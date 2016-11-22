Glo-CAF Award: Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Iheanacho Snubbed

Chibuike Chukwu

Lagos – Hopes of a Nigerian winning the 2016 Glo-CAF Player of the Year all but ended on Tuesday after the organisers released the list of five players that will contest the award in January without a Nigerian.

Three Nigerians, Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho were among the 30-man shortlist released by the Confederation of African Football earlier in the year.

Kanu Nwakwo last won the award for the country in 1999.

But when the list of five shortlists was announced on Tuesday, no Nigerian made the list led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon and Borrusia Dortmund winger.

The implication is that Nigeria will have to wait for another in the hope of winning it.

To contest the award with Aubameyang, who won it for the first time last year, are Algeria duo of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, who both play for Leicester City, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool and Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Roma.

For five shortlists for the same award for players doing their business in the continent, reigning African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, contributed four of the five players.

The five are Zimbabwean Khama Billiat of Sundowns, Keegan Dolly also of Sundowns and South Africa, Rainford Kalaba of TP Mazembe and Zambia, Hlompho Kekana of Sundowns and South Africa and Denis Onyango also of Sundowns and Uganda.

As stated by CAF, for the final phase, votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF plus Associate Members, Reunion Island and Zanzibar, together with the other half of the 20-member Panel of Experts (10 persons) will be counted towards the determination of the eventual winners.

The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Gala sponsored by telecommunication giants, Globacom, will be held on Thursday, 5 January 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.