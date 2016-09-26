Financial Services Sector Contributes 84.70% Total Equity Turnover

Bamidele Ogunwusi

Lagos

It was a three-day trading last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th of September, 2016 as Public Holiday in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 611.527 million shares worth N5.495 billion in 9,650 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.183 billion shares valued at N10.300 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,522 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 517.964 million shares valued at N2.933 billion traded in 5,931 deals; thus contributing 84.70% and 53.37% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 30.470 million shares worth N1.488 billion in 1,561 deals. The third place was occupied by the conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 27.836 million shares worth N55.012 million in 395 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely – FCMB Group Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 241.961 million shares worth N1.895 billion in 2,242 deals, contributing 39.57% and 34.49% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 945 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N9,541.90 executed in 18 deals, compared with a total of 943 units valued at N1.357 million transacted last week in 28 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.02% to close the week at 27,858.48 and N9.570 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher during the week, with the exception of the NSE Banking Index, and the NSE Insurance Index that depreciated by 0.92% and 1.04% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Thirty-four equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty- four equities of the previous week. Twenty-six equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty- eight equities of the previous week, while one hundred and twenty equities remained unchanged higher than one hundred and eighteen equities recorded in the preceding week.

Meanwhile, equities close the week bullish, as ASI gains another 48bps: At the close of trading today, the NGSE All Share Index gained 0.48%.

As one would expect, market capitalization increased by N45.7bn to close at N9.6tr. Value traded rose by 32.1% to settle at N2.1bn, just as volume traded increased by 14.3% to 228.9mn units. Market breadth edged lower to 1.5x (previously 1.8x) as 24 stocks appreciated against 16 decliners.

Industrial flat as other key sectors relay mixed sentiment: The Consumer Goods sector led gainers with a daily return of 1.6% on account of price appreciation in counters like PZ (+4.6%), HONYFLOUR (+4.5%) and International Breweries (+3.7%). The Financial Services sector followed suit with a gain of 0.4%, driven by position-taking in Unity Bank (+4.5%), Guaranty Trust Bank (+2.1%) and Fidelity Bank (+1.1%).

On the flip side, the Oil and Gas sector closed the day lower with a negative daily return of – 0.3% undercut by profit booking seen in the likes of Forte Oil (-2.5%) and Mobil Oil Nigeria (-0.04%), while the Industrial Goods sector closed the day flat.

The bullish close to the week can be attributed to continuous bargain hunting by investors across the board with the exception of the Oil and Gas sector which saw some profit booking. The short week saw equities post gains for the three consecutive trading session as investors continued to seek for bargains. In summary, the WTD return came in at +1.0% trimming YTD loss to -2.7%.

T-Bills bearish: At the money market, system liquidity opened at c.N135.0bn long. The increase in the August headline inflation figures increased the appetite of investors for higher yields, giving rise to higher demand for long tenored papers (specifically 7yrs and 20yrs bond). Therefore, average bond yields edged lower by 5bps to 15.7%. However, T-bill yields inched higher on average by 17bps to 18.5%. We expect a quiet start to next week barring early OMO auction by the apex bank.

Naira weakens at both parallel market and official window: At the official FX market, the NGN/USD depreciated by 6bps to N324.2, just as the parallel market also saw the domestic currency weaken by 12bps from yesterday’s close of N421.0 to N421.5. We expect pressure on the naira to persist in the interim, as instability around the domestic macro fundamentals continues to push demand above supply.