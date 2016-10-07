Latest News
Economic Climate, Unemployment Responsible For Increased Kidnapping
A former British Police Officer and security consultant, Vince Onyekwelu, says the economic climate, unemployment and a high level of criminality are responsible for the upsurge of kidnappings in Nigeria.
This is following series of kidnappings that have recently occurred in Nigeria, most recent being that of 6 people who were kidnapped from a school in the Epe area of Lagos state.
The case which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, reportedly involved four students, a teacher and a vice principal of the school.
The kidnappers were said to be heavily armed, while invading the college and whisking away the victims.
Addressing the menace, Mr Onyelekwelu said there is a need to establish a difference between kidnapping and abduction.
Comments (1)
write a comment Cancel reply
Ahead of S’Court Judgment: Governor Ayade Reaffirms Fate In God
Actors’ Ban And The bane of overcensorship
‘Ministers Also Queue To Buy Petrol, Change Started With Us Long Ago’ – Lai Mohammed
MAMA Reveals Final Nominations List
The Wedding Party To Premiere In Nigeria
CBN Issues Guideline For Computing Sukuk In Liquidity Ratio Of Banks
Gov. Ikpeazu Speaks On BON
Ude Emmanuel on Nigeria’s Nov crude oil exports set to hit 10-month highOct 7, 2016 at 6:14 pm
Godwin GF Etuk on ‘Ministers Also Queue To Buy Petrol, Change Started With Us Long Ago’ – Lai MohammedOct 7, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Chukwumaijem Justice Nnaemezie on ‘Ministers Also Queue To Buy Petrol, Change Started With Us Long Ago’ – Lai MohammedOct 7, 2016 at 5:27 pm
Osondu Njemanze on Nigeria’s Nov crude oil exports set to hit 10-month highOct 7, 2016 at 4:04 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Hurricane Matthew: Here is the latest forecastOct 7, 2016 at 4:01 pm
Babatunde Egbebi on Banker bags 12 years jail term over N8bn CBN currencyOct 7, 2016 at 3:58 pm
Edogun Jeremiah on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 7, 2016 at 3:07 pm
Nonyelum Desire Atueyi on Economic Climate, Unemployment Responsible For Increased KidnappingOct 7, 2016 at 2:59 pm
otushe Michael Paul on Why I Am Producing Mosquito Repellant – Prof BabaOct 7, 2016 at 2:24 pm
Samie Bob on Banker bags 12 years jail term over N8bn CBN currencyOct 7, 2016 at 1:52 pm
Speed Choco Nwaigbo on Corruption, Failure To Equip Military Led To Spread Of Insurgency –OsinbajoOct 7, 2016 at 12:19 pm
Mr.T.J. Eghaghe on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 7, 2016 at 10:29 am
TKO on Jibrin Calls For Suspension Of Running Cost To ColleaguesOct 7, 2016 at 9:53 am
Ajor Emmanuel on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:29 am
Iheoma Nnadi Amanda on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:29 am
Mmadu Kanaya on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:26 am
Mmadu Kanaya on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:25 am
Elvis Ihua on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:21 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:11 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:10 am
Lawritta Dike on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:10 am
Adetimi Mike Timi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:08 am
Godfrey Baridoo Richard on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:08 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:08 am
Hardey Hor Lah on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:05 am
Onyee Kachi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:02 am
Benson Obi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 8:00 am
Diplomatic Alicho James on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:59 am
Charles Stack House on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:57 am
Nedu Dave on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:55 am
Moses Otuji on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:55 am
Ababanna Ababanna on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:54 am
Yusuf Wahab on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:52 am
Anselem Ihuoma on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:50 am
Njoku Onyekachi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:49 am
Mike Ojeifo on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:49 am
Muhammad Faki Ahmad on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:49 am
Igbinoghene Nice on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:48 am
Apuu Richard on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:48 am
Njoku Onyekachi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:48 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:44 am
Emeka Ozoagu on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:44 am
Igbinoghene Nice on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:43 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:43 am
Prince Adetunji Adepoju Adedinni on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:43 am
Samuel Adeniyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:42 am
Dolapo Adegbola on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:42 am
Ade Ajenifuja on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:41 am
Ade Ajenifuja on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:41 am
Epsy Dekor Legborsi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:38 am
Monday Adnayes on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:38 am
Joel Chibueze on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:37 am
Dawho Udumebraye Samuel on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:33 am
Onuh Kingsley Ejike on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:31 am
Ajunwa Steven Kelechi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:31 am
Pwise concept on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:29 am
Folarin Ayodele on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:24 am
Chukwuemeka Israel on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:24 am
Eric Eze on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:21 am
Ayomide Omotes on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:19 am
Andre Odionu Odera on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:18 am
Ibrahim Adeyemi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:18 am
Anayo Uba on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:15 am
Eric Eze on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:14 am
Abdullahi Idi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:13 am
Abdullahi Idi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:12 am
Yusuf Munzali on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:12 am
Abdullahi Idi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:11 am
Adeyemi Kaka Murphy on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:11 am
Adewumi Adeleye on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:10 am
Abdullahi Idi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:08 am
Ogbonna Ngozi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:06 am
Abdullahi Idi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:06 am
Kareem Abimbola on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 7:05 am
Stephen Iroegbulam on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:59 am
Patrick Udoaka on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:57 am
Silvergold Iragboghie Etsekhumhe on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:56 am
Akpan Mfon on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:53 am
Shaba Sumaila on FG Approves N3.5bn For Purchase Of 320 Vehicles For Prisons ServiceOct 7, 2016 at 6:53 am
Jude Onuora on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:51 am
Charles Agbaji on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:50 am
Chibuike Umeweni on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:49 am
Kadau Robert on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:48 am
Akinola Oluwakayode on FG Approves N3.5bn For Purchase Of 320 Vehicles For Prisons ServiceOct 7, 2016 at 6:46 am
Afolabi Adedayo Joseph on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:43 am
Anyanwu Ikechukwu on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:41 am
Ezinwa Mafian Anthony O on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:38 am
Kelechi Ekemchukwu on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:35 am
Ozimaco Obuenyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:33 am
Ezinwa Mafian Anthony O on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:33 am
Omoyeni Olusola Ayodeji Oloriodo on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:33 am
Ozimaco Obuenyi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:30 am
Gloria Ajegana on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:30 am
Kenechukwu Herbert Duru on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:29 am
Uche Gabriel on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:28 am
Nwoko Remigus on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:26 am
Alex Martin on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:22 am
Mohammed Abubakar on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:21 am
Oride Sylvanus on Reps Demand Emefiele’s Sack Over Free Fall Of NairaOct 7, 2016 at 6:19 am
Ogwuche Godwin Godwin on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:16 am
SouthEast SouthEast on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:05 am
Vip-Seimeneyefa Manu Malouda on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 6:04 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Gunmen Storm Lagos School, Abduct Students, V-PrincipalOct 7, 2016 at 6:00 am
Christopher Obi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:57 am
Chijioke Onyema on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:56 am
Raji Saheed on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:43 am
Emmanuel Austin on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:41 am
Idoko Johnson on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:37 am
Obi Stan Boniface Onyekachi on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:29 am
Alu Adejo Ojoda on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:16 am
Ujeh Paul Paul on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:13 am
Mark Uche on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 5:02 am
Adeyemi Matthew Ijaduade on I Wasn’t Desperate To Win 2015 Presidential Poll – BuhariOct 7, 2016 at 4:46 am
Emmanuel Chinedu Chinakara on Recession: Reps To Push For Return Of Looted $458m Hanging In USOct 7, 2016 at 2:01 am
Prince Kazeem Isiaka Adewale on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 7, 2016 at 1:54 am
Gigi on Govt Doesn’t Fund Mrs. Obiano’s NGO, Says AideOct 7, 2016 at 1:15 am
Bestman A Otakponmwen on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 7, 2016 at 1:11 am
Koko Joseph Joe on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 7, 2016 at 1:03 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on Recession: Ex-GTB Boss Tells FG To Take Drastic StepsOct 7, 2016 at 12:47 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on Flooding, Famine, Epidemic Outbreak Loom In Delta Coastal AreasOct 7, 2016 at 12:47 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on Govt Doesn’t Fund Mrs. Obiano’s NGO, Says AideOct 7, 2016 at 12:46 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on Yobe Intensifies Border Polio VaccinationOct 7, 2016 at 12:46 am
Chukwuma Nwani on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:51 pm
Athenasius Emeka Njoku on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Walter Chibuzo on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:28 pm
Ogba Jimmy Emeka on INEC Presents Obaseki, Shaibu With Certificates Of ReturnOct 6, 2016 at 11:26 pm
Oguguo Ihe on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:24 pm
Shita Ahmed Shishi on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:10 pm
Amali Victor on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Akubueze Ukamaka on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 11:01 pm
Raphaelite Akinbola on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:35 pm
Raphaelite Akinbola on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:35 pm
Sani Abubakar on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:34 pm
Ayinla Tirmidhi Adebayo on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Paul Udo on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 6, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on INEC Presents Obaseki, Shaibu With Certificates Of ReturnOct 6, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Amali Victor on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 6, 2016 at 10:29 pm
Okabz A Okabz on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:27 pm
Abdulrasheed Akanmu Oguntade on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:27 pm
Itoro Udoh on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:24 pm
Azuka Zik on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 6, 2016 at 10:22 pm
Bamidele Oluwasegun Riva on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 6, 2016 at 10:20 pm
Sofowora Tobi on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:17 pm
Taiwo Faramade on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:16 pm
Charly Austine on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:16 pm
Destiny Cj on FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, EkweremaduOct 6, 2016 at 10:14 pm
Paul Iyoghiojie on Edo Guber Poll: Police Retrieve Ballot Box Allegedly Used For Illegal VotingOct 6, 2016 at 10:10 pm
celine on Nigeria Programmed To Do Things Negatively, Says IPOBOct 6, 2016 at 9:21 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Despite Rejection Of Special Status Bill, Lagos ‘ll Play Big Brother Role – AmbodeOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Labour Urges Ugwuanyi To Revive Moribund Companies In EnuguOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Ibori Calls for Independent Inquiry Into Justice Perversion In London TrialOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Patience Jonathan: IYC Disassociates Self From Bayelsa ProtestOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Anambra Govt Doesn’t Fund NGO Of Gov Obiano’s Wife, Says AideOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on Nigeria Programmed To Do Things Negatively, Says IPOBOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Salami Raheem Oladele on NSE Index Rebounds, Up 0.08%Oct 6, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Daniel Egbu on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 8:39 pm
code de reductions on Police Vow To Apprehend Killers Of ASP OnwumereOct 6, 2016 at 7:31 pm
desmond on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 6, 2016 at 7:16 pm
Benedict Paul on Patience Jonathan: IYC Disassociates Self From Bayelsa ProtestOct 6, 2016 at 7:14 pm
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 7:10 pm
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on Nigeria Programmed To Do Things Negatively, Says IPOBOct 6, 2016 at 7:10 pm
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on Anambra Govt Doesn’t Fund NGO Of Gov Obiano’s Wife, Says AideOct 6, 2016 at 7:09 pm
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on Patience Jonathan: IYC Disassociates Self From Bayelsa ProtestOct 6, 2016 at 7:08 pm
Nkemcy Orike on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 6:30 pm
Izuchukwu Evangelist on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 6:23 pm
Isa Musa on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 6:01 pm
Ipob Biafra on No Amount Of Propaganda Will Stop Rivers From Exposing Looters – Tam- GeorgeOct 6, 2016 at 5:59 pm
Omoloye Oyegbaju on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Gbolahan Adams on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 4:05 pm
Ezinwa Mafian Anthony O on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Dennis Uzim on Recession: Senate Concurs With Reps, Invites Buhari To Joint SessionOct 6, 2016 at 3:10 pm
Hope Ntiedo on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 2:52 pm
Raufu Adegboye on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 2:33 pm
nwannem on Plot To Islamise Nigeria Real—NwabuezeOct 6, 2016 at 2:31 pm
Abiodun Amos on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 2:04 pm
Abdfattah Olawunmi on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 2:03 pm
Ekemezie Linus on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Umar Magaji on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 1:52 pm
Dennis Uzim on Recession: National Assembly Invites BuhariOct 6, 2016 at 1:51 pm
Ademoye Jacob on ‘Suicide Bombers Are Going To Hell’ – Sultan Of SokotoOct 6, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Okabz A Okabz on Gunmen Shoot Bamiro, Ex-VC Of UIOct 6, 2016 at 1:40 pm
Cheta Okorafor on BREAKING: Two Students, Principal Kidnapped In EpeOct 6, 2016 at 1:30 pm
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on ‘Suicide Bombers Are Going To Hell’ – Sultan Of SokotoOct 6, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Sani Musa on BREAKING: Two Students, Principal Kidnapped In EpeOct 6, 2016 at 1:24 pm
en.wikipedia.org on Contact Independent Newspapers LimitedOct 6, 2016 at 1:01 pm
Gbolahan Adams on Army Closing Up On Boko Haram Terrorists — CommanderOct 6, 2016 at 12:15 pm
Peter Samuel on Army Closing Up On Boko Haram Terrorists — CommanderOct 6, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Tyson Fury Dragging Boxing “Through The Mud” – KlitschkoOct 6, 2016 at 11:31 am
Christian Ezeh on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 11:26 am
Christian Ezeh on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 11:26 am
Genial Sunday on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 11:15 am
Benedict Paul on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 11:06 am
Lawrence Monebi on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:59 am
Udo Eza on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:54 am
Daniel Egbu on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:47 am
Frank Iyirhiaro on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:16 am
Dennis Uzim on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:10 am
Hassan Oguta on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 10:10 am
Adeboy Adekoya on Army Closing Up On Boko Haram Terrorists — CommanderOct 6, 2016 at 10:07 am
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on PDP National Caucus Endorses Move To Reconcile MembersOct 6, 2016 at 9:49 am
Oluwaseyi Odunayo Akeredolu on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:47 am
Amakajenny Intercessor on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:44 am
Solomon Onyuku on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:42 am
KC on Plot To Islamise Nigeria Real—NwabuezeOct 6, 2016 at 9:41 am
Godwin GF Etuk on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:39 am
Mmadu Kanaya on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:21 am
Edoh Ofugocho on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:11 am
Eze Emeka on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:10 am
Ezinwa Mafian Anthony O on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 9:05 am
Yalwaji Babangida on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 8:54 am
Joe Chris on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 6, 2016 at 8:46 am
Temitope Luke Edmond Abaekere on Adeosun Says Western Powers, Blocking Nigeria’s Power SolutionOct 6, 2016 at 8:31 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on Again, Air Force Takes Battle To Boko Haram In SambisaOct 6, 2016 at 8:28 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on FG Agrees To Consolidate Charges Against Dasuki, OthersOct 6, 2016 at 8:27 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on FG Sees 2016 GDP Expanding While IMF Forecasts 1.7% SlumpOct 6, 2016 at 8:26 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on All Hands Must Be On Deck To Come Out Of Recession – NtohOct 6, 2016 at 8:26 am
Joyce Amarachi Mbatu on FG Determined To Reposition Tourism Industry – MinisterOct 6, 2016 at 8:24 am
Sunday Igbeboh on FG Raises Technical Committee To Tackle Herdsmen, Farmers’ ConflictsOct 6, 2016 at 8:21 am
Obasi C. Jeremiah on All Hands Must Be On Deck To Come Out Of Recession – NtohOct 6, 2016 at 7:51 am
Beyond Boundaries Skills on Reps Re-Open Malabu Probe Over $1.1bn OPL SaleOct 6, 2016 at 6:30 am
Segun Omosule on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 6, 2016 at 6:02 am
Robinson Uwakwe on True Federalism Will Stem Recession, Says NBA ChairOct 6, 2016 at 4:13 am
Real Akinto Valentine Danga on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 2:55 am
Ogwuojone Justice on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 2:47 am
Adegbokiki Alimi Kadiri on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 2:33 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Alleged Skewed Employment: National Assembly Summons NgigeOct 6, 2016 at 2:01 am
Prince Ajayi Ade on Edo Election: Group Advises Ize-Iyamu To Emulate Jonathan, Accept DefeatOct 6, 2016 at 12:59 am
Usman Shitu Mahuta on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:40 am
Justice Justice on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:39 am
Omoni S Oboli on Senate: Dahiru Bauchi Warns Against Equal Inheritance BillOct 6, 2016 at 12:16 am
Christopher Chukwuyem on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:16 am
Patrick Ebifa on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:12 am
Vip-Seimeneyefa Manu Malouda on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:06 am
Charly Austine on Edo Election: Group Advises Ize-Iyamu To Emulate Jonathan, Accept DefeatOct 6, 2016 at 12:05 am
George Okeke on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 6, 2016 at 12:03 am
SouthEast SouthEast on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:51 pm
SouthEast SouthEast on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:49 pm
Okoduwa Ruth Destiny on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Ja'afaru Umar Muhammad on Senate: Dahiru Bauchi Warns Against Equal Inheritance BillOct 5, 2016 at 11:41 pm
Dan Okocha on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:41 pm
Sani Kainuwa on Senate: Dahiru Bauchi Warns Against Equal Inheritance BillOct 5, 2016 at 11:37 pm
Oluwatobi Ilupeju on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:35 pm
Peter Ufuoma on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:26 pm
Christopher Chukwuyem on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:25 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:25 pm
Living Stone on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:18 pm
Adunola Adebayo on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:17 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:13 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:12 pm
Living Stone on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:10 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:09 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Daniel U Oyo on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Living Stone on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:04 pm
Daniel U Oyo on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:03 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:02 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Trading Sustains Bearish Run As NSE Index Slips By 0.94%Oct 5, 2016 at 11:01 pm
Daniel U Oyo on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 11:01 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Vic Giadom on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:56 pm
Living Stone on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:54 pm
Kabiru Magaji on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:48 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Sunday Covenant on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:46 pm
Living Stone on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:45 pm
Hip Pop General on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:43 pm
Ellison Joe on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:38 pm
Clem Iyen on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 10:37 pm
Amali Victor on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 10:36 pm
Yusuf Fadason on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:35 pm
Charly Austine on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:34 pm
Sanni Debonsky on Rigging Of Edo Guber Won’t Work In Rivers Rerun, Says WikeOct 5, 2016 at 10:32 pm
Josephat Okeke on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Sumaila Yakubu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:29 pm
Apuu Richard on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 10:21 pm
Modestus Ajaero on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:12 pm
Jeremiah Thompson on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 10:11 pm
Shehu Mohammad Bello on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:03 pm
Shehu Mohammad Bello on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:02 pm
Jude Nnabuife on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 10:00 pm
Shehu Mohammad Bello on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Ahmed Imam III on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:56 pm
Mayor Victor Enaholo on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Abubakar Sulaiman BK on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Abraham Amabu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Oriamaja Tam-skol Tinnatei on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:51 pm
Shuaibu Abdullahi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:49 pm
Prince Adetunji Adepoju Adedinni on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:47 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:46 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:45 pm
Valentine Ucheya on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:45 pm
Chinedu Nnadi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Adimele Mina on Militants In Rivers List Conditions For AmnestyOct 5, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Bashir Abdullahi Maradun on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Victor Amaechi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Akhimie Godwin on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:36 pm
Muhammad Magaji on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:35 pm
Wilson Sampson on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:35 pm
Ukaose Onyeuwa on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Abiodun Amos on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Azeez Ahmed Adeyemi on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:32 pm
A Sadi Abba on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:32 pm
Agusiobo Okonkwo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Tunde Gbotosho on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:30 pm
Internet Marketing Tool on FG Demands $406.75m From Shell Over Alleged Crude Oil TheftOct 5, 2016 at 9:30 pm
Francisegwu Azubike on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm
Boniface Etim on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm
Agusiobo Okonkwo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm
Mohammed Musa on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm
Dika Asibe on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:27 pm
Olomola Olalekan on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:27 pm
Aroma Okpara on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:27 pm
Samie Petit on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:27 pm
