Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, Electorate

Mr Godwin Obaseki, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Wednesday’s governorship election in Edo, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki told newsmen after voting in his Unit 19, Ward 4, Benin, at about 10.30 a.m. that he was particularly impressed with the prompt commencement of the exercise across the state and the peaceful conduct of voters.

He expressed hope that the peace, large turnout of the electorate and adequate security that had characterized the exercise so far, would be sustained to ensure that it ended peacefully.

According to him, we pray that there will be no crisis and spilling of blood, so that at the end of the day, it will end peacefully.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Osaze Ize-Iyamu, commended INEC and the electorate for the peaceful conduct of the poll. Ize-Iyamu, who voted at 9.55 a.m. at Ighododo Primary School unit of Ward 5, Orhiomwon Local Government Area, however, urged PDP’s supporters to be vigilant and cautious, and monitor the process adequately.

“The PDP will more vigilant in the sorting and counting of the ballots,” he said, adding, however, that so far, the exercise has been peaceful and I hope that it will be same across the state.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu, voted at 11 a.m. at Iyobosa Primary School unit of Ward 7 in Orhiomwon Local Government Area. After voting, he told newsmen that the electoral process had remarkably improved from what it used to be. He expressed optimism that his party, APC, would win the election, adding that he was sure that the electoral process in Nigeria would improve to be like that of the U.S.