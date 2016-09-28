 FG Makes U-turn on Sale of Assets | Independent Newspapers Limited
FG Makes U-turn on Sale of Assets

Buhari, change campaign
Posted: Sep 28, 2016 at 7:19 pm   /   by   /   comments (13)
* Proposed Asset Sales, Mere Speculations – Lai Muhammed

* Approves National Water Policy, Others

Innocent Oweh

Abuja – Barely 48 hours after the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly unanimously rejected the proposed sale of national assets, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its meeting on Wednesday and rescinded its decision to dispose of the assets.

Government had in view of the current economic recession indicated plans to sell off some of the nation’s critical assets to bail out the country, especially on the need to meet the budget deficit for 2016.

The president’s economic management team (EMT) in conjunction with the ministry of budget and national planning were working on plan to generate immediate larger injection of fund into the economy through asset sales, advance payment of license renewals, infrastructure concessioning and use of recovered funds to reduce funding gaps in the budget implementation to which the national economic council (NEC) had earlier endorsed.

Alhaji Lai Muhammed, minister of information and culture, and Suleiman Adamu, his water resources counterpart, briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting,which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Muhammed said news about the sale of assets were in the realm of speculations.

Details later…

  • Martins Okpor Iyamu Sep 28, 2016 at 8:24 pm Martins Okpor Iyamu

    I love my president he is always hearken to hearing

    Reply
  • Oluwatobi Ilupeju Sep 28, 2016 at 8:24 pm Oluwatobi Ilupeju

    B.E.T.T.E.R.

    Reply
  • Okezie Collins Sep 28, 2016 at 8:14 pm Okezie Collins

    Akamu president

    Reply
  • Michael Andrew Sep 28, 2016 at 8:00 pm Michael Andrew

  • Martin Biachi Sep 28, 2016 at 7:56 pm Martin Biachi

    All previous Governments should be probed including the sitting. Not excluding Obasanjo oh !!

    Reply
  • Martin Biachi Sep 28, 2016 at 7:54 pm Martin Biachi

    Lie lie everytime . Them think say Nigerians na mumu.

    Reply
  • Martin Biachi Sep 28, 2016 at 7:52 pm Martin Biachi

    May God deliver us from this “One chance” Government and party. Ese amin.

    Reply
  • Martin Biachi Sep 28, 2016 at 7:51 pm Martin Biachi

    That is what we call , “Dapada” in Yoruba language. They misyanned. They deliberately caused the so called recession to justify the questionable sale of selected National assets. Who are the corrupt citizens now. Change should start from the Government. We call the act , “Ole” or barawo.

    Reply
  • Abubakar Abdullahi Sep 28, 2016 at 7:48 pm Abubakar Abdullahi

    Better

    Reply
  • Marcel Uchenna Sep 28, 2016 at 7:45 pm Marcel Uchenna

    U-turn for what?-well, they will come with another agenda.

    Reply
  • Charly Austine Sep 28, 2016 at 7:37 pm Charly Austine

    They always take action before planning this is a kind of try and error system of government

    Reply
  • Ndubuisi Umoro Sep 28, 2016 at 7:27 pm Ndubuisi Umoro

    Confused government

    Reply
  • Destiny Cj Sep 28, 2016 at 7:26 pm Destiny Cj

    Thanks to God ,,FG only wanted to sell our assests to dangote companies ano other private companies,,,so that only majority side will always have the upper hands,,,hause and yoruba wicked die,,,

    Reply