Sadiq Buhari Allahde on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:26 pm
Muhammad Magaji on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:26 pm
Abdullahi Muhammad on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:25 pm
Ibrahim Shinaka on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:24 pm
Muhammad Danjuma Yakawada on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:23 pm
Mohammed Ibrahim on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:23 pm
Fara Aideed on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:22 pm
Lion Steyner Baba Dee on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:22 pm
Babatunde Badaru on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:20 pm
Nura Arts on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:19 pm
Ayeni Segun on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Zion RKbobo on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Silas Ejam on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Olushola Olabinri on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Shita Ahmed Shishi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Gambo Gambo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Olomola Olalekan on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:16 pm
Mohammed Zanna Ashgar on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:13 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:11 pm
Ayeni Stephen Busuyi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:11 pm
Rabi'u Khalid on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Abdul Musa on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Prince Adekanmbi Checkmate Adeleke on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Uzodinma Anayo on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Amos Kwamegh on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Dika Asibe on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Shita Ahmed Shishi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Charly Austine on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:06 pm
Prince Adekanmbi Checkmate Adeleke on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:05 pm
Sagir Abdullahi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:05 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:05 pm
Johnson Tunde on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:05 pm
Shafeeii Salee on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Aminu Audu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:03 pm
Johnny Ime on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:03 pm
Egberongbe Olorunsanya on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:02 pm
Odoh Emmanuel on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Shafeeii Salee on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Falola Jamiu Adewole on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Acheck Amole on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Falola Jamiu Adewole on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Usman Muhammad on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Usman Shaaba Muhammad on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:57 pm
I'mTaiwo Akanbi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Dika Asibe on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Silas Ejam on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Joshua Nnamuka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:55 pm
Silas Ejam on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Akindele on Abuja’s Protest Against Tinubu, Nonsensical, Unfounded – OluladeOct 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Prince Wisdom Ginika on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Muhammad Tukur on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Ibrahim Mahmud on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Adisa Badmus on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Chukwuma Gentle on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Adedeji Oladipupo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Muhammad Tukur on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Tijani Saleh on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Jamal Aliyu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Chukwuma Gentle on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:51 pm
Muhammad Lawal on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Udeh C Amaechi on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Valentine Okolie on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Tijani Saleh on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:49 pm
Oba Lop Pelujo on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:49 pm
Namcy Amos on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Valentine Okolie on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Rufai Adamu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Stanley Umezie on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Ellison Joe on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Stanley Umezie on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:46 pm
Rabi'u Khalid on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:46 pm
Dwill Dbloke on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:46 pm
Abubakar Hussein on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:45 pm
Fatungase Nosa Emmanuel on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:45 pm
Ime Akpan on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:44 pm
Victoria Jodale on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:44 pm
Kenny Maris on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:43 pm
Wale Emmanuel on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:43 pm
Umar Garba on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:43 pm
Abubakar Saddique Albashir on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:42 pm
Abdullahi Usman on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:42 pm
Davies Oriakhi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Abiodun Saheeb on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Simon Chukwu on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Abubakar Hussein on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Ayiri Umuko on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Sulaiman Ahmed Maleka on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Yomi Akogun on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:39 pm
Muhammad Jaafar on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:39 pm
Chimaobi Legitimacy Eze on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:39 pm
Bilyamini Muazu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:37 pm
Usman Abdullahi Matawalle on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:36 pm
Robert Yiase on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Olaoye Matthew Adeniyi on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Nonyelum Desire Atueyi on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Isaac Awotidoye Comrade on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Oba Lop Pelujo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Tochukwu Benjamin on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Daniel Egbu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:33 pm
Azeez Asimiyu on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:33 pm
Samie Bob on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:33 pm
Joshua Enejoh Samson on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:32 pm
Steven King on We’ll Make Edo Lagos Of South-South, Says Deputy Gov-ElectOct 5, 2016 at 8:32 pm
Abdullahi Ibrahim on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Samie Bob on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Samie Bob on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Victor Amaechi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:31 pm
I'mTaiwo Akanbi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Oba Lop Pelujo on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:30 pm
Shehu Mohammad Bello on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:29 pm
Saidu Bashir on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:28 pm
Yusuf Mohammed on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:28 pm
Sadis Ashir on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:28 pm
Abdulrahman Dikko on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Yusuf Mohammed on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Justice Mk Musa on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Saidu Bashir on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Isaac Awotidoye Comrade on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Kelvin Uma on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Abu Deeni on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:25 pm
Ayuba Peter on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:25 pm
Kabiru Magaji on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:24 pm
Kelvin Uma on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:23 pm
Kabiru Magaji on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Bashir Imam Mohammed on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:20 pm
Oluka Austin Ugochukwu on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:19 pm
Joebest Joe on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Joebest Joe on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Ogwuojone Justice on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:17 pm
Lawal Ibrahim Bakuru on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:17 pm
Rabi'u Khalid on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:17 pm
Hon S M Chonkea on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Shehu Mohammad Bello on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Nuhu Iliyasu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Oshungbure Olatunde on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:15 pm
Charly Austine on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:14 pm
Alfred Shitta on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:14 pm
Ibrahim Haruna on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:12 pm
Justice Mk Musa on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:12 pm
Muhammad Bin Abubakar on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Krusader Ebube Frederick Okafor on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Nuhu Iliyasu on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Rotr David Peter on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:10 pm
Adegbite Eedrees Adeolar on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:10 pm
Yayi Habu on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:10 pm
Wale Emmanuel on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Unongo John on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Aisha Mustafa on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Kelechi Kas on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:08 pm
Victor Amaechi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:06 pm
Chikwe Adamsmith on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Promise Amajiri on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Abijo Akeem Adeniyi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Azuogu Princewill on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Ibraheem Ummar on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:01 pm
Ibrahim Adeyemi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:01 pm
Olusina Popoola on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Chigeru Chinda Wogu on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Echezona Ifeanyichukwu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:57 pm
Ipob Biafra on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:57 pm
Real Akinto Valentine Danga on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:57 pm
Emeka A Enebeli on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:57 pm
Chigeru Chinda Wogu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Echezona Ifeanyichukwu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Apili Sunday Francisco on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Emenike Ifeanyi on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Ogundana Akinola on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Sidiq Funsho Oba on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:54 pm
Adegbokiki Alimi Kadiri on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:54 pm
Gbenga Idowu Adeyemi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:53 pm
Olusina Popoola on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:53 pm
Gbenga Idowu Adeyemi on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Musa Adamu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Gbadeyanka Bola on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:49 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:48 pm
Zion RKbobo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Olaoye Matthew Adeniyi on World Teachers Day: Reps Make Case For Improved Welfare, TrainingOct 5, 2016 at 7:46 pm
Ubong Anam on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:45 pm
Original Steve Alawuba on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:43 pm
Olowu Babatunde Sunday on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:41 pm
Dare Olorunjuni on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:40 pm
Enehe Shaibu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:40 pm
Hope Ntiedo on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:39 pm
Hope Ntiedo on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:39 pm
Ahmed Imam III on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:38 pm
Sulaiman A. Shehu on Prof. Nwabueze Reveals Plot To Islamize NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Ja'afar Galadima on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Roland Dickson on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:34 pm
Cici Ahmed Usman on Ize-Iyamu To Lead Street Protest Against Election ResultOct 5, 2016 at 7:33 pm
Charly Austine on Gunmen Abduct APC Chieftain In Rivers, Abe Condemns Killing In OgoniOct 5, 2016 at 6:23 pm
Victor Olatunji on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 5:21 pm
Bankole Joy on Ibom Fashion Week Holds Oct 14-16 In UyoOct 5, 2016 at 5:03 pm
Bankole Joy on Students’ Arrest: Reps Demand Apology From TurkeyOct 5, 2016 at 5:02 pm
Bankole Joy on Hurricane Matthew Slams Haiti, Takes Aim At US East CoastOct 5, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Bankole Joy on World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria/Zambia Clash Threatened By Lack Of Fund, NFF Tells SenateOct 5, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Bankole Joy on NAF Storms Sambisa Forest In Anti-Boko Haram Air RaidOct 5, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Bankole Joy on IDPs: Senate To Probe SGF’s Office Over alleged N1.3bn FraudOct 5, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Bankole Joy on FG Floats N25bn Loan Scheme For Mass Transit SectorOct 5, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Bankole Joy on Abuja’s Protest Against Tinubu, Nonsensical, Unfounded – OluladeOct 5, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Gabriella Maurice on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:59 pm
Bankole Joy on Anambra APC Congratulates Obaseki, Edo Election StakeholdersOct 5, 2016 at 4:59 pm
Prince Tennyson on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:56 pm
Ibitayo Joseph on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:35 pm
Abdullahi Sarki Abubakar Chiranchi on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:25 pm
Arrahman Ismail on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:23 pm
Arrahman Ismail on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:16 pm
Abdullahi Sarki Abubakar Chiranchi on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 4:08 pm
Oshungbure Olatunde on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:55 pm
Oshungbure Olatunde on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:45 pm
Dele Benvicsamp on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:43 pm
Samuel Peter on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:10 pm
Samuel Peter on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:10 pm
Sanni Debonsky on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:02 pm
Mohammed Ibrahim on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Rutherford M Jehoshapat on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 2:59 pm
Abdullahi Abdulkarim on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 2:54 pm
Joe Nest on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Edogi Enang on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Moses Odili on Hurricane Matthew Slams Haiti, Takes Aim At US East CoastOct 5, 2016 at 2:35 pm
Gama Cornelius on Rowdy Session As Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Bill On Special Grants To LagosOct 5, 2016 at 2:31 pm
Adedayo S Isreal on Molecular Machine Makers Win Nobel Chemistry PrizeOct 5, 2016 at 1:39 pm
Adeyemi Kaka Murphy on Jibrin Was Given Fair Hearing Before His Suspension – NamdasOct 5, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Sani Lawan Lawan Sani on Jibrin Was Given Fair Hearing Before His Suspension – NamdasOct 5, 2016 at 12:26 pm
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on Molecular Machine Makers Win Nobel Chemistry PrizeOct 5, 2016 at 11:44 am
Mohammed Grace on About 4,655 Migrants Saved, 28 Bodies Found In Rescues Off ItalyOct 5, 2016 at 11:24 am
Ukaegbu, Friday C. on IMF Sees Nigeria Out Of Recession 2017Oct 5, 2016 at 10:42 am
Lofty Meek Bill on Tyson Fury Admits To ‘Lots Of’ Cocaine UseOct 5, 2016 at 10:05 am
Idorenyin Sam on Google Unveils New Pixel SmartphoneOct 5, 2016 at 9:33 am
Fabotas College of Health Science and Technology on Marcus Rashford Will Be A Superstar – Wayne RooneyOct 5, 2016 at 9:30 am
Sabbir Hossain on Yahoo Gave U.S. Intel Agencies Access To EmailOct 5, 2016 at 7:52 am
Musty on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 7:30 am
Lonna on Contact Independent Newspapers LimitedOct 5, 2016 at 7:12 am
Thomas T Haruna on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 6:44 am
Lam Olabode Azeez on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 6:32 am
Akin Malaolu on Oyegun To Tinubu: You Can’t Sack Me On Newspaper PagesOct 5, 2016 at 6:25 am
Frank Yusuf on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 4:41 am
Dan Soko on Glo Unveils First Nationwide 4G LTE Network In NigeriaOct 5, 2016 at 4:36 am
Beyond Boundaries Skills on ECOWAS Court Orders Dasuki’s Release, Fines FG N15mOct 5, 2016 at 4:30 am
Nduka Azuka Godson on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 5, 2016 at 4:13 am
Prisca Uj on Odigie-Oyegun To Tinubu: You Can’t Remove Me On Pages Of NewspapersOct 5, 2016 at 3:15 am
Dennis Uzim on Odigie-Oyegun To Tinubu: You Can’t Remove Me On Pages Of NewspapersOct 5, 2016 at 3:09 am
Adeyemi Kaka Murphy on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 5, 2016 at 12:29 am
Emmanuel Ajala on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 4, 2016 at 11:57 pm
Balogun Stella on African Students Set To Benefit From $27m Scholarship ProgramOct 4, 2016 at 11:54 pm
Balogun Stella on True Federalism Will Stem Recession, Says NBA ChairOct 4, 2016 at 11:53 pm
Ibrahim Shinaka on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 4, 2016 at 11:53 pm
Balogun Stella on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 4, 2016 at 11:53 pm
Balogun Stella on PDP Vows To Pursue Edo Election Results To Logical ConclusionOct 4, 2016 at 11:50 pm
Balogun Stella on Oshiomhole, Obaseki Show Dancing Skills At Victory PartyOct 4, 2016 at 11:49 pm
Chidosky Ladosky on True Federalism Will Stem Recession, Says NBA ChairOct 4, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Victor Haruna on True Federalism Will Stem Recession, Says NBA ChairOct 4, 2016 at 10:31 pm
Mai Abba Ali on Google Moves Into Hardware Production With Smartphone And Other DevicesOct 4, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Taguta Jentle on True Federalism Will Stem Recession, Says NBA ChairOct 4, 2016 at 10:06 pm
ayo oyoze baje on Nigeria @ 56: Tribute To The Common ManOct 4, 2016 at 8:07 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Odigie-Oyegun To Tinubu: You Can’t Remove Me On Pages Of NewspapersOct 4, 2016 at 7:45 pm
Bassey Effiom Effiong on Google Moves Into Hardware Production With Smartphone And Other DevicesOct 4, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Eniola Olabisi on African Students Set To Benefit From $27m Scholarship ProgramOct 4, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Jimoh Akeem on African Students Set To Benefit From $27m Scholarship ProgramOct 4, 2016 at 6:07 pm
Sulaiman Adebayor on African Students Set To Benefit From $27m Scholarship ProgramOct 4, 2016 at 6:00 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Tension As Ijaw, Urhobo Youths Fight Over Warri Market Revenue CollectionOct 4, 2016 at 5:31 pm
Pashak Mathew on I Worked Hard To Achieve My Goals – OnukOct 4, 2016 at 5:19 pm
@doronize on NAHCO Gets New ISAGO CertificationOct 4, 2016 at 4:27 pm
kola on Oyegun, Tinubu Unite For Buhari Book LaunchOct 4, 2016 at 4:19 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on No Concrete Result, Despite Govt’s N ‘East Humanitarian Efforts –Senator LamentsOct 4, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Godswill Adonye on Ten Countries Host Half Of World’s Refugees: AmnestyOct 4, 2016 at 11:05 am
Janet Ene James on EU To Nigeria: Devalue Naira To Fight RecessionOct 4, 2016 at 10:39 am
Lawrence Obika Ndubuaku on EU To Nigeria: Devalue Naira To Fight RecessionOct 4, 2016 at 10:00 am
Ijaleye Oladimeji U on EU To Nigeria: Devalue Naira To Fight RecessionOct 4, 2016 at 9:31 am
Justice Justice on Oyegun, Tinubu Unite For Buhari Book LaunchOct 4, 2016 at 5:36 am
Nnanna Ephraim Ubawuike on EU To Nigeria: Devalue Naira To Fight RecessionOct 4, 2016 at 4:51 am
Eugene Femi Ehiabhi on EU To Nigeria: Devalue Naira To Fight RecessionOct 4, 2016 at 4:38 am
Abah Daniel Augustine on I Will Never Vie For Senatorial Seat, Says Al-MakuraOct 4, 2016 at 1:49 am
Bashir Abdullahi Maradun on Poverty Reduction: IMF Boss Lauds Zero Interest Loans To Poor NationsOct 4, 2016 at 1:25 am
Bashir Abdullahi Maradun on IMF Releases 2016 Financial Access SurveyOct 4, 2016 at 12:27 am
Bashir Abdullahi Maradun on IMF Releases 2016 Financial Access SurveyOct 4, 2016 at 12:27 am
Taofiq Uthman on Poverty Reduction: IMF Boss Lauds Zero Interest Loans To Poor NationsOct 4, 2016 at 12:23 am
Naeem Ashraf on Poverty Reduction: IMF Boss Lauds Zero Interest Loans To Poor NationsOct 4, 2016 at 12:21 am
Naeem Ashraf on IMF Releases 2016 Financial Access SurveyOct 4, 2016 at 12:21 am
Nigeria News Pagess on It’s A Lie, I Don’t Own 48 Houses Anywhere, Sylva Cries OutOct 4, 2016 at 12:00 am
Nigeria News Pagess on It’s A Lie, I Don’t Own 48 Houses Anywhere, Sylva Cries OutOct 4, 2016 at 12:00 am
Prince Adekanmbi Checkmate Adeleke on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 11:22 pm
Juan Phistin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 11:21 pm
Juan Phistin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 11:20 pm
Juan Phistin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 11:16 pm
Juan Phistin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 11:14 pm
Auwalu Adamu Aliyu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:55 pm
Emmanuel C Uzoigwe on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:34 pm
Oladipo Olawunmi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:22 pm
Kelechukwu S Capitol on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:12 pm
Chibuike Umeweni on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:04 pm
Godwin GF Etuk on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 10:03 pm
Ejike Charles on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:58 pm
Tina Ogbonna on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Udeinya Ikechukwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Ozimaco Obuenyi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Prince Adekanmbi Checkmate Adeleke on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Ozimaco Obuenyi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Prince Wisdom Ginika on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:39 pm
Emmanuel Emele on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:37 pm
ThankGod Kc Ibe on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:36 pm
Ozimaco Obuenyi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:36 pm
Kudos Kings Prince Udo on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Emmanuel Emele on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Promise Onwudiwe Nwelu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:29 pm
ThankGod Kc Ibe on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:26 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:19 pm
Bernard Fidelis on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:19 pm
Cindy Chucks on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:16 pm
Kudos Kings Prince Udo on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Ogbu Martin Ndubuisi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Kudos Kings Prince Udo on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Foluke Jolaosho on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Evangelist Bright O. Ezeh on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Foluke Jolaosho on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:49 pm
Ani Ncheta Ugwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:20 pm
Ani Ncheta Ugwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Gabriel Eguagie Omorogiuwa on It’s A Lie, I Don’t Own 48 Houses Anywhere, Sylva Cries OutOct 3, 2016 at 8:07 pm
Bassey Effiom Effiong on It’s A Lie, I Don’t Own 48 Houses Anywhere, Sylva Cries OutOct 3, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Akachukwu Adinam on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:04 pm
Angelchris Mustapha Jewel on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:04 pm
Eze Anselem on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Okereke Agwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Group Asks Edo PDP Exco To Resign? Over Guber Poll LossOct 3, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Enugu CJ Should Have Been Dismissed, Says ClericOct 3, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Umahi Tasks CAN On Activities Of Fake PastorsOct 3, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on UPU Hosts United States Consulate In NigeriaOct 3, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Again, PDP Supporters Protest Poll Results In EdoOct 3, 2016 at 7:50 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Okowa Wants Skill Training, Entrepreneurship Programme SustainedOct 3, 2016 at 7:48 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on I Will Never Vie For Senatorial Seat, Says Al-MakuraOct 3, 2016 at 7:48 pm
Adesina Oluwadamilare Johnson on Recession: Stop Discriminatory Forex Policy, APC Chieftain Urges FGOct 3, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Bishop Moses Sunny Chikwadomu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Bishop Moses Sunny Chikwadomu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:44 pm
Otuma Dennis E on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:42 pm
Ify Michaels on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:41 pm
SouthEast SouthEast on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:38 pm
Fidelis Ndubuisi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:35 pm
Civiz Glacier on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:22 pm
Bernard Fidelis on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:22 pm
