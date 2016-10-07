 Economic Climate, Unemployment Responsible For Increased Kidnapping | Independent Newspapers Limited
Economic Climate, Unemployment Responsible For Increased Kidnapping

An unidentified mother cries out during a demonstration with others who have daughters among the kidnapped school girls of government secondary school Chibok, Tuesday April 29, 2014, in Abuja, Nigeria. Two weeks after Islamic extremists stormed a remote boarding school in northeast Nigeria, more than 200 girls and young women remain missing despite a “hot pursuit” by security forces and desperate parents heading into a dangerous forest in search of their daughters. Some dozens have managed to escape their captors, jumping from the back of an open truck or escaping into the bush from a forest hideout, although the exact number of escapees is unclear. (AP Photo/ Gbemiga Olamikan)
Posted: Oct 7, 2016 at 1:59 pm
A former British Police Officer and security consultant, Vince Onyekwelu, says the economic climate, unemployment and a high level of criminality are responsible for the upsurge of kidnappings in Nigeria.

This is following series of kidnappings that have recently occurred in Nigeria, most recent being that of 6 people who were kidnapped from a school in the Epe area of Lagos state.

The case which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, reportedly involved four students, a teacher and a vice principal of the school.

The kidnappers were said to be heavily armed, while invading the college and whisking away the victims.

Addressing the menace, Mr Onyelekwelu said there is a need to establish a difference between kidnapping and abduction.

  Nonyelum Desire Atueyi Oct 7, 2016 at 2:59 pm

    sai baba hardship, recession, clueless, senseless, badluck Muhammadu pharaoh buhari

