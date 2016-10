Expatriates Kidnap: DSS Arraigns Female C’River Councillor, Two Others

Nsa Gill

Calabar – Irene Offiong Ekpe, a serving female Councillor in Bakassi Local Government Council of Cross River State and two others, have been remanded in custody and charged to court following their alleged involvement in the kidnap of five expatriates last in June by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Suspected Militants last June had Kidnapped five expatriates, including three Australians, ?one New Zealandia and a South African on their way to a Cement Manufacturing plant owned by Lafarge Africa Plc at Mfamosing, in Akamkpa Local Government Area, about 20km from Calabar, the state capital. Their driver, a Nigerian who tried to escape with the expatriates was shot dead at the spot. The suspected militants freed the expatriates after four days after over N150 million ransom was reportedly paid.

In the suit number MC/611c/2016 before Magistrate Court 9 in Calabar, the three persons on three counts of Kidnapping, Conspiracy to kidnap with demand for ransom and Murder.

Counsel to the accused persons Barrister Sunny Mbang had in a preliminary objection noted that in previous date in court, the DSS brought the accused and secured a remand order only to transfer the accused to Nigerian Prisons custody and the case prosecution brief handed over to the Cross River State Department of Public Prosecution, without due authorisation from the Attorney General of the Federation.

Responding, the prosecution counsel Barrister Ukam asked for adjournment to enable him reply on point of law.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 11, 2016.

One of the accused persons is said to be the personal driver to the councillor whose car was allegedly used to transport the ransom paid to the kidnappers. Although she denied any direct involvement in the act, part of the ransom was reportedly traced to her residence and she is said to have refunded N500,000 through the DSS.