Dare Benjamin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:21 pm
Dare Benjamin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:20 pm
Bernard Fidelis on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:19 pm
Dare Benjamin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:19 pm
Olujorby Chemqueen on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:16 pm
Ahmad Tijani Al-amawy on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:14 pm
Muhammad Jaafar on I Will Never Vie For Senatorial Seat, Says Al-MakuraOct 3, 2016 at 7:10 pm
Oba Lop Pelujo on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:10 pm
Alabi Olayiwola on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:08 pm
Adebayo Mukaila on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:07 pm
Krys Natty on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:04 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:03 pm
Akomolafe Emmanuel Adesola on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 7:03 pm
Attah Ben Kennedy on Okowa Wants Skill Training, Entrepreneurship Programme SustainedOct 3, 2016 at 7:02 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Okowa Wants Skill Training, Entrepreneurship Programme SustainedOct 3, 2016 at 7:00 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:53 pm
John Paul on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Anthony Omo Ogunseye on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:49 pm
OluSegun David Oyelu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Ademoye Jacob on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Michael Ekele on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Chuks Ogbonna on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:44 pm
OluSegun David Oyelu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:44 pm
Ademoye Jacob on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Nduka Uhiere-Ebite on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:41 pm
Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbonnaya on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:41 pm
Ibidokun Olusegun Samuel on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:41 pm
Ezeme Obinna on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:38 pm
Chukwuma Gentle on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:38 pm
David Nwa Dike on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:34 pm
Ani Ncheta Ugwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:31 pm
Quintus Baron C Kochas on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:30 pm
Ani Ncheta Ugwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:29 pm
Ani Ncheta Ugwu on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:27 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:20 pm
Odebunmi OluKunle Solomon on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Auwal Jibrin on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:17 pm
Gbenga Idowu Adeyemi on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:11 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:10 pm
Hip Pop General on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:07 pm
Attah Ben Kennedy on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:06 pm
Cleophas Onyeoziri on Igbo Should Learn From Oba Akiolu’s 2015 Threat – Obi Of OnitshaOct 3, 2016 at 6:01 pm
Sao Tr?c Tuy?n on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 5:42 pm
Wall Willings on N’Delta Militancy: Urhobo Group Hosts Visiting Hosts U.S ?DelegationOct 3, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Ernest Ebie on N’Delta Militancy: Urhobo Group Hosts Visiting Hosts U.S ?DelegationOct 3, 2016 at 4:57 pm
Ratih Purwa Asih on N’Delta Militancy: Urhobo Group Hosts Visiting Hosts U.S ?DelegationOct 3, 2016 at 4:54 pm
Mila Martia on N’Delta Militancy: Urhobo Group Hosts Visiting Hosts U.S ?DelegationOct 3, 2016 at 4:53 pm
Moses Odili on Health Minister Receives Report on Restructuring Residency TrainingOct 3, 2016 at 4:39 pm
Omenigbo Chuks on Open Drug Markets, Unregistered Premises Must Be Urgently Dislodged – AkintayoOct 3, 2016 at 4:18 pm
Moses Odili on Open Drug Markets, Unregistered Premises Must Be Urgently Dislodged – AkintayoOct 3, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on CNBC Africa Launches On StarTimes NigeriaOct 3, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on CNBC Africa Launches On StarTimes NigeriaOct 3, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Akintola Moses on Ethiope West PDP Urged To Jettison Single Term For Assembly MembersOct 3, 2016 at 3:01 pm
Akintola Moses on CNBC Africa Launches On StarTimes NigeriaOct 3, 2016 at 3:01 pm
Mr.TAIWO JEROME EGHAGHE on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 3, 2016 at 1:54 pm
Abdulateef Olaiya on Afenifere Vows To Fight Northern DominationOct 3, 2016 at 10:04 am
Abdulateef Olaiya on Afenifere Vows To Fight Northern DominationOct 3, 2016 at 9:50 am
Sunny FranKlins on Army Links Cattle Rustling To Boko Haram SponsorsOct 3, 2016 at 8:33 am
David Bala on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 8:29 am
Daniels Emmanuel on Kim Kardashian Robbed At Gunpoint In ParisOct 3, 2016 at 8:08 am
Emmanuel Gwatana on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 8:03 am
Uchechi Lucky on Afenifere Vows To Fight Northern DominationOct 3, 2016 at 8:00 am
Obakhume Hafiz on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 7:58 am
Dennis Uzim on Army Links Cattle Rustling To Boko Haram SponsorsOct 3, 2016 at 7:53 am
Dennis Uzim on Afenifere Vows To Fight Northern DominationOct 3, 2016 at 7:47 am
Ellison Joe on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 7:16 am
Flake's on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 3, 2016 at 6:51 am
Flake's on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 3, 2016 at 6:47 am
kings on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 3, 2016 at 6:46 am
Peter Uduogwa on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 6:31 am
Charly Austine on Army Links Cattle Rustling To Boko Haram SponsorsOct 3, 2016 at 6:14 am
Honourable Joshua Pam Jackson on Nigeria’s 50% Export Drop Dips Sub-Sahara TradeOct 3, 2016 at 4:42 am
Jonax David on Army Links Cattle Rustling To Boko Haram SponsorsOct 3, 2016 at 4:40 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Anyone Saying Oshiomhole Did Not Perform Is Commiting A Sin – MomohOct 3, 2016 at 4:06 am
Skippo Anderson on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 2:56 am
Nduka Uhiere-Ebite on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 2:48 am
innocent on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 3, 2016 at 2:14 am
Dayò Òjébísí on Cucumber Commercial Farming: Another Quick Cash MachineOct 3, 2016 at 1:41 am
Origbo Precious on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 1:29 am
Yen Yesyes on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 1:15 am
Taborota Friday on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 3, 2016 at 1:08 am
Dennis Uzim on Cholera Outbreak In LagosOct 3, 2016 at 12:52 am
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on Cholera Outbreak In LagosOct 3, 2016 at 12:15 am
Ibrahim Ncs Yusuf on Folake Ani-Mumuney Soars As Corporate Affairs PractitionerOct 3, 2016 at 12:14 am
Milo Danmadami on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 11:52 pm
IMD on Before We Sell Public AssetsOct 2, 2016 at 11:46 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 11:40 pm
Daniel Gilbert on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 11:26 pm
Jecodappas Dappa on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 11:21 pm
Ochuko Augoye on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 11:08 pm
Ochuko Augoye on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 11:05 pm
Dennis Onyedika on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:54 pm
Edoh Ofugocho on Before We Sell Public AssetsOct 2, 2016 at 10:38 pm
Daniel Egbu on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:37 pm
Daniel Egbu on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 10:36 pm
Ezeme Obinna on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:36 pm
Mutiu Sulaimon on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Wiseman Solomon on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:26 pm
Lukumon Abayomi on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Atoranse Olusegun David on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:16 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:15 pm
Ailenbata George on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Naeem Ashraf on Cholera Outbreak In LagosOct 2, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Ucheodi Zik Chonyonsu Nwajide on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Sanni Debonsky on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 10:01 pm
Prince Adams on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:49 pm
Asua Umoh on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Rowland Dino on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Uchechi Lucky on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:45 pm
SouthEast SouthEast on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:43 pm
Ifechukwu Victor Ifechukwu on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:37 pm
Mohammed Sani Kano on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Alu Adejo Ojoda on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:28 pm
Ajao Elukuence Eashorler on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:23 pm
Arros Devoe on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:21 pm
Ade Precious on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:21 pm
Celestine Ifeanyichukwu Eke on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:20 pm
Diplomatic Alicho James on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:18 pm
John Umunna on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Celestine Ifeanyichukwu Eke on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Celestine Ifeanyichukwu Eke on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Skippo Anderson on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:16 pm
Alegu Henry on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 pm
Billy Omodunni on Delta Govt Cautions Residents Over Unimmunised Dogs, RabiesOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 pm
Barry Nyong on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 pm
Billy Omodunni on It Is A Sad End Of APC – OdumakinOct 2, 2016 at 9:14 pm
Chidubem John on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:14 pm
Karaemi Alfred Osiyai on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:13 pm
Olujorby Chemqueen on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 9:12 pm
Olujorby Chemqueen on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:11 pm
Ossai Jude on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 9:09 pm
Bishop C C Akanwa on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:09 pm
Ajao Elukuence Eashorler on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:06 pm
Ayanlade Nafiu on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:05 pm
Chidi Awkuzu Biafra Freedom on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:03 pm
Chidi Awkuzu Biafra Freedom on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:03 pm
Alhaji Temple Chu on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Bishop C C Akanwa on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Olutobi Williams on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Honourable Joshua Pam Jackson on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:59 pm
Ani Aloysius Kenechukwu on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 8:55 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Israel Amulum on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Naeem Ashraf on Obaseki Unveils Policy Thrust Of His In-Coming GovernmentOct 2, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Agbo Sunday on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Bernard Fidelis on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:52 pm
Henry Don on You Know I Am Trying To Do Right Things For Nigeria – BuhariOct 2, 2016 at 8:49 pm
Oladimeji Abayomi on Trump Questions Hillary’s Loyalty To BillOct 2, 2016 at 8:20 pm
Oshungbure Olatunde on It Is A Sad End Of APC – OdumakinOct 2, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Daniel Egbu on My Exciting Life As A Journalist – Susan Eyo-HonestyOct 2, 2016 at 7:53 pm
Amaka Elochukwu on My Exciting Life As A Journalist – Susan Eyo-HonestyOct 2, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Moses Odili on My Exciting Life As A Journalist – Susan Eyo-HonestyOct 2, 2016 at 7:45 pm
INL Sport on Heartland, Wolves Relegated, MFM EscapeOct 2, 2016 at 7:41 pm
Moses Odili on Angry Man Goes On Smashing Rampage In French Apple StoreOct 2, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Musa Oduma Akwas on It Is A Sad End Of APC – OdumakinOct 2, 2016 at 7:15 pm
Moses Odili on It Is A Sad End Of APC – OdumakinOct 2, 2016 at 7:10 pm
Moses Odili on Delta Govt Cautions Residents Over Unimmunised Dogs, RabiesOct 2, 2016 at 7:02 pm
Beyond Boundaries Skills on Delta Govt Cautions Residents Over Unimmunised Dogs, RabiesOct 2, 2016 at 7:01 pm
Naeem Ashraf on Delta Govt Cautions Residents Over Unimmunised Dogs, RabiesOct 2, 2016 at 6:59 pm
Moses Odili on UNICEF Redoubles Humanitarian Services In North-EastOct 2, 2016 at 6:53 pm
Justice Justus Chukwudi Jjc on UNICEF Redoubles Humanitarian Services In North-EastOct 2, 2016 at 6:52 pm
oscar ofege on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionOct 2, 2016 at 5:31 pm
Don Flex on Manchester United 1-1 Stoke CityOct 2, 2016 at 5:10 pm
Ukpai Agwu Okoro on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Apologizes to Jews Over Hitler RemarkOct 2, 2016 at 4:30 pm
isa keffi tukur on We Need A Leader Like Tinubu In The South-East — IgbokweOct 2, 2016 at 3:47 pm
Prof. Butch on We Need A Leader Like Tinubu In The South-East — IgbokweOct 2, 2016 at 3:04 pm
Dennis Uzim on UN Says Iran Abiding By Nuclear DealOct 2, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Muhammad Ibrahim on Kidnapped CBN Gov’s Wife Released Within HoursOct 2, 2016 at 2:23 pm
The Donald Site - Trump for President on UN Says Iran Abiding By Nuclear DealOct 2, 2016 at 1:30 pm
asian handicap on About INDEPENDENT Newspapers LimitedOct 2, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Christopher Chukwuyem on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 11:29 am
Orisajinmi Akintunde on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 11:23 am
Rimamnungskep Stephen on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 11:13 am
Tahir Abdullahi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 11:12 am
Alhaji Abdul on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 11:10 am
Tijani Iliyasu Suntai on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:55 am
Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:47 am
Suleiman Mohammed on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:47 am
Jide Yakub on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:42 am
Abdul Latif on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:41 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:32 am
Akinade Oyebamiji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:31 am
Adeyemi Kaka Murphy on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:28 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:22 am
Garba Saleh on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:21 am
Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:20 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:19 am
Kayode Shitta on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:19 am
Chris Chidi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:16 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:11 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:08 am
Engr Ogunji Smart on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:06 am
Ismaila Olanrewaju on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:05 am
Moshood Atanda on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:05 am
Uzor Chidi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:02 am
Sol Iyk on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 10:02 am
Ikponmwosa Idehen on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:02 am
Joy Olu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:01 am
Joy Olu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 10:00 am
Uzor Chidi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:56 am
Joy Olu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:56 am
Bosun Animashaun on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:56 am
Nelson Humphrey on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:53 am
Ikponmwosa Idehen on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:51 am
Bassey Esio on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:48 am
Innocent Wokocha on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:45 am
Ty Nathan on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:42 am
Emmanuel Nseyen on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:41 am
Kadidi Moses Ine on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:39 am
John Bassey on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:39 am
Orukari Oyekemugh on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:37 am
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:34 am
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:34 am
Mmadu Kanaya on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:34 am
Akinade Oyebamiji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:33 am
Mmadu Kanaya on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:30 am
Akinade Oyebamiji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:30 am
Mmadu Kanaya on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:30 am
Adegbokiki Alimi Kadiri on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:29 am
K Jabbin Arueya on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:27 am
Ty Nathan on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 am
Ademoye Jacob on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 am
Freedom Banks on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:15 am
Ty Nathan on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:14 am
Abbey Tunji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:12 am
Manuel W Christian on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:08 am
Manuel W Christian on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:08 am
Stanley Chijindu Alfred on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:04 am
Egueke Peter on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:04 am
Jibrin A Musa on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:03 am
Shariffudeen Yakub on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:03 am
Stanley Chijindu Alfred on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 9:02 am
Origbo Precious on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 9:02 am
Ellison Joe on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:57 am
Igbinosa Kaita on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:53 am
Cyril Alali on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:51 am
Ifeanyi Clement on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:47 am
Yakubu Adamu Jalingo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:46 am
Chukwuemezie Uchenna Gusi on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:46 am
lawal on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:42 am
Amali Victor on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:34 am
Joe Nest on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:31 am
Akinwale Agboola on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:31 am
Abdulkadir Umar Sulaiman on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:30 am
Ino Ino on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:30 am
Useni Dashuwar on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:28 am
Okpani Gbenga Daniel on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:26 am
Sen Abdulkadiri A Harunl on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:23 am
Patrick Uchenna Onyeocha on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:23 am
Osagie Harrison on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:22 am
Ifeanyi Eze on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:21 am
Omeiza Ilyas Salihu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:18 am
Johnreward Ovwromo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:18 am
Uzoagu Okechukwu on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:16 am
Ugwu Ikenna on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:15 am
Prince Essienenkak Johnson on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:15 am
Prince Izoukumor Mark on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:13 am
Musa Ba Sanbo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:12 am
Joe Nest on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:10 am
AbdulHafis Abdullahi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:06 am
Osako Eric Emuobo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:05 am
Innocent Amayo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:04 am
Innocent Amayo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:03 am
Jimada Yahaya on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:03 am
Ogunsilu Samuel Oluwakemi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:03 am
Innocent Amayo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:01 am
Akhimie Godwin on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:01 am
Jimada Yahaya on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 8:00 am
Ishaya Micah Achi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 8:00 am
Yusuf Aliyu El-kufahn on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:59 am
Tunde Ladimeji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:56 am
Ugbaja Chukwuma Johnpaul on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:53 am
Bernard Cosmas on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:52 am
Enwerem C Chibuzo on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:51 am
Ibrahim Ayuba on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:49 am
Mohammed Grace on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:46 am
Mohammed Grace on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:46 am
Mohammed Grace on Kidnapped CBN Gov’s Wife Released Within HoursOct 2, 2016 at 7:45 am
Jimada Yahaya on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:45 am
Ajao Elukuence Eashorler on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:44 am
Hussain J. Bello on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:43 am
Martins Okpor Iyamu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:42 am
David on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:42 am
Hanssen Gregory on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:41 am
Kabiru Magaji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:40 am
Agege God'swill on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:40 am
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:37 am
Boye Tijani on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:36 am
Mussa GJoseph on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:34 am
Sunday Elozona Freeman Chianumba on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:32 am
Kelvin Ogedengbe on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:31 am
Onorame Emakpor on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:30 am
Abdul Mohd Sheshi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:30 am
Ebi Zibor on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:29 am
Olukayodey Abey Papakay on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:28 am
Ebi Zibor on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:27 am
Salisu Lawan on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
Andifak Edward on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
Adetona Abideen Bakare on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
Olubiyo Joseph on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
Osemwegie BJ Iyobosa on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:20 am
Mele Mairiga on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:19 am
Olujorby Chemqueen on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:18 am
Ubong Akpabio on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 7:18 am
Al-Hassan Baba on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:18 am
vapor store on Olusosun Garbage Dump Site: Different Strokes For Different FolksOct 2, 2016 at 7:18 am
Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:17 am
Gilbert Ekwe Sogodo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:17 am
Ellison Joe on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:12 am
Origho Orhoro Ologolo on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:10 am
Daniel Amakashi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:10 am
Abubakar Yunusa on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:09 am
Nicholas Izevbihen on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:08 am
Makatil Ali Zemlong on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:08 am
Afolayan Olayiwola Lopez on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 7:01 am
Tanimu Abubakar on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 6:59 am
Lawrence Oji on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:54 am
crime alarm system on Philippines’ Duterte Likens Self To HitlerOct 2, 2016 at 6:51 am
Muhammad Dungus Shuwa on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 6:48 am
Anslem Okonkwor on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:47 am
Leo Chukwuebuka on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:45 am
Arros Devoe on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 6:44 am
Godwin Ekot on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:44 am
Yakubu Usman on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 6:41 am
Daniel Jacob on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:41 am
Rowland Dino on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:40 am
Osuku Osuku Osuku on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:36 am
Yakubu Usman on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:34 am
Anslem Okonkwor on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:32 am
Abubakar Ahmed Kpatako on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:28 am
Yusuf Mohammed on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:26 am
Shariffudeen Yakub on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:22 am
Ssidy Christopher on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:22 am
Cici Ahmed Usman on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:21 am
Cici Ahmed Usman on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:20 am
Muhammad Danjuma Yakawada on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:20 am
Okezie Collins on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 6:16 am
Ssidy Christopher on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:15 am
Chiemezie Ibebuka on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:14 am
Yahaya Husseini on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:12 am
Muhammad Tswayan on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:07 am
Ogwuojone Justice on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:05 am
Yemi Adekanmbi on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 6:05 am
Johnings Plazz on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:59 am
Akhimie Godwin on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 5:58 am
Johnings Plazz on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:58 am
