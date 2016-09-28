 Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, Electorate | Independent Newspapers Limited
Newsletter subscribe
Menu
Menu

Latest News

Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, Electorate

Edo Election
Posted: Sep 28, 2016 at 12:19 pm   /   by   /   comments (6)
tags:

Mr Godwin Obaseki, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Wednesday’s governorship election in Edo, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki told newsmen after voting in his Unit 19, Ward 4, Benin, at about 10.30 a.m. that he was particularly impressed with the prompt commencement of the exercise across the state and the peaceful conduct of voters.

He expressed hope that the peace, large turnout of the electorate and adequate security that had characterized the exercise so far, would be sustained to ensure that it ended peacefully.

According to him, we pray that there will be no crisis and spilling of blood, so that at the end of the day, it will end peacefully.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Osaze Ize-Iyamu, commended INEC and the electorate for the peaceful conduct of the poll. Ize-Iyamu, who voted at 9.55 a.m. at Ighododo Primary School unit of Ward 5, Orhiomwon Local Government Area, however, urged PDP’s supporters to be vigilant and cautious, and monitor the process adequately.

“The PDP will more vigilant in the sorting and counting of the ballots,” he said, adding, however, that so far, the exercise has been peaceful and I hope that it will be same across the state.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu, voted at 11 a.m. at Iyobosa Primary School unit of Ward 7 in Orhiomwon Local Government Area. After voting, he told newsmen that the electoral process had remarkably improved from what it used to be. He expressed optimism that his party, APC, would win the election, adding that he was sure that the electoral process in Nigeria would improve to be like that of the U.S.

 

Comments (6)

write a comment

Comment
Name E-mail Website

  • Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa Sep 28, 2016 at 5:48 pm Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa

    I know this isn’t the time to get you into this. I’ve recently started something new and I’m looking for some sharp people. It’s clearly not for you, but I wanted to ask, do you know who is ambitious, meanwhile, money motivated and would be excited about the idea of adding a significant amount of cash flow to their lives???

    Reply
  • Thomos Kingsley Sep 28, 2016 at 1:45 pm Thomos Kingsley

    Goodday everyone, my name is KINGSLEY, I have been experiencing financial backwardness ever since i got married. I was privileged to meet with Mr ODUNLAMI OLAMILEKAN through a friend of mine Mr FELIX, i am forever grateful sir. Mr ODUNLAMI is a life changer. He changed my financial backwardness to richness with little sacrifices and not rituals. He might be able to assist you also.. Contact Mr ODUNLAMI on 08100644305

    Reply
  • Mele Mairiga Sep 28, 2016 at 12:43 pm Mele Mairiga

    Hmm

    Reply
  • Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen Sep 28, 2016 at 12:34 pm Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen

    Lets watch and see d outcome

    Reply
  • Itatat Metong Tongtat Sep 28, 2016 at 12:33 pm Itatat Metong Tongtat

    Proverb 24:21-22 says” My EDO People, fear the lord and the king; Do not associate with those that say CHANGE; Vrs 22. For their calamity will rise suddenly,…. “. Edo pple should take note of this bible warning that forbid them frm associating with APC Change even as they fail not to remember the words of GEJ on December 10th, 2014 @ PDP Natnal Convention. GEJ is telling EDO pple today that the choice b4 u is simple, a choice to chose PDP for good governance with good policy or Chose APC for old ways of telling u to go and die and bringing hardship on the alter of failed promises. Vote PDP cus PDP is EDO and EDO is PDP.

    Reply
  • Alfred Shitta Sep 28, 2016 at 12:30 pm Alfred Shitta

    Hmmm, just now they complain of perceived fowl play and now we hear of commendation. Toh our own na to watch

    Reply