Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In Lagos

Etim Okon Inyang, former Inspector-General of Police died on Monday at Reddington Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos at the age of 85 years.

A statement issued by the family of the departed Wednesday in Abuja stated that “Sir Etim Okon Inyang joined the Nigerian Police Force on October 1st, 1949. He rose through the ranks, becoming commissioner of police in Kano and old Bendel States”

According to the statement: “In 1984, he was appointed Inspector General of Police and served meritoriously until he voluntarily retired in October 1986.

He was appointed Vice Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee in 1987 and conferred with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). He is survived by his wife, Mary and five children.