Shariffudeen Yakub on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:56 am
Ifeyinwa Lucy Ndueche on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:56 am
Kelechukwu S Capitol on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 5:54 am
Akhimie Godwin on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:54 am
Musa Adamu on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:50 am
Ibrahim Haruna on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:48 am
Ameen Odike on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:37 am
Charly Austine on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 5:34 am
Charly Austine on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:27 am
Onyema Chidiebere Decency Samuel on Niger Delta Militants Can’t Hold Us To Ransom – Buhari InsistsOct 2, 2016 at 5:23 am
Abdul Musa on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 5:07 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Edo Election: We May Leave Our Case To God – Ize-IyamuOct 2, 2016 at 4:53 am
The Donald Site - Trump for President on Suspension: Dogara Blackmailed Reps With Monthly Largesse, Jibrin SaysOct 2, 2016 at 2:00 am
The Donald Site - Trump for President on Suspension: Dogara Blackmailed Reps With Monthly Largesse, Jibrin SaysOct 2, 2016 at 2:00 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Suspension: Dogara Blackmailed Reps With Monthly Largesse, Jibrin SaysOct 2, 2016 at 1:30 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Suspension: Dogara Blackmailed Reps With Monthly Largesse, Jibrin SaysOct 2, 2016 at 1:30 am
IszIc Job on Suspension: Dogara Blackmailed Reps With Monthly Largesse, Jibrin SaysOct 1, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Emefiele Thanks God, FG As Wife Regains Freedom From AbductorsOct 1, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Emefiele Thanks God, FG As Wife Regains Freedom From AbductorsOct 1, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Obafemi Gbenga on Emefiele Thanks God, FG As Wife Regains Freedom From AbductorsOct 1, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Okeke Franca Ogochukwu on Sheriff Inaugurates Parallel PDP Exco In DeltaOct 1, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Okeke Franca Ogochukwu on Obaseki’s Electoral Victory: Support For Progressive Governance – OcheiOct 1, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Robert Yiase on Sheriff Inaugurates Parallel PDP Exco In DeltaOct 1, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Internet Marketing Tool on Obaseki’s Electoral Victory: Support For Progressive Governance – OcheiOct 1, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Internet Marketing Tool on Obaseki’s Electoral Victory: Support For Progressive Governance – OcheiOct 1, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Internet Marketing Tool on Obaseki’s Electoral Victory: Support For Progressive Governance – OcheiOct 1, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Moses Odili on Obaseki’s Electoral Victory: Support For Progressive Governance – OcheiOct 1, 2016 at 3:28 pm
Moses Odili on Sheriff Inaugurates Parallel PDP Exco In DeltaOct 1, 2016 at 3:22 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Sheriff Inaugurates Parallel PDP Exco In DeltaOct 1, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Anna Mulendema on Reasons People Have A Bar In Their Living RoomOct 1, 2016 at 2:02 pm
sunny on How Edo Governorship Election Was Won And LostOct 1, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Marcel Ani on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:29 pm
Chima Buck Ukandu on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 10:58 am
Benjamin Nonso Nwakeze on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 10:16 am
Lizzy Bab on Green And White Is TrendingOct 1, 2016 at 9:44 am
Emmanuel Oluwatobiloba on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 9:26 am
Franklin Chukwuka Born Stunna on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 9:09 am
Ola Impact Badmus on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 8:57 am
bob c on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 8:28 am
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 8:21 am
Agbor Victor on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 8:20 am
Nweke Emeka on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 8:17 am
Godwin GF Etuk on Price Of Onions Skyrockets In Lagos MarketOct 1, 2016 at 8:12 am
Chris Nwadike on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 8:04 am
Ogbor patrick oko on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 7:28 am
Ojemen Peter on Anxiety In Delta Over Kidnap Of CBN Gov’s WifeOct 1, 2016 at 7:24 am
Nwahiri Jude on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 7:16 am
John Illuminati Kingdom on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 6:53 am
Kenechukwu Eze on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 6:31 am
Olakunle Pillar on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:55 am
Delvin Utibe-eyen on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:50 am
Macaulay Maxwell on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:49 am
Ben Cool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:48 am
Macaulay Maxwell on Price Of Onions Skyrockets In Lagos MarketOct 1, 2016 at 5:40 am
Jesse Kelechi on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:36 am
Mansur Adamu on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:24 am
Okezie Collins on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 5:18 am
Dennis Uzim on Nigeria At 56: Buhari, Eminent Persons Urge Citizens Not To Lose HopeOct 1, 2016 at 4:58 am
Augustine Ekwe on Price Of Onions Skyrockets In Lagos MarketOct 1, 2016 at 4:44 am
David Ali on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:14 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Internet Marketing Tool on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 4:00 am
Iykon Asiegbu on Obaseki: Oshiomhole Has Given Edo ‘A Worthy Successor’ – SylvaOct 1, 2016 at 3:39 am
Uchenna Joe on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 3:10 am
Dayò Òjébísí on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 2:02 am
George Anike on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 1:29 am
Adekeye Olajiire on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:53 am
Adekeye Olajiire on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:45 am
Adekeye Olajiire on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:41 am
Justice Justice on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:30 am
Barto Odikeh on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:15 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:15 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:14 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:14 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:14 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseOct 1, 2016 at 12:14 am
Sanni Debonsky on Jibrin Cries Out Over Withdrawal of Security AidesOct 1, 2016 at 12:14 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Dickson Agharese on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:35 pm
Chife Cyprian on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:29 pm
Innah Baba on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:14 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Innah Baba on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Best Movies Highlight on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Franklin Chukwuka Born Stunna on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:55 pm
Rutherford M Jehoshapat on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:53 pm
Emmanuel Abamba on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:53 pm
Uzodimma Chinyere Juliet on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Qbix on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Uzodimma Chinyere Juliet on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Olujorby Chemqueen on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Boko Haram Becoming World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis- UN OfficialSep 30, 2016 at 10:41 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Wife Of CBN Gov KidnappedSep 30, 2016 at 10:40 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Nigeria @ 56: Saraki Calls For Collaboration, Prayer To End RecessionSep 30, 2016 at 10:40 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Jibrin Cries Out Over Withdrawal of Security AidesSep 30, 2016 at 10:40 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on We’re Investigating Kidnap of CBN Gov’s Wife- PoliceSep 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on $14bn Illegal Funds Transfer: Enelamah Welcome Senate ProbeSep 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Police, NURTW Partner On Crime ReductionSep 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Obaseki: Oshiomhole Has Given Edo ‘A Worthy Successor’ – SylvaSep 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Aliyu Sadiq on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm
Hip Pop General on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:22 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Franklin Chukwuka Born Stunna on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Denis Emmanuel on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:08 pm
Chife Cyprian on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:05 pm
John Ojonugwa Samson on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:05 pm
Hip Pop General on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 10:04 pm
Emmanson Ebuk on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:55 pm
Azuka Brown Ojugbeli on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Paul Okpanachi on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Hope Ntiedo on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:45 pm
Celestine Ifeanyichukwu Eke on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:45 pm
Lukman Okaba on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:43 pm
Akpos Okpidama on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Barr Peter Ejike on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:41 pm
Pam Austeen Nyako on Wife Of CBN Gov KidnappedSep 30, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Patrick Madu on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:37 pm
Prince Isaac Ebere on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:35 pm
Emmanuel Abamba on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:33 pm
Anyaehechukwu Mbagwu on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Hip Pop General on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:28 pm
Jonathan Ikenna on Update: Kidnappers Demand N1.5bn For Mrs. Margaret Emefiele, Wife of CBN Governor’s ReleaseSep 30, 2016 at 9:28 pm
Ellison Joe on Obaseki: Oshiomhole Has Given Edo ‘A Worthy Successor’ – SylvaSep 30, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Uchechi Lucky on Police, NURTW Partner On Crime ReductionSep 30, 2016 at 8:29 pm
Samuel Tested Okey Ogbe on Wife Of CBN Gov KidnappedSep 30, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Chrysantus Echekwu on We’re Investigating Kidnap of CBN Gov’s Wife- PoliceSep 30, 2016 at 7:16 pm
Moduola M. Michael on Army Kills Seven Militants In Bakassi Gun BattleSep 30, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Ibrahim Ahmed Wakili on We’re Investigating Kidnap of CBN Gov’s Wife- PoliceSep 30, 2016 at 6:47 pm
Hameed T Idris on U.S. building $100 million drone base in central NigerSep 30, 2016 at 6:00 pm
Ali M. Hassan on Wife Of CBN Gov KidnappedSep 30, 2016 at 5:56 pm
Collins Chukunalu Ochonogor on Wife Of CBN Gov KidnappedSep 30, 2016 at 5:45 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Recession: Nigeria Will Recover, Says Lawani, Ex- Benue Deputy GovSep 30, 2016 at 5:36 pm
Peter Igbonekwu Cee on Army Kills Seven Militants In Bakassi Gun BattleSep 30, 2016 at 4:57 pm
Chibuzo Eke on Army Kills Seven Militants In Bakassi Gun BattleSep 30, 2016 at 4:48 pm
Emmanuel on Abbas, Netanyahu Shake Hands At Peres FuneralSep 30, 2016 at 3:59 pm
Maurice on Buhari Nominates Six Commissioners For INEC, Five For NPCSep 30, 2016 at 3:59 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on All Eyes On Obaseki, Edo Governor-ElectSep 30, 2016 at 3:11 pm
Okezie Collins on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionSep 30, 2016 at 3:09 pm
Iheziechike Samuel on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionSep 30, 2016 at 2:39 pm
Zakariah Jatau on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionSep 30, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Wealthy Sugar Mummy and Daddy Connection in Nigeria. on Eagles’ Defence Has Been Fixed – Coach Salisu YusufSep 30, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Adokeme Oge on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 2:19 pm
Favour Oikhomenlo on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 2:07 pm
Willingly Man on Eagles’ Defence Has Been Fixed – Coach Salisu YusufSep 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Ellison Joe on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 1:58 pm
Desmond I. Okosun on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 1:48 pm
Ali M. Hassan on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionSep 30, 2016 at 1:36 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on BVN: One Million Bank Accounts Abandoned Over CorruptionSep 30, 2016 at 1:19 pm
Adeiza AS Samad on A Night Of Discussion With President BuhariSep 30, 2016 at 1:12 pm
Boni Nova on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 1:06 pm
Otaifoh Liberty on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 12:34 pm
Reuben Melford Clementosaye Okonede on Edo People Made The Right Choice — AmbodeSep 30, 2016 at 12:26 pm
Moduola M. Michael on UN Condemns Death Of 15 Afghan Civilians In U.S. AirstrikeSep 30, 2016 at 12:20 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on Buhari Nominates Six Commissioners For INEC, Five For NPCSep 30, 2016 at 11:35 am
Sabbir Hossain on UN Condemns Death Of 15 Afghan Civilians In U.S. AirstrikeSep 30, 2016 at 11:14 am
Moses Odili on Arsene Wenger Says He Could Manage England “One Day”Sep 30, 2016 at 10:06 am
Patrick Madu on Trump Injects Bill Clinton Scandals Into 2016 RaceSep 30, 2016 at 8:58 am
Kenechukwu Herbert Duru on Obama Arrives In Israel For Funeral Of Shimon PeresSep 30, 2016 at 8:11 am
Michael Ilesanmi on Militants Blow Up NPDC Pipeline In DeltaSep 30, 2016 at 8:01 am
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 7:29 am
Moduola M. Michael on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 7:18 am
ifeanyi okoye on Gang Up Against Tinubu In APC Is Attack On Yorubaland – AdebanjoSep 30, 2016 at 7:13 am
Chris Jones on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 6:37 am
Bosun Animashaun on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 6:26 am
Sodiq Rafiu on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 6:24 am
Enwerem C Chibuzo on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 6:21 am
Shayibu Mohammed on Buhari Nominates Six Commissioners For INEC, Five For NPCSep 30, 2016 at 6:14 am
Usmern Ibsy Sheyhuw on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 6:03 am
Hon Wahab Adeniyi Deparadigm on Militants Blow Up NPDC Pipeline In DeltaSep 30, 2016 at 6:00 am
Temitope Olalekon on Akeredolu Will Win Ondo Election – MomohSep 30, 2016 at 5:50 am
Chidubem John on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 5:47 am
Chibuzo Ezeagu Ifex on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 5:39 am
Vincent Nkem on Ohanaeze To FG: Release Nnamdi KanuSep 30, 2016 at 5:16 am
Ejyke Franklin Mac on Buhari Nominates Six Commissioners For INEC, Five For NPCSep 30, 2016 at 4:45 am
Nigeria News Pagess on NCAA To Meet Foreign Airlines Over Naira RejectionSep 30, 2016 at 4:00 am
Attah Ben Kennedy on Nokia To Help Government, Organisations Deliver On 5G SolutionSep 30, 2016 at 3:55 am
Yinka Oyediran on Senate Declares Readiness For 2017 BudgetSep 30, 2016 at 2:12 am
Fabotas College of Health Science and Technology on Okowa Calls For Proper Funding Of NDDCSep 30, 2016 at 12:30 am
Rapture Ndubuisi Ejim on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 30, 2016 at 12:28 am
Hammed Yakubu on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 11:12 pm
Jaffar George Ibekwe on Don’t Compromise Unity In Agitation For Structured Nation – India’s VPSep 29, 2016 at 11:11 pm
Shamsuddeen Bature Mustapha on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Oyeleye Tope Adetunji on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Why Okorocha Sacked Information CommissionerSep 29, 2016 at 10:13 pm
Charles Urhoboghara on Senate Declares Readiness For 2017 BudgetSep 29, 2016 at 9:38 pm
Ifeanyi on Catholic Priest Kidnapped, Two Others Injured On Nkpologwu/Nimbo RoadSep 29, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Ty Nathan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Ty Nathan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 9:06 pm
Usman Danlami on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Rasheed Usman on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 8:51 pm
Rasheed Usman on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Muhammadu Jamil Hassan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 8:23 pm
Lanre Mabawonku on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 8:19 pm
BRIGHT OSONDU on Edo Poll: Sheriff unconcerned about PDP’s refusal of resultSep 29, 2016 at 7:04 pm
Asuku Obaro on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 6:53 pm
Onyema Chidiebere Decency Samuel on Senate Declares Readiness For 2017 BudgetSep 29, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Imrana Muhammad on Recession: Buhari Declares Commitment To Developing Nigeria’s Manufacturing SectorSep 29, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Imrana Muhammad on Recession: Buhari Declares Commitment To Developing Nigeria’s Manufacturing SectorSep 29, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 6:40 pm
Olusina Popoola on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 6:38 pm
George Abejide on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 6:35 pm
Imrana Muhammad on Recession: Buhari Declares Commitment To Developing Nigeria’s Manufacturing SectorSep 29, 2016 at 6:24 pm
Sthnley Afam on Senate Declares Readiness For 2017 BudgetSep 29, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Francis Ekpenyong on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Amamra Abarshi Adi on Recession: Buhari Declares Commitment To Developing Nigeria’s Manufacturing SectorSep 29, 2016 at 6:17 pm
Nura Musa Kaffe on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 6:09 pm
Austine Obekpa on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:44 pm
Ilesanmi Ogunyemi on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:43 pm
Nuhu Iliyasu on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:40 pm
Adeleke O. Mary on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:38 pm
Felix Ezeala on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:33 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Katherine Afekhai on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:29 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:22 pm
Daniel Egbu on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:19 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:15 pm
Abiola Afolayan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Emmanuel Omeda on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Sen Mitin on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:10 pm
Temitope Olalekon on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Daniel Egbu on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Moses Odili on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Yusuf Ayd?n II on Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’Sep 29, 2016 at 5:05 pm
Sen Mitin on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Fredjesus Testimony on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:55 pm
Ahmad Jibrin on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:54 pm
Muhammad Dungus Shuwa on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:52 pm
Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:52 pm
Abubakar Imam on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Lukman Akande on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:48 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:46 pm
Moses Odili on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Uwakwe Micheal Ikechukwu on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Salisu Ssmairua on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:39 pm
Eddie Watson Onah on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:38 pm
Tijani Yussuf on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:38 pm
Salisu Ssmairua on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:37 pm
Tijani Yussuf on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:37 pm
Ade Precious on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:35 pm
Sanni Debonsky on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:31 pm
Ali M. Hassan on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:29 pm
Godwin Obioboho on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm
Ukpokwu Jacintha on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm
Sagir Muhammad on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm
Samson Ishaya on BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship ElectionSep 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm
Abiola Afolayan on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:15 pm
Ademoye Jacob on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Taofiq Uthman on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:09 pm
Ademoye Jacob on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:08 pm
Felix Okolie on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm
Uwakwe Micheal Ikechukwu on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Dare Benjamin on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 3:50 pm
Ezekiel Izang on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 3:49 pm
Adesupo Islaudeen Muheeb on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 3:48 pm
godwin hope on Edo Poll: Sheriff unconcerned about PDP’s refusal of resultSep 29, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Uchechi Lucky on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Khamisu Yerima on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Victor Lada on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 3:02 pm
Peter Michael on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 3:02 pm
Kayode Shitta on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:59 pm
Samson Adikwu on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:57 pm
Nuhu Iliyasu on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:57 pm
Abubakar Ahmed Kpatako on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:56 pm
Wasiu Materia Asimi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:48 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo Poll: Sheriff unconcerned about PDP’s refusal of resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Esezobor Showpaddy Moh'd on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Release Nnamdi Kanu, Soludo tells BuhariSep 29, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Owoicho Adesina on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:43 pm
Nnabu Eze on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:42 pm
Patrick Madu on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:41 pm
Oladipo Olawunmi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:37 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:36 pm
Dare Benjamin on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:36 pm
Oladipo Olawunmi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:36 pm
Adeleke O. Mary on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:35 pm
Dare Benjamin on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:35 pm
Alfred Shitta on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 2:33 pm
Benedict Paul on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Raufu Adegboye on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Hip Pop General on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Ahmed Salim Ahmed on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Azuka Brown Ojugbeli on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Ade Precious on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:25 pm
Adeniyi Jennifer on Release Nnamdi Kanu, Soludo tells BuhariSep 29, 2016 at 2:23 pm
Adeniyi Jennifer on Iwobi, Iheanacho, Rashford, Alli Nominated For Golden Boy AwardSep 29, 2016 at 2:23 pm
Adeniyi Jennifer on Edo Decides: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 62,306 votesSep 29, 2016 at 2:23 pm
Itebu Abraham Abraham on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:22 pm
Salihu Ibrahim on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Itebu Abraham Abraham on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Itebu Abraham Abraham on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Itebu Abraham Abraham on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:19 pm
Victor Ahur on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:18 pm
Ifeanyi Onyeaka on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:17 pm
Mal Abdulkarim M Abdulkarim on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Ezekiel Idiok on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Uwakwe Micheal Ikechukwu on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Kayode Joseph on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:08 pm
Adeoti A Freeman on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:08 pm
Abdul Yusuf on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:07 pm
Muhammadu Jamil Hassan on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:06 pm
Rapheal Jamgbadi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:05 pm
Abdul Yusuf on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:04 pm
Abbas Kabir on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Kabiru Lawal on Bill on gender equality in marriage passes second reading in the SenateSep 29, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Cletus Uhiene on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Abdul Yusuf on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Isa Abdullahi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Essiet Etimbuk Robert on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Abdullahi Abdulkarim on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:59 pm
Olawale A Ojo on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:57 pm
Rufai Adamu on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:57 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Abimbola Fatoba on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Amosun Oluwaniyi-ayanfe Gabriel on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Maxwell Okwu on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Zubekings Edeh on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:52 pm
Benedict Paul on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:51 pm
Adetona Abideen Bakare on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:50 pm
Ayo Adeyemi on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Awe Oluwadamilare Azeez on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Johnings Plazz on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Tayo Ayinla on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Chukwuemeka Nwankwo on PDP candidate Ize-Iyamu disapproves final election resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:44 pm
