.