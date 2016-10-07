Gov. Ikpeazu Speaks On BON

Hazeez Balogun – Lagos

The inclement economic period notwithstanding, the Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, says he is delighted that his state has been considered worthy to host an event of the Best of Nollywood Awards 2016.

Speaking during the acceptance of the hosting rights of BON Awards 2016 at a brief ceremony in the Governor’s Lodge, Umuahia, last Wednesday, Governor Ikpeazu said, “For us in Abia State, Nollywood has contributed immensely to the well-being of our people because one of the marketing and distribution pivots of the industry, Pound Road, is here in Aba, the SME capital of Africa.

Just like Idumota in Lagos and Iweka Road, Onitsha, Pound Road contributes more than 50percent to Nollywood. So, prior to now, I always thought about how to further get involved with the industry which is why we are working on a film village and are glad to host the Best of Nollywood Awards 2016 on December 10th . ”

The governor averred that his affinity with the homegrown movie industry has been further buoyed over the years because, “Unlike in the past when Nigeria used to receive a lot of flaks from the outside world, now, we receive considerable buffer from Nollywood. Nollywood has given us a new level of respect across the world. Therefore, when I was approached to host the awards, I thought that while this might not be the best of times financially for us as a state, it avails us a platform to bring the industry back home, show our various tourism and economic potential and join you to celebrate an industry whose contribution to the GDP of Nigeria is invaluable.”

The executive producer, Seun Oloketuyi, thanked the governor for agreeing to host the event, saying, “The Best of Nollywood Awards was created in 2009 as a veritable premium platform to honour the enterprise and ingenuity of stars and stakeholders of the Nigerian movie industry otherwise known as Nollywood. I am happy to say that we are now the longest running homegrown movie awards ceremony.”