Abdul Yusuf on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:38 pm
Amosun Oluwaniyi-ayanfe Gabriel on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:37 pm
Sanni Debonsky on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:36 pm
Moses Odili on Edo Poll: Sheriff unconcerned about PDP’s refusal of resultSep 29, 2016 at 1:35 pm
Adetola Osikoya on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:35 pm
Abdul Yusuf on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:34 pm
Ty Nathan on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Uwandum Onyebuchi Doreen on Live Results: Edo Decides 2016Sep 29, 2016 at 1:30 pm
Moses Odili on Live Results: Edo Decides 2016Sep 29, 2016 at 1:28 pm
Silvergold Iragboghie Etsekhumhe on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:27 pm
Abubakar Hussein on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:27 pm
Odeyemi Babatunde on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:22 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:18 pm
Monday Best on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:16 pm
Chukwuemeka Nwankwo on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:16 pm
Moses Odili on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:14 pm
Moses Odili on INEC Resumes From Break, APC Raises TallySep 29, 2016 at 1:14 pm
Sagir Muhammad on PDP dismisses Edo governorship election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 1:12 pm
Row Nasi Rowa on INEC Resumes From Break, APC Raises TallySep 29, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:38 pm
Okeke Franca Ogochukwu on Edo Polls: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases ResultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:34 pm
Okeke Franca Ogochukwu on Edo election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:34 pm
Okeke Franca Ogochukwu on NPFL champions to grab N40mSep 29, 2016 at 12:34 pm
Akhimie Godwin on Edo Polls: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases ResultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:33 pm
sirOscie on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 29, 2016 at 12:28 pm
Ayo Adedeji on Edo election resultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:22 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo Polls: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases ResultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:18 pm
sirOscie on Atiku Backs Tinubu On OyegunSep 29, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Chydon Ebere on NPFL champions to grab N40mSep 29, 2016 at 12:13 pm
Yiinka on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 29, 2016 at 12:13 pm
Adeolu Kolade on Edo Polls: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases ResultsSep 29, 2016 at 12:02 pm
Uchechi Lucky on 75,000 Could Starve To Death In Nigeria After Boko Haram: UNSep 29, 2016 at 11:54 am
Cici Ahmed Usman on Edo Polls: Obaseki Leads As INEC Releases ResultsSep 29, 2016 at 11:43 am
ALO CLETUS on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 11:41 am
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on 75,000 Could Starve To Death In Nigeria After Boko Haram: UNSep 29, 2016 at 11:09 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Pledges ‘Inclusive Government’Sep 29, 2016 at 11:00 am
Comptroller Helen Ezekiel on Bindow Threatens To Indict Nyako Of FraudSep 29, 2016 at 10:57 am
Comptroller Helen Ezekiel on Amnesty Accuses Sudan Of Using Chemical Weapons In DarfurSep 29, 2016 at 10:57 am
Comptroller Helen Ezekiel on Militant Group Claims Attack On Oil Pipeline In Niger DeltaSep 29, 2016 at 10:57 am
Bukar Alh Barma on Amnesty Accuses Sudan Of Using Chemical Weapons In DarfurSep 29, 2016 at 10:07 am
henry onakpoya on Call For Sale Of National Assets Unpatriotic, Selfish — AdikwuruSep 29, 2016 at 9:37 am
Rapheal Jamgbadi on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 9:19 am
Patrick Madu on Clinton Vows To Retaliate Against Foreign HackersSep 29, 2016 at 9:08 am
Ugah Fredrick on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 9:03 am
Ishaq Mohammed on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:57 am
Ebenezer George on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:50 am
Azuka Brown Ojugbeli on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:37 am
Success Onovwiona Eriose Peters on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:35 am
Oshungbure Olatunde on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:35 am
Isa Abdullahi on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:32 am
Nuel C Emma on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:28 am
Endurance Uyinmwen on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:25 am
Echezona Ifeanyichukwu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:23 am
Aceng Chybyk on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:22 am
Babalola Bmax Max on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:21 am
Abijo Akeem Adeniyi on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:20 am
Obawaeki Ose James on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:15 am
Frank Ikechukwu on Oshiomhole, INEC Trying To Upturn Our Victory In Edo Guber Poll- PDPSep 29, 2016 at 8:11 am
Olusina Popoola on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 8:07 am
Bibinuz on Gang Up Against Tinubu In APC Is Attack On Yorubaland – AdebanjoSep 29, 2016 at 8:07 am
Patrick Ekwunife on Reps Suspend JibrinSep 29, 2016 at 8:04 am
Bertrand Nwaedu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:50 am
Obanor Kenneth on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:45 am
Musa Ibrahim Tanimu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:42 am
Shazali Naibi on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:41 am
Hip Pop General on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:37 am
Tunde Ladimeji on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:36 am
Emmanson Ebuk on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:33 am
Osariemen Edokpayi on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:31 am
Kehinde Adams on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:30 am
Adeleke O. Mary on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:29 am
Musa Oduma Akwas on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:22 am
Faith Egwuenu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:17 am
Abubakar Abdullahi Bako Chairmo on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:12 am
Benedict Paul on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:10 am
Abubakar Abdullahi Bako Chairmo on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:08 am
Oyedele Oyerinde Opolo on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:06 am
Thomos Kingsley on CBN Earmarks N9bn For Rice Production In IMOSep 29, 2016 at 7:01 am
Thomos Kingsley on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 7:01 am
Oyedare Kayode on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:56 am
Agwaz Osas on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:52 am
Godswill Adonye on Edo Polls: INEC Begins Collation TodaySep 29, 2016 at 6:52 am
Tanimu Abubakar on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:50 am
Abubakar Aminu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:48 am
Agwaz Osas on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:44 am
Chidubem John on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:44 am
Ifeanyi Okere on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:44 am
Aceng Chybyk on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:31 am
Aminu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:30 am
David Nwa Dike on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:30 am
Paul Simon on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:25 am
Ssidy Christopher on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:24 am
David Nwa Dike on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:22 am
Ossai Jude on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:19 am
Esezobor Showpaddy Moh'd on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:19 am
Nosa Ighodaro on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:16 am
Onaolapo M. Olawale on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:14 am
ONAOLAPO on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:10 am
Akinwale Tosin Stephen on Gang Up Against Tinubu In APC Is Attack On Yorubaland – AdebanjoSep 29, 2016 at 6:09 am
Akhimie Godwin on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:06 am
Chinedu Maurice on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:04 am
Ebhomien Julius on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 6:02 am
Patrick Madu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:53 am
Christian Chukwuka Anamali on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:51 am
Akhimie Godwin on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:49 am
Obafemi Gbenga on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:48 am
Mentor Benson Uba on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:47 am
Ndubuisi Chris on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:44 am
Sherif OJon Olorunfemi on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:43 am
Godwin GF Etuk on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:41 am
Elaigwu Wilson on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:40 am
Moses Simon on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:37 am
Oshungbure Olatunde on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:36 am
Victor Ikenna on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:35 am
Ndubuisi Chris on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:33 am
Azikiwe Austin Oyuwe on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:33 am
Fatungase Nosa Emmanuel on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:32 am
Ndubuisi Chris on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:31 am
Peter Samuel on Reps Suspend JibrinSep 29, 2016 at 5:24 am
Charly Austine on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:23 am
Bright Chidiebere Ogbonna JP on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:18 am
Dicey Biyen on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:16 am
Friday Vincent on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:14 am
Hassan Maisango Zabir on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:14 am
Ndubuisi Chidi Irondi on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:13 am
Ugochukwu Okonkwo on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:08 am
Armstrong Chijindu Godwin on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:06 am
Grade-one Clark on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:02 am
Dennis Ashafa on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:00 am
Amali Victor on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 5:00 am
Sunday Festus Mnse on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 4:59 am
Osemwegie Leonard on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 4:56 am
Hussaini Shuaibu on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 4:54 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 4:53 am
Friday Daniel on Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu In Early LeadSep 29, 2016 at 4:51 am
Hope Ntiedo on CBN Earmarks N9bn For Rice Production In IMOSep 29, 2016 at 12:07 am
Amaka Elochukwu on CBN Earmarks N9bn For Rice Production In IMOSep 29, 2016 at 12:04 am
Nchelin Nchedo on Catholic Priest Kidnapped, Two Others Injured On Nkpologwu/Nimbo RoadSep 28, 2016 at 11:10 pm
Ali M. Hassan on Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Anambra, Kidnappers Demand N2.5m RansomSep 28, 2016 at 11:08 pm
Moses Odili on Court Grants Sylva’s Ex-Speech Writer BailSep 28, 2016 at 11:01 pm
danny on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 10:37 pm
Moses Odili on School Proprietors Bemoan Govt’s Multiple Taxations In AbiaSep 28, 2016 at 10:32 pm
Naeem Ashraf on School Proprietors Bemoan Govt’s Multiple Taxations In AbiaSep 28, 2016 at 10:31 pm
Naeem Ashraf on Catholic Priest Kidnapped, Two Others Injured On Nkpologwu/Nimbo RoadSep 28, 2016 at 10:31 pm
Ignatius Anguum Audu on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 10:28 pm
Moses Odili on UCL: Pique Nets A Winner For BarcelonaSep 28, 2016 at 10:25 pm
Andrew Okobah on Gang Up Against Tinubu In APC Is Attack On Yorubaland – AdebanjoSep 28, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Naeem Ashraf on UCL: Walcott’s Double Secures Victory For ArsenalSep 28, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Hussaie Mustapha Kanemboy on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 10:05 pm
Babs on Gang Up Against Tinubu In APC Is Attack On Yorubaland – AdebanjoSep 28, 2016 at 10:03 pm
Edward Eduardo Elachi on Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Anambra, Kidnappers Demand N2.5m RansomSep 28, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Jamal Aliyu on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Hope Nduka on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Nafric on Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Anambra, Kidnappers Demand N2.5m RansomSep 28, 2016 at 9:30 pm
Abdullahi Bambale on Borno Commissioner Dies In MaiduguriSep 28, 2016 at 9:15 pm
Sanni Debonsky on Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On JibrinSep 28, 2016 at 9:14 pm
Ebi Zibor on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 9:11 pm
Kunle Ajayi on How APC Propaganda Fuelled Insecurity Under Jonathan – RepSep 28, 2016 at 9:06 pm
Sanni Debonsky on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:51 pm
Newton Jewo Simeon Onos on How APC Propaganda Fuelled Insecurity Under Jonathan – RepSep 28, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Nana Boss Charles on How APC Propaganda Fuelled Insecurity Under Jonathan – RepSep 28, 2016 at 8:50 pm
Bestman A Otakponmwen on How APC Propaganda Fuelled Insecurity Under Jonathan – RepSep 28, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Adegwu Obuo on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:45 pm
Prince Fesor on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Martins Okpor Iyamu on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:24 pm
Oluwatobi Ilupeju on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:24 pm
Okezie Collins on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:14 pm
Michael Andrew on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Michael Andrew on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Martin Biachi on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:56 pm
Martin Biachi on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:54 pm
Martin Biachi on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Martin Biachi on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Abubakar Abdullahi on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:48 pm
Marcel Uchenna on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:45 pm
Charly Austine on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:37 pm
Emperror Joel TobydeGreat on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 7:31 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 7:30 pm
Ndubuisi Umoro on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:27 pm
Destiny Cj on FG Makes U-turn on Sale of AssetsSep 28, 2016 at 7:26 pm
Agbo Ndubui Paul on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 7:09 pm
Agbo Ndubui Paul on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 7:08 pm
The Donald Site - Trump for President on Atiku Backs Tinubu Against OyegunSep 28, 2016 at 7:00 pm
Fabotas College of Health Science and Technology on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 6:00 pm
Fabotas College of Health Science and Technology on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 6:00 pm
Victor Edet Ita on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 5:56 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 5:48 pm
Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 5:46 pm
Chidosky Ladosky on Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On JibrinSep 28, 2016 at 5:35 pm
muhammed sadiq on Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On JibrinSep 28, 2016 at 5:35 pm
Soji Omole on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 5:30 pm
bob on Syria Bombers Will Have To ‘Answer Before God’: PopeSep 28, 2016 at 5:07 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Etim Inyang, Ex-IGP Dies At 85 In LagosSep 28, 2016 at 5:05 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On JibrinSep 28, 2016 at 5:00 pm
Dennis Uzim on Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On JibrinSep 28, 2016 at 4:54 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Brent Crude Rallies To $46.52pb On Algerian SpeculationSep 28, 2016 at 4:44 pm
Kenneth Onyekwere on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 4:08 pm
Moduola M. Michael on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 3:37 pm
Modupe-damilare Olatunji-olusuyi on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 3:31 pm
Charly Austine on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Henry Don on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 3:16 pm
Uyai-Abasi Udoudo on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 3:12 pm
Hameed T Idris on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Independent Newspapers Nigeria on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Emmanuel on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Hon Wahab Adeniyi Deparadigm on Nigeria Given 7-day Ultimatum To Release Shia cleric ZakzakySep 28, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Sol Iyk on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Thomos Kingsley on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Thomos Kingsley on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Thomos Kingsley on South Africa Issues 6,000 Nigerians Visas In Two MonthsSep 28, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Yusuf Tafida on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on South Africa Issues 6,000 Nigerians Visas In Two MonthsSep 28, 2016 at 1:27 pm
Samuel Moses Adaviriku on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Hameed T Idris on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:19 pm
Hameed T Idris on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:16 pm
Charly Austine on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:15 pm
Usman Idris on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 1:06 pm
Stanley Ezenwa on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:57 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:56 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:55 pm
Tanimu Abubakar on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:53 pm
Kenechukwu Eze on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:49 pm
Sunday Igbeboh on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:44 pm
Mele Mairiga on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 12:43 pm
??? ?? ????? on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:43 pm
Chinonsojoseph Ugobekee Onwurah on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:36 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 12:34 pm
Itatat Metong Tongtat on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 12:33 pm
Alfred Shitta on Edo Election: APC, PDP Candidates Commend INEC, ElectorateSep 28, 2016 at 12:30 pm
Hameed T Idris on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:29 pm
Wayn Rich on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:26 pm
Amina Usman on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:21 pm
Charly Austine on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:15 pm
Stanley Ezenwa on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Mohammed Sani Kano on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 12:04 pm
Isah Mohammed on Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, BornoSep 28, 2016 at 11:55 am
Peter Samuel on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 11:13 am
Abdulateef Olaiya on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 11:11 am
Trending News&Gossip on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 11:00 am
Trending News&Gossip on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 11:00 am
Trending News&Gossip on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 11:00 am
Trending News&Gossip on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 11:00 am
Abdulateef Olaiya on Anenih, Igbinedion, Others On Watch List Over Edo Polls, Says PDPSep 28, 2016 at 10:59 am
Peter Samuel on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 10:55 am
Benedict Paul on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 10:54 am
Sanni Debonsky on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 10:50 am
Ademoye Jacob on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 10:30 am
Samuel Oluwakemi Odunoku on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 10:28 am
Ademoye Jacob on Anenih, Igbinedion, Others On Watch List Over Edo Polls, Says PDPSep 28, 2016 at 10:28 am
Kanayo on NNPC Moves To Exit JV Cash Call ArrearsSep 28, 2016 at 10:27 am
Obi Morgan Chidiebere on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 10:20 am
David Bala on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 10:12 am
Patrick Udoaka on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:58 am
Hip Pop General on Anenih, Igbinedion, Others On Watch List Over Edo Polls, Says PDPSep 28, 2016 at 9:54 am
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 9:49 am
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:45 am
Audrey Fiction on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 28, 2016 at 9:44 am
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:42 am
Ademoye Jacob on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:42 am
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:42 am
Rona Micheal Erusiafe on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 9:40 am
Daniel Egbu on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 9:38 am
Abbas Zungum on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 9:23 am
Ndubuisi Chris on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 9:18 am
Wealthy sugar mummy ,daddy ,gay and lesbiam connection. on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 8:59 am
Moduola M. Michael on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 8:51 am
Wealthy sugar mummy ,daddy ,gay and lesbiam connection. on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 8:49 am
Wisdom Unanaowo on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 8:25 am
Adebayo Micheal on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 8:17 am
Adebayo Micheal on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 8:16 am
Adebayo Micheal on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 8:16 am
Adebayo Micheal on Education Sector Needs Total Overhaul to Address Rot—Prof. LassaSep 28, 2016 at 8:16 am
Enoch Ekpa on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 8:10 am
Frank Ikechukwu on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 7:59 am
Ese Imasuen on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 7:54 am
Kristy Ijeoma Obasi on Former Isreali President, Shimon Peres Dies At 93Sep 28, 2016 at 7:49 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Anenih, Igbinedion, Others On Watch List Over Edo Polls, Says PDPSep 28, 2016 at 7:46 am
Antu Sunday on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 7:31 am
Mmadu Kanaya on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 7:06 am
Nosa Okuomose on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 6:56 am
Fatile Bamidele Gabrael on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 6:43 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 6:41 am
Thomos Kingsley on Reps Consider Creation Of State PoliceSep 28, 2016 at 6:38 am
Thomos Kingsley on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 6:37 am
Thomos Kingsley on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 6:37 am
Anebi Simeon on Convicted Terrorist On Fake Voter’s Register, Says OshiomholeSep 28, 2016 at 6:17 am
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on APC Conniving With INEC To Write Election Results, PDP AllegesSep 28, 2016 at 6:06 am
Charly Austine on Reps Consider Creation Of State PoliceSep 28, 2016 at 5:38 am
Charles Merah on Military Action Won’t Solve Insurgency – OnaiyekanSep 28, 2016 at 12:37 am
Nigeria News Pagess on UCL: Dortmund 2 – 2 Real MadridSep 27, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Charly Austine on Military Action Won’t Solve Insurgency – OnaiyekanSep 27, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Mark Jude on BBOG Not Sponsored To Mount Pressure On Buhari, Says EzekwesiliSep 27, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Enwerem C Chibuzo on EFCC Re-arraigns Kalu, Two Others Over Alleged FraudSep 27, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Boni Nova on BBOG Not Sponsored To Mount Pressure On Buhari, Says EzekwesiliSep 27, 2016 at 8:46 pm
Frank Gboye on BREAKING: Sam Allardyce Sacked As England CoachSep 27, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on BREAKING: Sam Allardyce Sacked As England CoachSep 27, 2016 at 8:25 pm
Obafemi Gbenga on Military Action Won’t Solve Insurgency – OnaiyekanSep 27, 2016 at 8:23 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on BBOG Not Sponsored To Mount Pressure On Buhari, Says EzekwesiliSep 27, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Delta APC Crisis: Emerhor Must Respect Court Order – GroupSep 27, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Sagir Muhammad on Military Action Won’t Solve Insurgency – OnaiyekanSep 27, 2016 at 8:16 pm
Ayanlade Nafiu on Military Action Won’t Solve Insurgency – OnaiyekanSep 27, 2016 at 8:13 pm
English John on EFCC Re-arraigns Kalu, Two Others Over Alleged FraudSep 27, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Godswill Adonye on BREAKING: Sam Allardyce Sacked As England CoachSep 27, 2016 at 7:59 pm
Adetoro Olutola Richard on Lagos To Flood Markets With 51,000 MT Of LAKE Rice By DecemberSep 27, 2016 at 6:56 pm
Daniel Egbu on Lagos To Flood Markets With 51,000 MT Of LAKE Rice By DecemberSep 27, 2016 at 6:50 pm
Hon Clifford Jp on Lagos To Flood Markets With 51,000 MT Of LAKE Rice By DecemberSep 27, 2016 at 6:41 pm
Henry Chukwunwike on Lagos To Flood Markets With 51,000 MT Of LAKE Rice By DecemberSep 27, 2016 at 6:14 pm
Chimdiya Chibueze on IPOB Blasts Buhari Over Comment On BiafraSep 27, 2016 at 5:59 pm
Ahmed Salim Ahmed on Lagos To Flood Markets With 51,000 MT Of LAKE Rice By DecemberSep 27, 2016 at 5:51 pm
Ben X Omale on UPDATE: Plans To Sell National Assets Suffer Setback At SenateSep 27, 2016 at 4:19 pm
Adeolu Kolade on UPDATE: Plans To Sell National Assets Suffer Setback At SenateSep 27, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Onu Uche on UPDATE: Plans To Sell National Assets Suffer Setback At SenateSep 27, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Orlarkunlay Haremu As-sobuur on UPDATE: Plans To Sell National Assets Suffer Setback At SenateSep 27, 2016 at 3:34 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on UPDATE: Plans To Sell National Assets Suffer Setback At SenateSep 27, 2016 at 3:32 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Asset Sale: NLC, 20 Lawyers To Sue FGSep 27, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on N/Delta Ex-Militants Threaten Shut Down Of Oil Firms’ OperationsSep 27, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Conduct Free, Fair Poll, Delta PDP Tells INEC, Security AgenciesSep 27, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Ebonyi Command Sends 500 Mobile Policemen To EdoSep 27, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Edo Govt Exempts Banks, Corporate Organisations From September 27 Public HolidaySep 27, 2016 at 2:37 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Police To Lock Down Highways, Inroads From 1a.m WednesdaySep 27, 2016 at 2:37 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Clinton, Trump Clash In Fiery First DebateSep 27, 2016 at 2:37 pm
