Edo Socio-Cultural Group Endorses Ize-Iyamu

Francis Onoiribholo

Benin

Nedoghama Nedo, a socio-cultural organisation in Edo State, led by the Eson of Benin Kingdom, Chief Amos Osunbor, weekend, endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The group made up of chiefs from the palace of the Oba of Benin, traditional priests or Igie-Ohen, businessmen and women and professionals announced the endorsement at a meeting in Benin.

At the end of the meeting, the entire membership resolved that they have endorsed the PDP candidate because he possesses the capacity to restore the lost glory of Edo State and take the state to the future of its inhabitants’ dreams.

Osunbor, who also is the Eson of Benin Kingdom, said, “We have painstakingly assessed the two candidates (APC’s Godwin Obaseki and PDP’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu) and we have found that Ize-Iyamu is the man for the job”.

President of the group , Chief Douglas Usoh, the Odeobawu of Benin, who said that the organisation has been in existence for many years, added that they came to this conclusion because it has the interest of all Benins at heart.

“Knowing that nineteen of our sons and daughters are contesting to be governor of Edo State we as a group has carried out an objective assessment of the various candidates and found that the two are the front runners in the race”.

Secretary of the group, Chief Uwadiae Albert, the Uhenmure of Benin, added “Nedoghama Nedo at a meeting held at the Eson’s house unanimously voted to support the candidature of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the PDP”.

The PDP leaders at the event were led by the state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih; the senator representing Edo South, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who is the Director General of Ize-Iyamu Campaign and Chief Henry Tenebe, the organising secretary of the party.

Expressing joy for the endorsement, Pastor Ize-Iyamu promised not to disappoint the chiefs and the entire voting population of Edo State, who are committed to effecting a change in the government of Edo State on September 28, 2016.