God Will Bless Nigeria In Our Tenure – Osinbajo

Chinyere Abiaziem

Lagos



The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has assured that God will definitely bless Nigeria during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo gave the assurance at the just concluded Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church Interdenominational crusade, held at the main bowl of the Abuja International Stadium, FCT.

The vice president expressed his delight with the theme of the crusade titled ‘God Has Sworn to Bless You’ while pointing out that it was inspired by God.

This, according to the VP, is an indication that God assuredly will bless this country, in spite of all the nation is passing through at the moment.

He said: “I am excited about the theme of the programme. Whenever God wants to do something for mankind He will first speak His intention through the mouth of His servants.

“In this case God did not just proclaim His intention to bless us but He took an oath which is an indication of his seriousness to bring his promise to fulfillment.”

The VP buttressed his point with the scripture in the book of Numbers 23:19: “God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?

“But, when God swears then you know that there shall be abundant of different kind of miracles to be expected by everybody. I am expecting my own miracle today.”

Osinbajo also thanked God for His anointing in the life of the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, adding that he is glad to honour the man of God’s invitation to the crusade.

Giving his sermon, Pastor Muoka reiterated: “I want you to know that our God, the omnipotent, omnipresence and omniscience, has sworn to bless you and our nation.”

He however added that repentance from sins, both in our personal and national lives, is a necessary condition for God’s blessing.

Muoka, therefore urged Nigerians to desist from all forms of sinful behaviours and turn to God in total repentance for only on that His blessings will come.