Stella Omuekpenme on Anti Corruption War: Giving FRC The Deserved RecognitionSep 27, 2016 at 2:36 pm
baifraboy on N/Delta Ex-Militants Threaten Shut Down Of Oil Firms’ OperationsSep 27, 2016 at 1:37 pm
United States Marine Corps Gear on Anti Corruption War: Giving FRC The Deserved RecognitionSep 27, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Adejumo Olayemi Michael on AfDB Lends Nigeria $4.1bn At 1.2% Interest RateSep 27, 2016 at 12:09 pm
Adekunle Francis Robert on Police To Lock Down Highways, Inroads From 1a.m WednesdaySep 27, 2016 at 10:24 am
Onyenze Uju on Over 90% Of World Breathing Bad Air: WHOSep 27, 2016 at 8:08 am
Sunny FranKlins on Over 90% Of World Breathing Bad Air: WHOSep 27, 2016 at 8:06 am
Dennis Uzim on Tinubu/Oyegun Face-Off May Mar APC Chances In Edo PollSep 27, 2016 at 7:05 am
John Yakubu on N/Delta Ex-Militants Threaten Shut Down Of Oil Firms’ OperationsSep 27, 2016 at 6:59 am
Apeiye Becon Clement on Asset Sale: NLC, 20 Lawyers To Sue FGSep 27, 2016 at 6:05 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 27, 2016 at 1:30 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 27, 2016 at 1:30 am
Isa Mairo Tolatu on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 11:10 pm
Salish Idrisu on Shekau To Meet His Waterloo Soon – BurataiSep 26, 2016 at 10:46 pm
Salisu Idrisu on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 10:34 pm
SouthEast SouthEast on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 9:37 pm
Joe Maxims on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 9:32 pm
Bestman A Otakponmwen on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Kabiru Magaji on Shekau To Meet His Waterloo Soon – BurataiSep 26, 2016 at 8:49 pm
Kabiru Magaji on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Itoro Udoh on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 8:44 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP PlatformSep 26, 2016 at 8:43 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Shekau To Meet His Waterloo Soon – BurataiSep 26, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Nigeria Pledges To Honour ECOWAS Bank CommitmentSep 26, 2016 at 8:39 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Buhari Appoints Chief Executives For 13 AgenciesSep 26, 2016 at 8:38 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Corporate Developers Should Be Able To Access FMBN Funds – ElemSep 26, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Ogun Homeowners Charter Scheme: Residents Decry Rip-offSep 26, 2016 at 8:28 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Kaduna Govt To Provide Temporary Accommodation As Tremor Frightens Residents Out Of CommunitySep 26, 2016 at 8:22 pm
Festus Eguakun on Don’t Drag Benin Palace Into Politics – Oba Warns ChiefsSep 26, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Don’t Drag Benin Palace Into Politics – Oba Warns ChiefsSep 26, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Abdullahi Mohammed on IPOB Blasts Buhari Over Comment On BiafraSep 26, 2016 at 8:07 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Journalists Safe To Cover Edo Polls – NUJSep 26, 2016 at 8:06 pm
Kabiru Magaji on IPOB Blasts Buhari Over Comment On BiafraSep 26, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Over 60% Of Northern Nigeria Women Lack Internet Access – CITADSep 26, 2016 at 8:04 pm
Sabbir Hossain on IPOB Blasts Buhari Over Comment On BiafraSep 26, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Abagana Community Petitions IGP Over ViolenceSep 26, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Woke Chijioke on Wike Sacks His Community MonarchSep 26, 2016 at 7:04 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Monarchs Reject Okorocha’s Amnesty Committee CompositionSep 26, 2016 at 7:01 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Supreme Court Sets Sept 27th For Hearing Case Against Cross River GovernorSep 26, 2016 at 6:59 pm
Moshood Sulaimon on More People Will Join Tinubu In Demanding Oyegun’s Resignation – APC SpokesmanSep 26, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Udoka Peace on Wike Sacks His Community MonarchSep 26, 2016 at 6:55 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Corruption Trial Of Kingsley Kuku’s Aides AdjournedSep 26, 2016 at 6:54 pm
Sabbir Hossain on More People Will Join Tinubu In Demanding Oyegun’s Resignation – APC SpokesmanSep 26, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Lagos Deserves World Class Sea Ports, Says AmbodeSep 26, 2016 at 6:49 pm
Sabbir Hossain on 1.3 Million Die Early From Road Crashes, Delta FRSC Commander RevealsSep 26, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Sabbir Hossain on Ambode Tasks Judiciary On Innovative Reforms, Declares Open 2016/2017 Legal YearSep 26, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Chika Azubuko on Conduct Free, Fair Election, Delta PDP Tells INEC, Security AgenciesSep 26, 2016 at 5:38 pm
Charly Austine on Conduct Free, Fair Election, Delta PDP Tells INEC, Security AgenciesSep 26, 2016 at 5:08 pm
Prince Adekanmbi Checkmate Adeleke on Judge Withdraws From Nnamdi Kanu’s TrialSep 26, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Benson Obi on Judge Withdraws From Nnamdi Kanu’s TrialSep 26, 2016 at 4:33 pm
Daniel Chukwunonso on Judge Withdraws From Nnamdi Kanu’s TrialSep 26, 2016 at 4:28 pm
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on Ali Bongo To Be Sworn In As Gabon President On TuesdaySep 26, 2016 at 4:11 pm
Aremu Oladepo on Budget Padding: Take Over Reps, Jibrin Tells SenateSep 26, 2016 at 3:45 pm
Dibal Emmanuel on Ali Bongo To Be Sworn In As Gabon President On TuesdaySep 26, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Charly Austine on Padding Saga: Ethics Committee Chair Threatening Me, Jibrin Cries OutSep 26, 2016 at 2:38 pm
Sanni Debonsky on Padding Saga: Ethics Committee Chair Threatening Me, Jibrin Cries OutSep 26, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Trump Endorsed By U.S. Immigration OfficersSep 26, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Monsuru Bello on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 12:54 pm
Nnaji Ikechukwu on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 12:10 pm
Baba Awoponle Ifasuyi on NACOFED: FG, States, Others brainstorm On Strategies To Tackle RecessionSep 26, 2016 at 11:49 am
Baba Awoponle Ifasuyi on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 11:48 am
Balogun on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 9:41 am
Daniel Egbu on NACOFED: FG, States, Others brainstorm On Strategies To Tackle RecessionSep 26, 2016 at 9:39 am
Daniel Egbu on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 9:33 am
Balogun on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 9:07 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 9:01 am
Nigeria News Pagess on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 9:00 am
Oluwafemi Olorunda on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 8:57 am
Michael Ilesanmi on NACOFED: FG, States, Others brainstorm On Strategies To Tackle RecessionSep 26, 2016 at 8:45 am
Newton Jewo Simeon Onos on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 8:14 am
Moses Odili on Part-Time Lawmaking Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – TarkighSep 26, 2016 at 8:05 am
Moses Odili on PDP Already Jittery Ahead Of Election – ObasekiSep 26, 2016 at 7:56 am
Moses Odili on Stalemate In Ondo APC As Akeredolu Scales Second HurdleSep 26, 2016 at 7:53 am
Moses Odili on NACOFED: FG, States, Others brainstorm On Strategies To Tackle RecessionSep 26, 2016 at 7:38 am
Moses Odili on Sale Of National Assets: PENGASSAN Threatens To Shut Down NigeriaSep 26, 2016 at 7:27 am
Mr. Anazie Friday on S&P Lowers Long-Term Credit Ratings On Seven Nigerian banksSep 26, 2016 at 6:55 am
Adeleke Adeyemi on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 6:13 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 6:11 am
Enwerem C Chibuzo on Military Campaign In Niger Delta: Army Officers Fingered In Oil RacketsSep 26, 2016 at 6:08 am
Wadata Dokta on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 6:06 am
Agbele Esther on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 5:47 am
Don Jameso on Military Campaign In Niger Delta: Army Officers Fingered In Oil RacketsSep 26, 2016 at 5:46 am
Agbele Esther on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 5:45 am
Rotimi Lukman on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 5:22 am
Inuen Ekom on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 26, 2016 at 5:20 am
Samuel Ndiok on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells Oyegun, APC ChairmanSep 26, 2016 at 5:14 am
Cheta Okorafor on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells Oyegun, APC ChairmanSep 26, 2016 at 5:08 am
Chike Ndefo on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 26, 2016 at 5:04 am
Jemmi Jemak on Military Campaign In Niger Delta: Army Officers Fingered In Oil RacketsSep 26, 2016 at 4:43 am
Ngozi Blessing on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 4:27 am
Obi Morgan Chidiebere on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 3:27 am
Ajani Mutiu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 3:04 am
Iyk Theo Nze on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 2:42 am
Iyk Theo Nze on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 2:40 am
Iyk Theo Nze on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 2:39 am
Dove Sylvia Ugochinyere on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 26, 2016 at 2:27 am
Uchenna Kingsley Obi on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 26, 2016 at 1:19 am
Aderibigbe Sheriff on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 1:10 am
Fredjesus Testimony on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 1:07 am
Olayinka Boss Oladipo on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 26, 2016 at 12:46 am
Dennis Uzim on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 12:13 am
Dennis Uzim on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 12:09 am
Uzoagu Okechukwu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 26, 2016 at 12:03 am
Sadiq Bilyaminu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 11:55 pm
Emmanuel Longinus on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 11:49 pm
Sunday Covenant on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 11:42 pm
Andre Odionu Odera on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 11:30 pm
Uchechi Lucky on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 11:29 pm
Bradley Cole on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 11:23 pm
Nnah Chijioke on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 11:16 pm
Engr Zaraboi on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 11:04 pm
Mmadu Kanaya on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Nigel Wadikom on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Mike Achor on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 10:56 pm
Hedeon Josa Ksn on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:53 pm
Ovie Festus on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:50 pm
Stan Onyi Umeh on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:45 pm
James Okwubuiro Onyekachi on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:35 pm
Olajide Olalekan on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:32 pm
Christian Anosike on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:31 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:31 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:30 pm
James Okwubuiro Onyekachi on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:28 pm
Hope Ntiedo on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:28 pm
Skippo Anderson on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:21 pm
Issah Igebor on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:21 pm
Bienose Nduka on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Thomas Achese on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Akhimie Godwin on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 10:18 pm
Honourable Joshua Pam Jackson on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:17 pm
Williams Tunde Smith on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:17 pm
Stanley Ezenwa on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 10:17 pm
Akhimie Godwin on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:14 pm
Honourable Joshua Pam Jackson on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:13 pm
Kanayo on Speed Limit Device: Oct. 1 deadline, Sacrosanct—FRSCSep 25, 2016 at 10:11 pm
Simon Chukwu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:11 pm
Daniel Egbu on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 10:09 pm
Onyekaonwu Uche on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:07 pm
Wiseman Solomon on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:06 pm
Nduka Azuka Godson on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 10:05 pm
Oke Onwah on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:04 pm
David Bala on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 10:03 pm
Ogbodo Jude on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 10:02 pm
Dennis Audallah Maro on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 10:01 pm
Benedict Paul on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Onyedikachi Moses Okoronkwo on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:57 pm
Deacon Abiodun Adeoye on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:56 pm
Benedict Paul on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:55 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Innocent Johnson Oweh on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Adeshina Adenrelu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Ajiwoju Boluwa Ayodeji on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:51 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:51 pm
Onwuajuese Amaka on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:51 pm
Engr Mike Ohi on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Oladiji Abiola Dada on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Magicfinger Ansel on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Skippo Anderson on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Obafemi Gbenga on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:43 pm
Magicfinger Ansel on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:43 pm
Obafemi Gbenga on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Boni Nova on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:42 pm
Akpos Okpidama on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Akpos Okpidama on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:40 pm
Azanor Solomon on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:39 pm
Best Akita on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:39 pm
John Paul on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:38 pm
Destiny Cj on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:38 pm
Dove Sylvia Ugochinyere on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:38 pm
Lazio Mac-tony Abuchi on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:38 pm
Boni Nova on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:36 pm
Anieto Cyprian on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 9:35 pm
Destiny Cj on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:35 pm
Ismail Jamiu on Resign Now, Tinubu Tells John Odigie-OyegunSep 25, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Lazio Mac-tony Abuchi on Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land – OsinbajoSep 25, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Moses Odili on Police Nab Three Suspected RobbersSep 25, 2016 at 9:23 pm
Okezie Collins on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 9:12 pm
Charly Austine on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Patrick Ebifa on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Patrick Ekwunife on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Destiny Cj on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Destiny Cj on Man Who Hid Cocaine In Anus Arrested At Lagos AirportSep 25, 2016 at 9:01 pm
Moses Odili on Nigeria Loses $5bn Annually Due To Non-Patronage Of Local WeldersSep 25, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Moses Odili on Boko Haram Kills 4 SoldiersSep 25, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Nonsoki-Bobo Lastborn on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:58 pm
Magicfinger Ansel on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Apeiye Becon Clement on Cleric Urges FG To Study Experts’ Views On Ways Out Of RecessionSep 25, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Flood Takes Over Road Leading To Jonathan’s Country HomeSep 25, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Oshodin Esosa Jude on Cleric Urges FG To Study Experts’ Views On Ways Out Of RecessionSep 25, 2016 at 8:37 pm
SouthEast SouthEast on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Azuka Zik on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Muhammad Jaafar on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:22 pm
Muhammad Jaafar on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Edo Poll: Oyegun Drums Support For Obaseki, APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Controversial Dollar Account: Patience Jonathan Not Above The Law – APCSep 25, 2016 at 8:19 pm
Jibrin Abdullahi on Budget Saga: Take Over House, Force Dogara Out, Jibrin Urges SenateSep 25, 2016 at 8:17 pm
Amamra Abarshi Adi on Budget Saga: Take Over House, Force Dogara Out, Jibrin Urges SenateSep 25, 2016 at 8:15 pm
Apeiye Becon Clement on Cleric Urges FG To Study Experts’ Views On Ways Out Of RecessionSep 25, 2016 at 8:12 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on Budget Saga: Take Over House, Force Dogara Out, Jibrin Urges SenateSep 25, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on APC Victory On Wednesday Not Negotiable, Says ShuaibuSep 25, 2016 at 8:01 pm
Boni Nova on APC Victory On Wednesday Not Negotiable, Says ShuaibuSep 25, 2016 at 7:59 pm
Charly Austine on APC Victory On Wednesday Not Negotiable, Says ShuaibuSep 25, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Honourable Joshua Pam Jackson on APC Victory On Wednesday Not Negotiable, Says ShuaibuSep 25, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Ayiri Umuko on APC Victory On Wednesday Not Negotiable, Says ShuaibuSep 25, 2016 at 7:33 pm
Ken Matthew Ogudu on Edo CRPP Endorses Ize-Iyamu For GovernorSep 25, 2016 at 7:28 pm
Ali Austine on Edo CRPP Endorses Ize-Iyamu For GovernorSep 25, 2016 at 7:26 pm
David Bala on Edo CRPP Endorses Ize-Iyamu For GovernorSep 25, 2016 at 7:24 pm
Ata Ademola on Edo CRPP Endorses Ize-Iyamu For GovernorSep 25, 2016 at 7:23 pm
Aweda Akeem Odunbaku on Edo CRPP Endorses Ize-Iyamu For GovernorSep 25, 2016 at 7:20 pm
Serghei Bilba on Economic Recession: Cut jumbo pay, Afenifere tell lawmakersSep 25, 2016 at 6:00 pm
Abdulazizu Ibn Muhammad Nasir on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 5:44 pm
Abu Abdulrahman Zamfara on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Healthy Nigerian Food Recipe on Read full transcript of Boko Haram’s new videoSep 25, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Hope Ntiedo on One killed as oil tanker falls on car in LagosSep 25, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Hope Ntiedo on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 5:12 pm
Macq Macxy on I will not appear before panel – JibrinSep 25, 2016 at 5:11 pm
Oghoveta O. Gabriel on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 5:10 pm
Muhammad Shahid on One killed as oil tanker falls on car in LagosSep 25, 2016 at 5:07 pm
Charly Austine on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 5:05 pm
Obafemi Gbenga on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 4:43 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 4:39 pm
Healthy Nigerian Food Recipe on ‘I’m fine now’, Shekau tells armySep 25, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Bishop C C Akanwa on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:27 pm
Murphy Asibe on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:24 pm
Abubakar Potiskum on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:23 pm
Anicetus Emmanuel Uko on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:21 pm
Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen on One killed as oil tanker falls on car in LagosSep 25, 2016 at 4:17 pm
Stephen Chijioke on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:09 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on UK Has Alot To Do Before EU Exit: JohnsonSep 25, 2016 at 4:02 pm
Smart Ademu on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Matthias Ekwugha on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:58 pm
Amopy Vik Kreu on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Eze Joseph Chidi on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Ogba Jimmy Emeka on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Uwandum Onyebuchi Doreen on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:49 pm
Fadare Abiodun on Saraki Wants Govts To Place Priority On Teachers’ WelfareSep 25, 2016 at 3:47 pm
Chibuike Umeweni on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:46 pm
Ajani Mutiu on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:42 pm
Rockson Udoh Wilson on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:41 pm
Chidiebele Benjamin on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on UK Has Alot To Do Before EU Exit: JohnsonSep 25, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Kennis Jackson on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:34 pm
Buzzzler on UK Has Alot To Do Before EU Exit: JohnsonSep 25, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Buzzzler on UK Has Alot To Do Before EU Exit: JohnsonSep 25, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Best Akita on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:29 pm
Best Akita on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:27 pm
Anyanwu Ikechukwu on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:20 pm
Charly Austine on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:20 pm
Prince Ade Obarinde on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:17 pm
Imrana Muhammad on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:16 pm
Patrick Madu on UK Has Alot To Do Before EU Exit: JohnsonSep 25, 2016 at 3:15 pm
Emmanuel Nseyen on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Omolola Owoeye Ogunmakinwa on Saraki Wants Govts To Place Priority On Teachers’ WelfareSep 25, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Patrick Madu on Fighting corruption, my primary assignment — BuhariSep 25, 2016 at 3:12 pm
Patrick Madu on African Elephants ‘Suffer Worst Decline In 25 Years’Sep 25, 2016 at 3:05 pm
Patrick Madu on Saraki Wants Govts To Place Priority On Teachers’ WelfareSep 25, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Patrick Madu on Bomber Kills Seven, Wounds 28 In BaghdadSep 25, 2016 at 2:56 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:47 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:47 pm
bykhie on How Nigerians Are Coping With RecessionSep 25, 2016 at 2:41 pm
Daniel Egbu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:40 pm
Augustine Igboanugo on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:28 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Philip Mbonu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:47 pm
Abdullahi Sarki Ahmad on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Njoku Onyekachi on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Dauda Tsammani on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:10 pm
Dauda Tsammani on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:10 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Maduka Anyika Madu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:47 pm
Tukur Yusuf Buratai on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:46 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:40 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Chima Wilson Ezekiel on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:36 pm
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:16 pm
Matthias Ekwugha on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Chibuike Umeweni on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:13 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Abu Abdulrahman Zamfara on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:59 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:52 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:52 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:52 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:52 am
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 11:50 am
Chuky Nee on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:48 am
Sweet and sexy sugar mummy,daddy,lesbiam and gay connection. on Militants Launch Counter-Attack On ArmySep 25, 2016 at 11:39 am
Jafali Milanzie on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:39 am
Nuhu Iliyasu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:27 am
Robert Yiase on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:26 am
Chibuzo Ikenna Ugwu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:16 am
Gbenga Joshua Jolayemi on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:10 am
Kisly Roraye on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:07 am
Abdul Ahmed Disina on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 11:03 am
Patrick Madu on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 10:59 am
Alhaji Aboki Yakubu Anako on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 10:52 am
Patrick Madu on I’m Alive, Well, Says Shekau, Embattled B’Haram Leader In Latest VideoSep 25, 2016 at 10:50 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 10:39 am
Rita on Cleric Warns Buhari Against Bias, PrejudiceSep 25, 2016 at 10:35 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 10:15 am
Social Rabbit Plugin on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 9:52 am
Lawal Rasheed Kolawole on Yaya Toure: The $300,000-A-Week Footballer Who Doesn’t PlaySep 25, 2016 at 9:40 am
Agbo Anayochukwu on How Nigerians Are Coping With RecessionSep 25, 2016 at 4:05 am
PST. C. NWANKWO on Tinubu, A Politician Without Power – FasehunSep 25, 2016 at 3:15 am
Hip Pop General on Baby Born With 15 Fingers, 16 Toes Undergoes SurgerySep 24, 2016 at 8:56 pm
Gold Meekel on Son Of Chinese Billionaire Buys Eight iPhone 7s For His DogSep 24, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Moses Odili on Baby Born With 15 Fingers, 16 Toes Undergoes SurgerySep 24, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Ikenna James on Baby Born With 15 Fingers, 16 Toes Undergoes SurgerySep 24, 2016 at 8:33 pm
Ajide Shola Abiodun on Baby Born With 15 Fingers, 16 Toes Undergoes SurgerySep 24, 2016 at 8:32 pm
Moses Odili on Nigerian Men May Join The ‘No Shirt’ TrendSep 24, 2016 at 8:06 pm
clark griswold hockey jersey on Govt Assets Sale Tears Senators ApartSep 24, 2016 at 6:55 pm
Hip Pop General on Makida Moka: The Sleekly Stylish SupermodelSep 24, 2016 at 4:52 pm
bishop sola on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 4:29 pm
Sola Awodola on Ikpoba Okha, Egor Youths Endorse Obaseki For GovernorSep 24, 2016 at 4:16 pm
