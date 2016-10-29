Emulate Mandela’s Virtues, Cleric Urges African Leaders



*Says Unforgiving Or Stingy Persons Won’t Miss Hell

Chinyere Abiaziem

Lagos



The Superintendent, District Church Council (DCC) of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ayetoro, Pastor Emmanuel Famuyide, has urged world leaders to emulate the virtues of a former South African President, the late Dr. Nelson Mandela’s virtues in order to make Africa greater than it is at the moment.

Pastor Famuyide made the call at the church’s 36th anniversary and investiture/consecration of deacons and deaconesses of CAC, Orisun-Ife headquarters in Ibadan. The occasion witnessed the ordination of 25 deacons and deaconesses.?

In his sermon themed: “Follow the Master”, Famuyide said that the late Mandela during his lifetime exhibited extraordinary leadership qualities worthy of emulation by world leaders.

“Mandela was an unparalleled world leader, who exhibited the heart of forgiveness and love. He was a great leader who never upheld greed as a virtue. He served a 27-year prison term in the course of fighting against oppression. After his release from prison, he became the South African president and forgave his enemies.

“The white people have the largest population and will definitely have as much in heaven due to their sense of giving and forgiving. I say this because when I was in the UK, I observed that the white people come to church to pledge their readiness to help people nurture their children unlike in this part of the world,” he said.

The cleric, who stated that African leaders today were dealers and not leaders, urged them to embrace the act of giving and forgiving, stressing that: “We have dealers and not leaders in our society today. In Nigeria, God has begun to deal with those leaders who make Nigerians suffer the benefit of our common wealth.

“It is going round and will get to everywhere, including our congregations and places of worship. Any man who fails to embrace the act of giving and forgiving, will not make heaven,” he added.

Famuyide lamented the deplorable state of infrastructures in the country, chiefly roads. He urged leaders to establish better living standards for the citizens.

Speaking to the newly ordained deacons and deaconesses, he tasked them to develop themselves spiritually and effectively use their positions in serving God.

Emphasising that God showers his mercies and blessings on those who seek His face and serve Him, he said that Nigerians do not tread the righteous path until when overwhelmed by problems.