Collins Chukunalu Ochonogor on Manchester United Humiliates Champions LeicesterSep 24, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Moses Odili on President Buhari Should Be Fair In His Fight Against Corruption – EkiyorSep 24, 2016 at 3:52 pm
Moses Odili on Bundesliga: Bayern’s Robben, Boateng On The Bench Against HamburgSep 24, 2016 at 3:52 pm
Moses Odili on Between Okonjo-Iweala And Doyin OkupeSep 24, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Ese Imasuen on President Buhari Should Be Fair In His Fight Against Corruption – EkiyorSep 24, 2016 at 3:26 pm
Vitus Obadiah on Manchester United Humiliates Champions LeicesterSep 24, 2016 at 2:57 pm
John A Odoh on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:22 pm
John A Odoh on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:19 pm
Fredjesus Testimony on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:18 pm
Moses Odili on Labour Party Leadership: Jeremy Corbyn Defeats Owen SmithSep 24, 2016 at 2:14 pm
Macq Macxy on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Roland Agabi on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Tawakkali Nura on HT Update: Manchester United 4 – 0 Leicester CitySep 24, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Emmanuel Omeda on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:10 pm
Fredjesus Testimony on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 2:05 pm
Ufueh Mondaystar on HT Update: Manchester United 4 – 0 Leicester CitySep 24, 2016 at 2:05 pm
Ufueh Mondaystar on HT Update: Manchester United 4 – 0 Leicester CitySep 24, 2016 at 2:04 pm
Oshodin Esosa Jude on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:59 pm
Emmanuel Ijeh on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:58 pm
Alice Edem on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Emmanuel Ijeh on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:52 pm
Emmanuel Ijeh on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:51 pm
Precious Amen Okuonghae on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Nedu Dave on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:29 pm
Hope Ntiedo on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:21 pm
Oshodin Esosa Jude on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:19 pm
Okezie Collins on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:19 pm
Sanni Debonsky on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:18 pm
Uchenna Micheal on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:15 pm
David Bala on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:13 pm
Oshodin Esosa Jude on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:09 pm
Fredjesus Testimony on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 1:07 pm
Chidiebere Idongesit on Ikorodu Host Rangers In NPFL Decisive MatchSep 24, 2016 at 1:02 pm
Chidiebere Idongesit on EDO 2016: Obaseki Alleges Death ThreatSep 24, 2016 at 12:59 pm
Jonxin Ogechukwu on I Started Tricycle Business With N8,000, But Have Over 10 On The Road Now – Com. OdusanyaSep 24, 2016 at 11:51 am
Ademoye Jacob on I Started Tricycle Business With N8,000, But Have Over 10 On The Road Now – Com. OdusanyaSep 24, 2016 at 11:48 am
Boni Nova on I Started Tricycle Business With N8,000, But Have Over 10 On The Road Now – Com. OdusanyaSep 24, 2016 at 11:41 am
Adeoye Odunayo Gabriel on I Started Tricycle Business With N8,000, But Have Over 10 On The Road Now – Com. OdusanyaSep 24, 2016 at 11:41 am
Ahmad Salisu Aliyu on 2018 W’Cup: Rohr Drops Ighalo ….Invites Mikel, Musa, Ikeme, 20 Others To Battle ZambiaSep 24, 2016 at 10:35 am
Adeniyi Jennifer on Mourinho In Search Of Home Comfort Against LeicesterSep 24, 2016 at 10:17 am
Adeniyi Jennifer on LaLiga: Zidane Concern Over Casemiro, MarceloSep 24, 2016 at 10:17 am
Adeniyi Jennifer on How Abuja Bubbled For Chinese Movies Cultural FestivalSep 24, 2016 at 10:17 am
Chinyere Unogu Anyaorah on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 9:42 am
Adeogun Kayode on LITERATURE In The Throes Of National SecuritySep 24, 2016 at 9:38 am
Hassan Mohammed on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 9:29 am
Baba Hit on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 9:27 am
Francis Onyinye on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 9:25 am
Matthew-enahoro Christiana on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 9:01 am
Chibuzo Ezeagu Ifex on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 9:00 am
Ismaila Abdulrahman on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 8:57 am
Olushola Adeleye on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 7:52 am
Benson Onuegbu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 7:45 am
Sani Jamilu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 7:39 am
Beyond Boundaries Skills on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 7:30 am
Beyond Boundaries Skills on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 7:30 am
Jonathan Atuvie on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 7:18 am
Christian Nwaiwu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 7:04 am
Hussaini Hassan on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 7:01 am
Sylvester Mezik on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:44 am
Cic Agu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:43 am
Cic Agu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:41 am
Dennis Uzim on We Are On Our Way Out Of Recession – Udo UdomaSep 24, 2016 at 6:40 am
Hon Clifford Jp on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:32 am
Abdul Ahmed Disina on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:28 am
Hussaini Hassan on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:28 am
Chibuzo Ezeagu Ifex on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 6:15 am
Enwerem C Chibuzo on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:55 am
Musa Usman on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:45 am
Marcel Uchenna on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:44 am
Frank Yusuf on Gov Dickson’s Children Now 15, As Wife Delivers Four Babies At-A-GoSep 24, 2016 at 5:28 am
Anih Chibuike Christopher on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:27 am
Nnaji Ikechukwu on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:12 am
Ababanna Ababanna on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:11 am
Agu Martins Nonso on Senate Leadership: I Had My Opportnunity And Took It – EkweremaduSep 24, 2016 at 5:06 am
Patrick Madu on DESOPADEC Boss Asks Foreign Investors To Explore Opportunities In Delta StateSep 24, 2016 at 4:39 am
Semako Jy on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 24, 2016 at 12:57 am
Edward Eduardo Elachi on Manchester United v Leicester 12:30pm, Old TraffordSep 23, 2016 at 10:29 pm
Nigeria News Pagess on Lagos Begins Registration Of Education CentresSep 23, 2016 at 10:01 pm
Ubeny Sifokpo on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Dennis Uzim on Manchester United v Leicester 12:30pm, Old TraffordSep 23, 2016 at 5:41 pm
Daniel Egbu on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Apostle Anthony Nwoke on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Dennis Uzim on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 3:38 pm
John Yakubu on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Ezinwa Mafian Anthony O on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 3:17 pm
Sanni Debonsky on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 3:08 pm
Bestofworldnews.com on S&P Lowers Long-Term Credit Ratings On Seven Nigerian banksSep 23, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Bestofworldnews.com on S&P Lowers Long-Term Credit Ratings On Seven Nigerian banksSep 23, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Okezie Collins on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 2:53 pm
Obafemi Jennifer on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Obafemi Jennifer on Diddy donates $1m to Howard University for students who can’t pay off debtSep 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Obafemi Jennifer on S&P Lowers Long-Term Credit Ratings On Seven Nigerian banksSep 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Ademoye Jacob on Those Against Asset Sale Should Oppose Selling Crude Oil Too- AFC BossSep 23, 2016 at 2:23 pm
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Kingsley Vam Vam Vam on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Joy Benamak on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:18 pm
Onyinyechi Cynthia on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm
Steven King on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm
Agbo Anayochukwu on IG says SARS is not authorized to kill anyoneSep 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm
Inuen Ekom on Obaseki Is An Economy Driver, Says Former Dep GovSep 23, 2016 at 1:03 pm
David Chukwueke on Obaseki Is An Economy Driver, Says Former Dep GovSep 23, 2016 at 12:38 pm
Moses Odili on Bomb Kills Three Thai Police In Restive SouthSep 23, 2016 at 10:58 am
Moses Odili on Obama Set To Veto 9/11 Victims’ Bid To Sue Saudi ArabiaSep 23, 2016 at 10:52 am
abdulazeez on Govt Assets Sale Tears Senators ApartSep 22, 2016 at 7:22 am
Akin Malaolu on Panic In South East Over IPOB ProtestSep 22, 2016 at 6:01 am
inemesit Ukpe on Bee Products Contribute Over $20m To Nigerian EconomySep 21, 2016 at 11:52 am
Kanayo on George HW Bush To Vote Democratic PartySep 20, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Jonathan on New Evidence Supports Cover-up Claims In Ibori CaseSep 19, 2016 at 12:28 pm
Abiola on Puma Energy Delivers First Bitumen To NigeriaSep 19, 2016 at 9:30 am
Bldr S Babatunde Rahman on Those Who Destroyed Nigeria Were Born Between 1956-1976 – The Worst GenerationSep 19, 2016 at 7:45 am
Francis Uwaechi on Reflating The Economy Out Of RecessionSep 19, 2016 at 7:29 am
samuel ajisafe Aiyepeku on Puma Energy Delivers First Bitumen To NigeriaSep 19, 2016 at 6:51 am
Dr.James Achikeh on Those Who Destroyed Nigeria Were Born Between 1956-1976 – The Worst GenerationSep 18, 2016 at 9:22 pm
Egan on Recession Turns Abuja Civil Servants To BeggarsSep 18, 2016 at 6:05 pm
kecy on Contact Independent Newspapers LimitedSep 18, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Victor Akpan umoren on Obama Urges African-American Voters To Protect His LegacySep 18, 2016 at 12:48 pm
Francis Amara on Recession Turns Abuja Civil Servants To BeggarsSep 18, 2016 at 11:14 am
akaabo on Recession Turns Abuja Civil Servants To BeggarsSep 18, 2016 at 8:18 am
jimoh ahmed on Power: FG’s Moves To Review PrivatisationSep 18, 2016 at 7:12 am
Kanayo on Trump Suggests Clinton’s Secret Service Agents DisarmSep 17, 2016 at 11:27 pm
Bendebel on Mass Defection Hits Rivers APCSep 17, 2016 at 4:29 pm
BIAFRA MAN on South African Universities To Offer Bachelor’s Degree In WitchcraftSep 17, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Emmanuel on Diego Simeone shortens Atletico contractSep 16, 2016 at 4:06 pm
Charles Nkemakolam on Stop Blaming Jonathan For Nigeria’s Woes, Kukah Tells BuhariSep 16, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Oludotun Eniolorunda on Power: FG’s Moves To Review PrivatisationSep 16, 2016 at 1:18 am
olivines on South African Universities To Offer Bachelor’s Degree In WitchcraftSep 15, 2016 at 9:41 pm
Justice on Stop Blaming Jonathan For Nigeria’s Woes, Kukah Tells BuhariSep 15, 2016 at 1:11 pm
Emmanuel on Waiting For GDP Data Of Nigerian StatesSep 15, 2016 at 12:56 pm
Hamilton on Recession: Kwara Pays N1.7bn To ContractorsSep 15, 2016 at 8:59 am
FESTUS IKEDIASOR on Bill Gates Foundation Moves To Boost Rice, Yam Production In NigeriaSep 14, 2016 at 9:56 am
Larry Tay on Presidential Aides Bicker Over Buhari, Tinubu FeudSep 13, 2016 at 10:16 am
prof. Eugene Idahosa on We Have Evidence Militants Are In Edo For Election – OshiomholeSep 13, 2016 at 7:43 am
Akari Jacob on I’m Proud Of Iheanacho, Says KanuSep 12, 2016 at 2:47 am
Chidiebere on Let Nigerian Pastors Preach Peace To This Nation – AfelumoSep 11, 2016 at 10:26 pm
Pius Ameh on Let Nigerian Pastors Preach Peace To This Nation – AfelumoSep 11, 2016 at 10:21 pm
chiyk on Ronaldo starts for Real Madrid against OsasunaSep 11, 2016 at 7:12 am
Olayiwola Sangosanya on Jobless Men Have No Business Seeking Wives – AdeboyeSep 11, 2016 at 2:35 am
Comrade (Engr) Igbini Emmanuel on As INEC Shifts Edo Governorship ElectionSep 10, 2016 at 2:25 pm
Mr Andrew Ekpe on Oshiomhole, PDP, INEC Trade Words Over Edo PollsSep 10, 2016 at 7:40 am
Ngozi on Team Nigeria Wins First Medal In Rio Paralympics GamesSep 9, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on Nigeria’s First Online-Only Bank Debuts OctoberSep 9, 2016 at 12:35 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on Nigeria’s First Online-Only Bank Debuts OctoberSep 9, 2016 at 12:32 pm
chiko on Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Community Kill Two In Kaduna StateSep 9, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Adeleke Felix Abiodun on FG Moves To Borrow From World Bank, China, JapanSep 9, 2016 at 10:57 am
peer to peer business lending on Journalist, Two Others Contend For LNG’s US$100,000 Literature PrizeSep 9, 2016 at 8:24 am
Chrinstine on Arsenal Register Nwakali For EPL Despite Loan MoveSep 8, 2016 at 10:43 pm
igboman on Electricity Consumers In Bayelsa Protest Crazy BillsSep 8, 2016 at 5:57 pm
Illumin8ED on Hunger will last longer than expected in Nigeria – Audu OgbehSep 8, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Alex. Ferguson Nimmo on Buhari mourns Michael IbruSep 8, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Adnan on INEC Begins Consultation On Security Advice To Postpone Edo ElectionSep 8, 2016 at 9:37 am
Friday on ARFESPON Urges FG To Pay 30-Months Pension ArrearsSep 8, 2016 at 9:21 am
drug rehab success on Journalist, Two Others Contend For LNG’s US$100,000 Literature PrizeSep 7, 2016 at 10:32 pm
Gareth on Utomi Decries High Level Of Poverty, UnemploymentSep 3, 2016 at 10:14 am
Gareth on Utomi Decries High Level Of Poverty, UnemploymentSep 3, 2016 at 9:52 am
shanel3135 on NCF Cautions Against Logging At Gashaka-Gumti National Park, OthersSep 2, 2016 at 5:06 pm
femi on Recession: We’re Open To New Ideas —ShittuSep 2, 2016 at 4:40 pm
femi on Recession: We’re Open To New Ideas —ShittuSep 2, 2016 at 4:18 pm
SunnyAde1 on Utomi Decries High Level Of Poverty, UnemploymentSep 1, 2016 at 12:34 pm
SunnyAde1 on Prepare For Legal War Till 2019, Kashamu Warns PDP LeadersSep 1, 2016 at 12:25 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on PDP May Cease To Exist Before 2019 – IzunasoAug 31, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on NBA Not Seeking EFCC’s Emasculation – MahmoudAug 31, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Streamlining TSA For Better ResultsAug 31, 2016 at 10:59 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Ibori: Documents Expose Corruption In UK Trial, ConvictionAug 31, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Harsh Economy, Offshore Briefs Cut Advertising Budget 50%Aug 31, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Niger Delta Militants May Get Boko Haram Treatment – BuhariAug 31, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Ekiti Signs Anti-Grazing Bill Into Law, Bans Armed HerdsmenAug 31, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Firm Discovers ‘World Class, Highly Unusual’ Nickel In NigeriaAug 31, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Manufacturers Say Dollars Still Scarce After DevaluationAug 31, 2016 at 10:56 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Equities Market Opens Week In Red As Index Sheds 0.30%Aug 31, 2016 at 10:55 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on FG To Save N48bn Through E-Procurement ImplementationAug 31, 2016 at 10:55 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Jimoh Ibrahim Emerges Factional PDP Guber Candidate For Ondo PollAug 31, 2016 at 10:54 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on FRSC To Ban Substandard Tyre-Sealing PastesAug 31, 2016 at 10:54 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Dasukigate: Falae Tenders Email Evidence To EFCC Linking JonathanAug 31, 2016 at 10:54 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on I Didn’t Threaten To Resign From Buhari’s Cabinet – Anthony AnwukahAug 31, 2016 at 10:53 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Ijaw Monarchs To Clark: We’re Not Answerable To YouAug 31, 2016 at 10:51 pm
Aliko Dangote say baba on Police Confirm Death Of Port Harcourt Human Rights LawyerAug 31, 2016 at 10:49 pm
jessicaruizme on CSOs Order EFCC To Investigate Dogara Over N40bn Budget PaddingAug 31, 2016 at 9:19 pm
MustaphaAlhajiGana on Rume Dominic, The Engineer Who Is Mr. Universe Nigeria Top ModelAug 31, 2016 at 12:08 pm
BenardJames on Ayade The IdeologueAug 30, 2016 at 11:41 pm
isoladrcard on Explain Why Kashamu Should Be Extradited To U.S., Courts Orders PoliceAug 30, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Wealthtips9 on MASSOB To Buhari: No Man Can Crush Agitation For BiafraAug 30, 2016 at 7:59 pm
Wealthtips9 on Owner of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg now in Yaba, LagosAug 30, 2016 at 7:43 pm
SamsonAttah on Fayose’s Conduct, Dent To Ekiti’s Image – FaparusiAug 30, 2016 at 3:17 pm
SamsonAttah on Streamlining TSA For Better ResultsAug 30, 2016 at 3:16 pm
SamsonAttah on I Left APC Because Of Injustice – AkwuAug 30, 2016 at 3:16 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Between APC and Local Government AutonomyAug 30, 2016 at 4:47 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on X-raying Chibok Girls, Boko Haram Detainees Swap DealAug 30, 2016 at 4:47 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on PDP Leaders Have Not Learnt Any Lesson From Their Ugly Past – AnikeAug 30, 2016 at 4:47 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on 100 Lawyers To Defend ‘Buhari’ Dog Owner In CourtAug 30, 2016 at 4:43 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Nigeria Spends $6bn On Wheat Importation AnnuallyAug 30, 2016 at 4:43 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Low Oil Prices, Production Risks May Frustrate DMO External BorrowingAug 30, 2016 at 4:43 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on FirstBank Partners NBCC To Drive MSME GrowthAug 30, 2016 at 4:41 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Heritage Bank Gets Positive RatingsAug 30, 2016 at 4:41 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on CSR: Governors Laud Sterling Bank’s Initiative On EnvironmentAug 30, 2016 at 4:41 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Iheanacho May Force Nasri Out Of Man CityAug 30, 2016 at 4:38 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Cashless Policy: CBN, NIBSS, Others For e-Govt SummitAug 30, 2016 at 4:38 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on PSG To Offer €75m For DraxlerAug 30, 2016 at 4:35 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on CSOs Order EFCC To Investigate Dogara Over N40bn Budget PaddingAug 30, 2016 at 4:34 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Oshoala Ends Goal DroughtAug 30, 2016 at 4:22 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on GTB: Reaping Foreign Exchange Revaluation WindfallAug 30, 2016 at 4:21 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Skye Bank Raises Daily Card Spending Limit For TravellersAug 30, 2016 at 4:16 am
Westley34 on We Buy Dollars From Government Officials — BDCsAug 29, 2016 at 10:05 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on AFCON – Nigerian Match More Than Formality – Tanzanian CoachAug 29, 2016 at 4:05 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on 3SC Humiliate Pillars 4-0Aug 29, 2016 at 4:05 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Mario Joins Inter Milan In £38.4m Portugal’s Record SaleAug 29, 2016 at 4:05 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Flamingoes Intensify Preparations For World CupAug 29, 2016 at 4:05 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on NTF Introduces Trust FundAug 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Super Eagles Open Camp For TanzaniaAug 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on We Need WAI Because We Are Not Disciplined – MomohAug 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Between APC and Local Government AutonomyAug 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on X-raying Chibok Girls, Boko Haram Detainees Swap DealAug 29, 2016 at 4:02 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on China’s Xi Reshuffles Key Party Posts Ahead Of CongressAug 29, 2016 at 4:01 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Philippine President Says No Genocide In His Bloody Drug WarAug 29, 2016 at 4:00 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on NEMA Delivers 55, 950 Bags Of Rice To IDPs In MaiduguriAug 29, 2016 at 4:00 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on Death Toll In Yemen Suicide Bombing Rises To At Least 45Aug 29, 2016 at 4:00 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on House of Reps. Member Donates Relief Materials Worth N5m To Flood Victims In Bachaka, Gudu in Sokoto StateAug 29, 2016 at 4:00 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on PDP Leaders Have Not Learnt Any Lesson From Their Ugly Past – AnikeAug 29, 2016 at 3:59 pm
OlagbenroAdedokun on BREAKING: Gunfire, Tear Gas, Chaos As Riot Breaks Out In Kuje PrisonAug 29, 2016 at 3:57 pm
RaphealOWilliams on Nigerians Lagging Behind In Financial Intelligence –OtuyaAug 28, 2016 at 2:35 pm
RaphealOWilliams on NITDA Host Tech Bloggers Ahead Of GiTEX 2016Aug 28, 2016 at 2:21 pm
RaphealOWilliams on NDLEA Arrests 51-Year-Old Woman With Heroine At MMIAAug 27, 2016 at 11:41 am
Maduako on Buhari, Dalung And Clamour For Cabinet ReshuffleAug 26, 2016 at 7:16 am
dronihaspellhome on Izilein Says Sports Will Revive Nigeria’s EconomyAug 25, 2016 at 8:38 pm
AjrediniJusuf on Atlanta Olympics Still Nigeria’s Best OutingAug 24, 2016 at 6:44 pm
JohnSuzzanscott on Nigeria Needs Significant Investments To unleash Gas potential – DPRAug 24, 2016 at 1:14 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Niger Donates N18m Cash, Materials To Victims Of Gbagyi/Herdsmen ClashAug 24, 2016 at 10:45 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Rights Activist Blasts MEND Over Attack On Clark, OthersAug 24, 2016 at 10:44 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Buhari Approves Review Of Counter-Terrorism StrategyAug 24, 2016 at 10:44 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Foundation Ends Abuja Community’s 100 Years Wait For Portable WaterAug 24, 2016 at 10:25 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Resign If You Can’t Pay Salaries, Bayelsa NLC Tells GovsAug 24, 2016 at 10:23 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Labour Leaders Urge Abubakar To Pay Workers Three Months’ SalaryAug 24, 2016 at 10:22 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Economic Recovery Lies On Patronage Of Locally Produced Products–ACCIAug 24, 2016 at 10:21 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Earthquake Hits Central Italy With The Death Toll RisingAug 24, 2016 at 10:17 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on Bimbo Akintola, Bidemi Kosoko Fight Over Sani Danja In Professor JohnbullAug 24, 2016 at 10:15 am
VianaVardy on Couples, Experts Brainstorm On Acupuncture, Endoscopy And IVF SuccessAug 22, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Hillary Clinton’s email scandal ContinuesAug 22, 2016 at 2:48 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Ogun Govt Commences Training For Farmers In Fishery, Crops ProductionAug 22, 2016 at 2:46 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Man sentenced to five years Jail in Singapore for killing sonAug 22, 2016 at 2:40 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on 2016 Olympics in Rio Ended in Grand styleAug 22, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Buhari, Dalung And Clamour For Cabinet ReshuffleAug 22, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Jamaica’s Usain Bolt confirmed his status as the greatest sprinter of all timeAug 22, 2016 at 2:21 pm
LanceBenson on Couples, Experts Brainstorm On Acupuncture, Endoscopy And IVF SuccessAug 22, 2016 at 11:18 am
Dan Jerry on SAD NEWS! Cancer patient Mayowa Ahmed Passed On TodayAug 21, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Man City In bet365 For StokeAug 20, 2016 at 11:53 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Abia Warriors Fight Enyimba For SurvivalAug 20, 2016 at 11:52 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Rivers Utd Take Title Bid To KanoAug 20, 2016 at 11:50 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Unexpected Interior Design in Hong Kong Shopping MallAug 20, 2016 at 11:48 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Sergio Aguero steers Manchester City to victoryAug 20, 2016 at 11:47 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Meet Female Keke Riders In Lagos ParksAug 20, 2016 at 11:46 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Beauty Queen, Okunlola Plans To Alleviate PovertyAug 20, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on FG Urges Stakeholders To Turn Osun Osogbo Festival To Money-spinnerAug 20, 2016 at 11:41 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on FG’ll Pump Extra N60bn Into Economy As Capital Expenses – AdeosunAug 20, 2016 at 11:39 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Lagos State beats other cities to host AfrimaAug 20, 2016 at 11:38 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Naira Sinks To New All-Time Low Of N347.35Aug 20, 2016 at 3:45 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Navy Gets 39 New Patrol Boats To Fight Maritime CrimeAug 20, 2016 at 3:43 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Unity Schools To Resume September 19 As FG Unveils Admission ListsAug 20, 2016 at 3:42 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on China’s Recession Foisting Hardship On Third World Nations–BuhariAug 20, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on No Completed Water Project In 15 Years – FGAug 20, 2016 at 3:39 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on LCCI Asks FG To Declare State-Of-Emergency In The Power SectorAug 20, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on FG Targets 50% Reliance On Renewable Energy By 2020Aug 20, 2016 at 3:37 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Nigeria Produces 1.1mmt Of Fish Annually, Consumes 3.2mt — DG NABDAAug 20, 2016 at 3:34 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on NDLEA Investigates Arrest Of Nigerian Pilgrims In SaudiAug 20, 2016 at 3:34 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on NPS Foils Attempted Jail Break At Abakaliki Prison As Inmates RiotAug 20, 2016 at 3:33 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Let’s See Your Certificate, PDP Challenges ObasekiAug 20, 2016 at 3:31 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on My Mission In Edo Government House –ObasekiAug 20, 2016 at 3:29 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Militancy: Niger Delta States Set Up Negotiation CommitteeAug 20, 2016 at 3:28 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on PDP Chair: Govs Back Agbaje To Clear Way For AtikuAug 20, 2016 at 3:27 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on B’Haram: UNHCR Laments ‘Catastrophic Suffering’ In N’EastAug 20, 2016 at 3:25 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on James Omo-Agege Was A Leading Light In Delta – DeltaAug 20, 2016 at 3:25 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Pep Guardiola: Joe Hart can leave Manchester City if he wantsAug 20, 2016 at 3:22 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Alake Of Egbaland Celebrates ‘Odun Iyan’ Festival, Calls For Bountiful HarvestsAug 20, 2016 at 3:21 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Siasia: It’s Not Over YetAug 20, 2016 at 3:21 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Tonight, I’m asking for the vote of every single African-American citizen, says TrumpAug 20, 2016 at 3:15 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Will Be in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ says Vin DieselAug 20, 2016 at 3:15 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Mission: Impossible 6 Delayed Over Tom Cruise Salary Dispute?Aug 20, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Giggs: Pogba Shows He ‘Can Do Everything’Aug 20, 2016 at 3:11 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on What Is The Worth Of A Nigerian Athlete?Aug 20, 2016 at 3:09 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Clementina Aduke Rocks 80Aug 20, 2016 at 3:07 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Ronaldo resumes training at Madrid after knee injuryAug 20, 2016 at 3:06 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Executed Vatsa’s Family Grudge IBB At 75Aug 20, 2016 at 3:04 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Change: Nigerians Too Impatient – BakareAug 20, 2016 at 3:02 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Navy Rescues 13 ForeignersAug 20, 2016 at 3:01 pm
JerryEwaiotomi on PDP Chair: Govs Back Agbaje To Clear Way For AtikuAug 20, 2016 at 12:11 pm
Osaze Igho on PDP Chair: Govs Back Agbaje To Clear Way For AtikuAug 20, 2016 at 8:11 am
OUObioha on Lagos To Get 13% Oil Derivation Fund From FGAug 18, 2016 at 8:04 am
helenj on I wouldn’t Allow Criminals In Ikeja – Chairmanship AspirantAug 17, 2016 at 4:12 pm
PrincesEuniceOkeke on Intellectual Property Law Reform Is Essential To Moving Nation’s Economy Out Of Recession – Uwa OhikuAug 12, 2016 at 11:34 am
LolverVelli on Is bitterleaf remedy for diabetes?Aug 12, 2016 at 2:27 am
MartyKelvin on Nigerian Man Listed Among Britain’s ‘Most Wanted Con Artists’Aug 12, 2016 at 12:05 am
MartyKelvin on Nigerian Man Listed Among ‘Most Wanted Con Artists’ in UKAug 11, 2016 at 11:16 pm
MartyKelvin on Nigerian Man Listed Among Britain’s ‘Most Wanted Con Artists’Aug 11, 2016 at 9:19 am
StellaMarris on Democracy Dividends?Aug 10, 2016 at 11:07 pm
James Jack on Nigeria!Aug 10, 2016 at 4:51 pm
OlamideIxno on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeAug 10, 2016 at 2:50 pm
OlamideIxno on Buhari’s One Year And The Effect On Entertainment IndustryAug 10, 2016 at 2:45 pm
prozercaroline on NBA Election: Facts, Intrigues and Everything In BetweenAug 10, 2016 at 2:41 pm
FrancisDanella on Like Saraki, PDP Members Who Defected To APC Will Regret – OguntuaseAug 5, 2016 at 11:14 pm
FrancisDanella on Like Saraki, PDP Members Who Defected To APC Will Regret – OguntuaseAug 5, 2016 at 11:14 pm
FrancisDanella on Like Saraki, PDP Members Who Defected To APC Will Regret – OguntuaseAug 5, 2016 at 11:13 pm
Ken Aziude on Giwa, A Distraction To Nigerian Football – NFFAug 3, 2016 at 12:08 pm
OlayiWonuola_ILARO on Trump Warns U.S. Presidential Election Will Be ‘Rigged’, Calls Clinton ‘The Devil’Aug 2, 2016 at 9:54 am
factor show khamis on London Telegraph Strengthening Boko Haram, Says PresidencyAug 2, 2016 at 5:30 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on 4 steps to help you make investment decisionAug 2, 2016 at 12:22 am
WisdomGozie on Praise Singers, Protesters Interrupt FG’s Town Hall In EnuguAug 1, 2016 at 9:28 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Financial Inclusion: Ecobank Signs Deal With BoIAug 1, 2016 at 6:53 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on UNWTO To Assist Nigeria In Tourism Data CollectionAug 1, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Igbo Traditional Rulers Take 2016 ‘Iri Ji Ndi Igbo’ To NTDCAug 1, 2016 at 6:52 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on MEND, FG Negotiators Agree To Free Okah, KanuAug 1, 2016 at 6:50 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Atiku Insists on Nigeria’s RestructuringAug 1, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Insecurity: Monarch Promises Synergy With Security AgentsAug 1, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Abia: PDP Demands Nullification Of Ogah’s CoRAug 1, 2016 at 6:47 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Dont Politicise FG’s School Feeding Programme – OgunleweAug 1, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Nigerian Business Feel Squeeze As Economy Slides Towards RecessionAug 1, 2016 at 6:41 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on CPC Orders FCMB To Pay Bauchi Govt N1.5bnAug 1, 2016 at 6:40 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Gov. Masari’s Aide Urges FG Scrap Security VotesAug 1, 2016 at 6:32 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Abubakar Mahmoud emerges NBA presidentAug 1, 2016 at 6:32 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Reap From Huge Economic Potential Of Sesame Seeds ExportAug 1, 2016 at 6:31 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Koton Karfe Jailbreak: How Prisons Service Recaptured Six InmatesAug 1, 2016 at 6:30 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Atiku Denies Forming New Party, Affirms Loyalty To APC, BuhariAug 1, 2016 at 6:29 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Bayelsa Recycling Plants To Create Jobs, Clear DumpsitesAug 1, 2016 at 6:23 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Abia Govt Collaborates With Firm On Solid Minerals ExploitationAug 1, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on Mahmoud Emerges NBA President, Ubani Second VPAug 1, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Adebayo Chidiebere on How N1m Saved Niger Delta Leaders From Fulani Herdsmen’s BulletsAug 1, 2016 at 6:20 pm
niko2 on Nigerian Military Attacks Militants In Ogun StateAug 1, 2016 at 1:11 pm
Omoba USA on Obasanjo Warns Against National Shipping LineAug 1, 2016 at 1:01 pm
AlliSuccess on Trump’s Russia Praise Raises ‘Security Issues’: ClintonAug 1, 2016 at 12:01 pm
EniolaIkoyi on Nigerian Business Feel Squeeze As Economy Slides Towards RecessionAug 1, 2016 at 9:47 am
EniolaIkoyi on Insecurity: Monarch Promises Synergy With Security AgentsAug 1, 2016 at 9:45 am
EniolaIkoyi on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 9:44 am
OlufemiOjo on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 7:54 am
Newman Enyioko on Abia: PDP Demands Nullification Of Ogah’s CoRAug 1, 2016 at 7:32 am
custom charity on The Fuss About KeroseneAug 1, 2016 at 6:28 am
custom charity on Abia: PDP Demands Nullification Of Ogah’s CoRAug 1, 2016 at 6:27 am
custom charity on Niger Delta Militants Suspend Declaration Of IndependenceAug 1, 2016 at 6:27 am
custom charity on CPC Orders FCMB To Pay Bauchi Govt N1.5bnAug 1, 2016 at 6:26 am
T ola on Restructuring Of Nigeria Is Inevitable – AtikuAug 1, 2016 at 3:21 am
PhoenixKonze on APC Dominates Adamawa LG electionAug 1, 2016 at 1:47 am
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on Okanga Agila Writes Open Letter To Clark, Accuses Him Of Reducing Governance To Ijaw Vendetta MissionJul 31, 2016 at 11:55 pm
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on Buhari’s Government Got N2.2t From Federation Account In One YearJul 31, 2016 at 9:05 pm
MikeMazi on Restructuring Of Nigeria Is Inevitable – AtikuJul 31, 2016 at 9:31 am
Adebayo Chidiebere on July Guest Writer Session Commemorates Nelson MandelaJul 30, 2016 at 7:32 pm
callistus u owuamanam on Naval Officer Allegedly Tortured, Shot Motorcyclist In KogiJul 30, 2016 at 6:05 pm
DANGASKE on No Court Stopped Our August Convention – MakarfiJul 30, 2016 at 5:06 pm
HarryMustafa on Edo Election May Be Postponed, PDP Cries OutJul 30, 2016 at 1:53 pm
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on FG’s N60 Billion Economic Stimulus Out Next WeekJul 30, 2016 at 7:46 am
DangoteCementPlc11 on Buhari Congratulates Father Mbaka On 21st Anniversary Of Priestly OrdinationJul 29, 2016 at 12:16 pm
DangoteCementPlc11 on Fowler Pushes For More Robust Tax CollectionJul 29, 2016 at 12:16 pm
DangoteCementPlc11 on Edo Election May Be Postponed, PDP Cries OutJul 29, 2016 at 12:16 pm
DangoteCementPlc11 on Oghuvwu Commends Obada Over UPU ReconciliationJul 29, 2016 at 12:16 pm
DangoteCementPlc11 on PHOTO: Buhari Commissions Abuja-Kaduna RailwayJul 29, 2016 at 12:15 pm
DangoteCementPlc11 on Germany’s Schweinsteiger Retires From International FootballJul 29, 2016 at 12:15 pm
OshungbureOlatunde on Edo Election May Be Postponed, PDP Cries OutJul 29, 2016 at 9:18 am
Roy2rock on Keshi’s Son Blasts FG As Body Arrives Delta For Burial •Crowd Boos PinnickJul 28, 2016 at 8:26 pm
akindeanthony on APC Is Marginalising South East–DokpesiJul 28, 2016 at 6:41 pm
emperior on AGF Names Former Governors Whose Corruption Cases Are To Be ReopenedJul 28, 2016 at 5:59 pm
isimforreal on Group Fights Against Porn In NollywoodJul 28, 2016 at 12:58 pm
isimforreal on Junaid Mohammed – Nothing Would Happen If Ekweremadu Is Removed As Deputy Senate PresidentJul 28, 2016 at 12:52 pm
isimforreal on My Detractors Are Jokers – Enugu APC Vice ChairmanJul 28, 2016 at 12:50 pm
isimforreal on APC Is Marginalising South East–DokpesiJul 28, 2016 at 12:41 pm
JaniceSample on Nigerian scientists discover potential HIV ‘cure’Jul 28, 2016 at 9:36 am
akindeanthony on Ambassadorial Nominees Unable To Recite National Anthem, PledgeJul 27, 2016 at 11:12 pm
Harrix73 on APC Is Marginalising South East—–DokpesiJul 27, 2016 at 10:07 pm
ChukwumaNwaonicha on Ambassadorial Nominees Unable To Recite National Anthem, PledgeJul 27, 2016 at 6:40 pm
Dr Yinka on Ilaje Kicks Against Appointment of Ayotunde-Ajasin In NDDC BoardJul 27, 2016 at 9:06 am
AlphonsusDicksona on Government Should Deepen Anti-Corruption Narrative Among Youths – Badejo-OkusanyaJul 27, 2016 at 5:57 am
Benjamin Olatunji on FG Commences Importation Of Fodders For CattleJul 27, 2016 at 3:42 am
DLASTMAN STANDING on Failed Third Term : Obasanjo Still Embittered With NASS?Jul 27, 2016 at 3:31 am
Alhaji Sule Aido on Buhari meets Decree 4 victim, ThompsonJul 26, 2016 at 10:26 pm
Alhaji Sule Aido on N1.98m Worth Of Marijuana Seized In YobeJul 26, 2016 at 10:25 pm
Alhaji Sule Aido on Why I Want To Become Osun’s Next Governor – EsoJul 26, 2016 at 10:23 pm
Alhaji Sule Aido on Financial Inclusion: Ecobank Signs Deal With BoIJul 26, 2016 at 10:22 pm
Alhaji Sule Aido on Angya, SON Acting DG, Launches Book On StandardisationJul 26, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Abdul 1 on Sheriff was sacked because of his links with Boko Haram – DokpesiJul 26, 2016 at 10:13 pm
Benjamin Olatunji on IBB Hails Dogara’s Leadership StyleJul 26, 2016 at 6:19 pm
isimforreal on Chukwuemeka Ezeugo (a.k.a. Dr. Rev. King) v. The State: Not All Contradictions In Prosecution’s Case Goes to Favour Accused’s CaseJul 26, 2016 at 2:22 pm
sirOscie1 on Former VP Atiku Supports 1,000 Farmers With Improved SeedlingsJul 26, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Osuofia on Group Accuses Osinbajo Of Shielding Osun Gov From EFCCJul 25, 2016 at 10:20 pm
DLASTMAN STANDING on Why Buhari Must Discard 2014 Confab Report – TsavJul 25, 2016 at 12:05 pm
Fred Adeola on IBB Hails Dogara’s Leadership StyleJul 25, 2016 at 10:34 am
janeclinton0 on HIV: High Hopes For Expectant Mums And Their BabiesJul 24, 2016 at 9:34 pm
Airline Services on How far can Air Peace go?Jul 24, 2016 at 5:47 pm
Airline Services on How far can Air Peace go?Jul 24, 2016 at 5:11 am
blue_bread on Militants Vow To Declare Niger Delta Republic August 1Jul 23, 2016 at 10:36 pm
Fred Adeola on Military Operations Can’t Stop attack On Oil Facilities — OmareJul 23, 2016 at 8:42 pm
chuose on FG Can’t Keep Nigeria Together By Force – BriggsJul 22, 2016 at 8:25 pm
femiwilli1 on FG Can’t Keep Nigeria Together By Force – BriggsJul 22, 2016 at 8:17 pm
True N on The Man Called Pastor Ayo OritsejaforJul 22, 2016 at 3:20 pm
emperior on You Can’t Rig Rivers Rerun For APC, Wike Tells INEC ChairmanJul 22, 2016 at 2:50 pm
emperior on You Can’t Rig Rivers Rerun For APC, Wike Tells INEC ChairmanJul 22, 2016 at 2:50 pm
DcmjayOnyemah on Military Operations Can’t Stop attack On Oil Facilities — OmareJul 22, 2016 at 5:35 am
DcmjayOnyemah on Military Operations Can’t Stop attack On Oil Facilities — OmareJul 22, 2016 at 5:33 am
DcmjayOnyemah on FG Can’t Keep Nigeria Together By Force – BriggsJul 22, 2016 at 5:17 am
SimeonNwosuObialor on Uche Ogah’s Certificate Of Return Invalid – INEC SourceJul 21, 2016 at 6:07 pm
PhoenixKonze on Uche Ogah’s Certificate Of Return Invalid – INEC SourceJul 21, 2016 at 4:03 pm
Bokomo on Arms Procurement Deal Probe: Panel Membership Facing Integrity QuestionJul 21, 2016 at 9:39 am
LindaClark on Nigerian scientists discover potential HIV ‘cure’Jul 21, 2016 at 5:04 am
IganaBestman on N’Delta: No Section Can Hold The Entire Country To Ransom – FashakinJul 20, 2016 at 5:57 pm
sirOscie1 on I Wasn’t Queried By APC Over My Call For Restructuring Nigeria – AtikuJul 20, 2016 at 1:06 pm
WisdomGozie on Apologise To Remi Tinubu Within Three Days Or We Picket NASS, Women Group Tells Dino MelayeJul 20, 2016 at 11:09 am
CharlesRidg2 on Separation Will Not Solve Nigeria’s Mileage Of Problems , Says GroupJul 20, 2016 at 10:04 am
ahmed y usman on Why Le Guen Rejected Super Eagles’ JobJul 20, 2016 at 8:48 am
Uhuakpu on Arms Deal: Civil Society Faults Probe Panel MembershipJul 20, 2016 at 6:29 am
jsoladimeji on DFID Selects ABU For NRC Network CentreJul 19, 2016 at 10:54 pm
KingsleyNnabueze on N’Delta: No Section Can Hold The Entire Country To Ransom – FashakinJul 19, 2016 at 6:56 pm
okeynwa on N’Delta: No Section Can Hold The Entire Country To Ransom – FashakinJul 19, 2016 at 5:58 pm
AmweYaks on Presidency Assures Nigerians That Buhari Will Keep His PromisesJul 19, 2016 at 4:51 pm
IamEkeneVincent on N’Delta: No Section Can Hold The Entire Country To Ransom – FashakinJul 19, 2016 at 4:27 pm
AuwalDeco on N’Delta: No Section Can Hold The Entire Country To Ransom – FashakinJul 19, 2016 at 10:42 am
Fred Adeola on We Didn’t Fund Governorship Election In Ekiti–Zenith BankJul 19, 2016 at 9:20 am
Fred Adeola on We Didn’t Fund Governorship Election In Ekiti–Zenith BankJul 19, 2016 at 9:18 am
OlufemiOjo on We Didn’t Fund Governorship Election In Ekiti–Zenith BankJul 19, 2016 at 9:15 am
Ayomida charlys on Three Times, I Got Bail, Three Times FG Denied Me Freedom, Dasuki Tells CourtJul 19, 2016 at 5:42 am
Ayomida charlys on JAMB Clarifies 2016 Admission StrategyJul 19, 2016 at 5:37 am
samuelimomion on Homeless Awa ResidentsJul 18, 2016 at 9:37 am
Osaze Igho on Okupe Blasts EFCC For Leaking His Medical RecordsJul 18, 2016 at 7:18 am
Chizy Abels on Fraud In Amnesty Programme Responsible For Niger Delta Avengers’ Attacks -Fred TimiJul 17, 2016 at 11:40 pm
ollyman on Atiku v. Obasanjo: Only National Assembly Has Power to Sack President or Vice PresidentJul 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm
Akin Malaolu on I Do Not Believe In Bottom Power- Funmilayo OlotuJul 17, 2016 at 6:27 am
Israel Ezeagwula on Ogar Deserves To Be Sworn –in As Abia Governor – ChukwuekeJul 16, 2016 at 9:37 pm
Apostel on Melaye, Tinubu Rift: Who Is To Blame?Jul 15, 2016 at 4:10 pm
Melstina on Wrestling Federation Jostles For More Rio Olympics TicketsJul 15, 2016 at 1:13 pm
YahyaBibabiyeDass on Nonpayment Of Salaries: Reps To Probe Bail-Out Funds For StatesJul 15, 2016 at 9:23 am
Gozzy88484443 on NCP Blasts Buhari Over Usman’s Appointment As NPA BossJul 15, 2016 at 6:30 am
ctopher4xt on Senate Asks States To Pay Teachers’ SalariesJul 15, 2016 at 2:56 am
SunnyAde1 on NCP Blasts Buhari Over Usman’s Appointment As NPA BossJul 14, 2016 at 11:31 pm
FrancisWebnet on National Budget Funding Down By 50% Because Of Activities Of Niger Delta Militants , Says FGJul 14, 2016 at 10:25 am
SALMANU BELLO GWARZO on NCP Blasts Buhari Over Usman’s Appointment As NPA BossJul 14, 2016 at 9:47 am
SALMANU BELLO GWARZO on NCP Blasts Buhari Over Usman’s Appointment As NPA BossJul 14, 2016 at 9:47 am
Akin Malaolu on Reps Demand Release Of Funds For 2016 Rio Olympic … Summon Dalong, Habu Gumel For ExplanationsJul 14, 2016 at 8:53 am
YahyaBibabiyeDass on FG Appoints Hadiza Usman MD Nigerian Ports AuthorityJul 13, 2016 at 8:37 pm
Apostel on Tinubu Says Melaye A Disgrace To The SenateJul 13, 2016 at 4:07 pm
Fumilayo on David Cameron Prepares To Hand Over To Theresa MayJul 13, 2016 at 1:30 pm
aeidyorough on Father of Former Speaker KidnappedJul 12, 2016 at 11:02 pm
MargretFasadeTinuola on Rep Pledges Scholarship, Empowerment To Constituents In KatsinaJul 12, 2016 at 3:36 pm
rubbish on Pogba’s Agent To Earn €30m In United’s DealJul 12, 2016 at 8:35 am
Osaze Igho on Reps Set To Protest Non-Payment Of SalariesJul 12, 2016 at 7:50 am
Fumilayo on APC Primary Appeals Committee Affirms Obaseki’s CandidatureJul 12, 2016 at 12:15 am
Fumilayo on Dogara To Meet U.S Ambassador Thursday Over Alleged Sex ScandalJul 12, 2016 at 12:14 am
Fumilayo on Why Missing Chibok Girls Are Yet To Be Found—PresidencyJul 12, 2016 at 12:14 am
Fumilayo on NSA, DG DSS Feud: Presidency Dismisses Charges Of DiscordJul 12, 2016 at 12:14 am
Fumilayo on IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy Will Contract This YearJul 12, 2016 at 12:13 am
Fumilayo on Buhari Rallies AU Support to Avert War in South SudaJul 12, 2016 at 12:13 am
Fumilayo on CAN Condemns Attacks In Saudi Arabia, United StatesJul 12, 2016 at 12:12 am
Fumilayo on PDP Crisis: Delta Exco May Suspend Cairo OjougbohJul 12, 2016 at 12:12 am
Fumilayo on Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari, Sultan Erred In Extending Public Holidays – GroupJul 12, 2016 at 12:11 am
burning spear on We Know Those Blowing Up Pipelines To Cripple Economy – IdahosaJul 11, 2016 at 6:34 pm
Fred Adeola on Femi Fani-Kayode Fulfils Bail ConditionsJul 11, 2016 at 6:24 pm
gabeltec on Borno Floats Roofing Sheet Company That Uses Polythene Waste As Raw MaterialJul 11, 2016 at 5:07 pm
TRUTHALLTHETIME on PHOTO: Dolapo Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Pastor Whose Wife Was Hacked To Death In Kubwa, AbujaJul 11, 2016 at 4:30 pm
niko2 on Akwa Ibom: Pensioners Block Governor Udom Emmanuel From Entering Office On His BirthdayJul 11, 2016 at 3:57 pm
TaiwoEghaghe on We Know Those Blowing Up Pipelines To Cripple Economy – IdahosaJul 11, 2016 at 3:01 pm
Fred Adeola on Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari, Sultan Erred In Extending Public Holidays – GroupJul 11, 2016 at 9:20 am
JOIN ILLUMINATI on NIMR Introduced DNA Studies, Characterising Of HPV Subtypes In Nigeria – UjahJul 11, 2016 at 7:39 am
AlamanjoElvis on N’Delta Crisis: Dokubo Asari Warns Against His Inclusion In Dialogue With GovtJul 11, 2016 at 5:34 am
TessyTerry on HIV: NIMR Cuts Mother-To -Child Transmission In NigeriaJul 11, 2016 at 2:15 am
TessyTerry on HIV: NIMR Cuts Mother-To -Child Transmission In NigeriaJul 11, 2016 at 2:15 am
DANGASKE on Presidency Says No Secret Recruitments In CBN, FIRS, OthersJul 11, 2016 at 2:01 am
T ola on 4 steps to help you make investment decisionJul 10, 2016 at 4:31 pm
T ola on 4 steps to help you make investment decisionJul 10, 2016 at 4:29 pm
DANGASKE on Fani- Kayode Should Return Arms Money To FG – OgunleweJul 10, 2016 at 3:29 pm
DANGASKE on Slip And Flop Of New IGP’s AppointmentJul 10, 2016 at 3:02 pm
DANGASKE on New Prisons Boss, Ja’afaru Ahmed, In Age Falsification ScandalJul 10, 2016 at 2:54 pm
OlufemiOjo on Buhari’s Aides Frustrating Dialogue With Niger Delta Avengers – Bayelsa EldersJul 10, 2016 at 9:32 am
OlufemiOjo on EFCC Fighting Corruption The Buhari, APC WayJul 10, 2016 at 6:38 am
OlalereTajudeen on Clinton Says She Relied On State Aides For Classification DecisionsJul 9, 2016 at 11:18 am
OnyedikachiMoses on Buhari Not Fulfilling Inaugural Pledge — OgunleweJul 9, 2016 at 8:26 am
JohnNwankwo on No Act Of Intimidation And Harassment Will Shut My Mouth—-FayoseJul 9, 2016 at 4:27 am
OlabankeAdeyemo on Buhari meets Decree 4 victim, ThompsonJul 9, 2016 at 3:46 am
Wealthtips9 on Federal Court Of Appeal Declares Ikpeazu’s Tax Receipts ValidJul 8, 2016 at 3:05 pm
akinlolu on Only National Assembly Can Legalise Biafra Republic – KukahJul 8, 2016 at 1:31 pm
AkamenenJumbo on Shell Approves Funding For Niger Delta Based SMEsJul 8, 2016 at 1:29 pm
okugbeni on Justice Okon Abang: Latest Craftsman of Controversies?Jul 8, 2016 at 11:42 am
okugbeni on Justice Okon Abang: Latest Craftsman of Controversies?Jul 8, 2016 at 11:40 am
EbohDennis on Oshiomhole Wasted Eight Years Criticising PDP Govt- OnuesokeJul 8, 2016 at 8:23 am
Bokomo on Wike, Abe Bicker Over Rivers RECJul 7, 2016 at 8:48 pm
NelsonEgware on Oshiomhole Has Wasted 8yrs Just Criticisng PDP Administration – OnuesokeJul 7, 2016 at 6:41 pm
sangwai12123 on Out Of Home Business And Battle For SurvivalJul 7, 2016 at 4:14 pm
PhoenixKonze on Justice Okon Abang: Latest Craftsman of Controversies?Jul 7, 2016 at 3:51 pm
ThomasSoludo on Ize-Iyamu Will Restore Edo’s Lost Glory– OrbihJul 7, 2016 at 7:18 am
ThomasSoludo on Eid-el-Fitr: Pray For Our Leaders, Economy – Gov BelloJul 7, 2016 at 7:17 am
ThomasSoludo on PDP Wants Sheriff Arrested Over Certificate Of Return To IduoriyekwemwenJul 7, 2016 at 7:16 am
ThomasSoludo on Shell Approves Funding For Niger Delta Based SMEsJul 7, 2016 at 7:16 am
hallajamez1 on Oshiomhole Flays PDP For Allegedly Running Nigeria AgroundJul 6, 2016 at 10:08 pm
najabbiri goga on Executive –Senate Face-Off: What Value?Jul 6, 2016 at 6:33 pm
omaliko India on Okorocha Urges NYSC To Establish Farm, Agric Extension CentresJul 6, 2016 at 1:55 pm
EstherChinaso on Imo: Police Arrest Four Priests, Shuts Down Cathedral Over DPO’s ShootingJul 6, 2016 at 5:46 am
JohnNwankwo on PDP Leaders Working To Resolve Crisis – EjioguJul 6, 2016 at 12:25 am
SadiqYakubu on Buhari Has Limited Power Over NASS – Gani AdamsJul 5, 2016 at 11:46 am
Osaze Igho on CBN Takes Over Skye BankJul 5, 2016 at 7:43 am
Kelly white 07 on UN Urges Nations To End Obstetric FistulaJul 4, 2016 at 11:47 pm
OnyedikachiMoses on Modu-Sheriff Rejects Court JudgementJul 4, 2016 at 7:01 pm
PastorJohnsonOdewale on Zenith Bank Shareholders Receive N48.665bn DividendJul 4, 2016 at 5:43 pm
GeraldsOncheObodumu on I Can Qualify Nigeria For World Cup – YusufJul 4, 2016 at 12:08 pm
DiyaloJedielGbokamuno on Tony Elumelu Honours UBA Security Guard Who Found And Returned Missing $10,000Jul 4, 2016 at 11:11 am
OnyedikachiMoses on Nobody Can Stop Me From Contesting In 2019, Senator Wakili VowsJul 4, 2016 at 7:58 am
Osaze Igho on Sheriff, Makarfi Crisis Tears Lagos PDP ApartJul 4, 2016 at 6:50 am
emperior on Forgery Trial: Enugu APC Berates Ekweremadu Over Letter To International CommunityJul 3, 2016 at 11:09 pm
AkalemeIkechukwu on Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Swimming In Troubled WatersJul 3, 2016 at 4:56 pm
Nappdrr1 on Buhari’s Appointments Based On Merit Only – SGFJul 3, 2016 at 3:20 pm
JethroEdeson on Niger Delta Avengers Claim Attacks On Five Oil InstalationsJul 3, 2016 at 10:39 am
MetiIkpirhirin on Tony Elumelu Honours UBA Security Guard Who Found And Returned Missing $10,000Jul 3, 2016 at 9:38 am
Okagamo on I Will Act Again – Patience OzokworJul 3, 2016 at 9:19 am
Okagamo on Senate Forgery: Court Scolds AGF, Says Suit Is Abuse Of Court ProcessJul 3, 2016 at 9:16 am
Jomitoye on Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Swimming In Troubled WatersJul 3, 2016 at 7:00 am
Jomitoye on Senate Forgery: Court Scolds AGF, Says Suit Is Abuse Of Court ProcessJul 3, 2016 at 2:00 am
OldNoSeven on Senate Forgery: Court Scolds AGF, Says Suit Is Abuse Of Court ProcessJul 2, 2016 at 11:28 pm
najabbiri goga on Senate Forgery: Court Scolds AGF, Says Suit Is Abuse Of Court ProcessJul 2, 2016 at 10:21 pm
Osaze Igho on Modu-Sheriff Begs PDP Govs, StakeholdersJul 2, 2016 at 9:24 am
PhoenixKonze on Board Of Internal Revenue Has Confirmed Authenticity Of My Tax Clearance – IkpeazuJul 2, 2016 at 2:51 am
burning spear on Sierra Leone’s Deputy High Commissioner, Maj. Gen. Alfred Nelson, Abducted In KadunaJul 1, 2016 at 8:08 pm
burning spear on Niger Delta Cleric Tasks Buhari On Return Of MilitancyJul 1, 2016 at 8:04 pm
kung fu master on CAF League: Aigbogun Not Giving Up On EnyimbaJul 1, 2016 at 1:55 pm
AmbeNeba on On Oil Blocks To South-South IndigenesJul 1, 2016 at 1:49 pm
AmbeNeba on Group Accuses Osinbajo Of Shielding Osun Gov From EFCCJul 1, 2016 at 1:22 pm
najabbiri goga on Court Asks INEC To Recognise Sheriff Faction’s Candidates In Edo, OndoJul 1, 2016 at 11:58 am
NOMJOCK on Yuguda Dumps PDP, Prays For Buhari’s SuccessJun 30, 2016 at 9:59 pm
LIONSMAN on Pushed To The Limit, Saraki Fights BackJun 30, 2016 at 5:56 pm
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on BREAKING: INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Uche Ogah As The Governor Of Abia StateJun 30, 2016 at 2:03 pm
FaithVictor on African Governments Urged To Address Mental Needs Of ChildrenJun 30, 2016 at 12:48 pm
ahmed y usman on Alleged Forgery: Resign If Aggrieved SGF Tells SarakiJun 30, 2016 at 10:02 am
MuhammadSullayman on Nigeria’s External Reserves Rise, Now $27.8bnJun 30, 2016 at 9:23 am
bulletproofroofer on Building Own House: The Price, The AgonyJun 30, 2016 at 6:53 am
aboutonline1 on Pushed To The Limit, Saraki Fights BackJun 30, 2016 at 1:42 am
akindeanthony on Akinyemi Blasts SGF For Calling Confab Delegates ‘Boys’Jun 29, 2016 at 7:34 pm
Jomitoye on Saraki Reaping What He Has Sown – BabatopeJun 29, 2016 at 6:50 pm
Umar Aliyu on Six Implications Of Brexit, Through The Eyes Of A Foreign ResidentJun 29, 2016 at 2:34 pm
ThomasSoludo on African Governments Urged To Address Mental Needs Of ChildrenJun 29, 2016 at 2:12 pm
ThomasSoludo on Teachers Have Greater Roles In Success Of SDGs – JoshuaJun 29, 2016 at 2:11 pm
ThomasSoludo on A Big Heart Will Take Nigeria Out Of The Woods – DangoteJun 29, 2016 at 2:11 pm
OffiongPaul on Buhari’s Appointments Unfair To Christians – CANJun 29, 2016 at 11:47 am
Osaze Igho on Army May Round-Up 25 Retired Officers Over Buratai Dubai PropertyJun 29, 2016 at 11:00 am
CHUKU UDENSI on John Kerry: Brexit May Not HappenJun 29, 2016 at 10:49 am
rubbish on FG Bars NFF From Hiring Expatriate CoachJun 29, 2016 at 8:20 am
rubbish on FG Bars NFF From Hiring Expatriate CoachJun 29, 2016 at 8:16 am
ThomasSoludo on Restructure Nigeria Or Else, A/Ibom AG WarnsJun 29, 2016 at 7:50 am
ThomasSoludo on ICT Revolution Making Global Education Stress-Free – VCJun 29, 2016 at 7:50 am
ThomasSoludo on NYSC, Google Train 2,000 Youths On Digital SkillsJun 29, 2016 at 7:50 am
ThomasSoludo on Akinyemi Blasts SGF For Calling Confab Delegates ‘Boys’Jun 29, 2016 at 7:49 am
ThomasSoludo on Finance Minister Directs NERFUND Staff Back To WorkJun 29, 2016 at 7:49 am
ThomasSoludo on NNPC Pledges Enhanced Community EngagementJun 29, 2016 at 7:49 am
ThomasSoludo on CBN To Admit BDCs Into Interbank MarketJun 29, 2016 at 7:48 am
AkpevweParisOchuko on Cadet Inspectors Allege Favouritism In Police PromotionsJun 29, 2016 at 6:36 am
AkpevweParisOchuko on Cadet Inspectors Allege Favouritism In Police PromotionsJun 29, 2016 at 5:59 am
CHUKU UDENSI on Nigeria Needs Miracle To Overcome Challenges—OsinbajoJun 29, 2016 at 5:49 am
Makole on Buhari’s Appointments Unfair To Christians – CANJun 28, 2016 at 11:15 pm
ooniyide on Unemployed Youths Tasked To Embrace Export BusinessJun 28, 2016 at 5:40 pm
DominicNweke on Buhari’s Appointments Unfair To Christians – CANJun 28, 2016 at 5:29 pm
AlphonsusDicksona on Nigeria Needs True Restructuring Now – AkinolaJun 28, 2016 at 6:18 am
praise_ejike on Modu-Sheriff Faction Arrives Benin For Another PDP PrimariesJun 27, 2016 at 1:12 pm
ahmed y usman on Modu-Sheriff Faction Arrives Benin For Another PDP PrimariesJun 27, 2016 at 10:57 am
ahmed y usman on Edo PDP Slams One Month Suspension On Guber AspirantJun 27, 2016 at 10:50 am
ahmed y usman on Ambassadorial List: No Qualified Candidates In Four Omitted States – FGJun 27, 2016 at 10:33 am
PhoenixKonze on Ambassadorial List: No Qualified Candidates In Four Omitted States – FGJun 27, 2016 at 8:02 am
progressive1 on Nigeria Must Join Global Digitalization Train – MinisterJun 26, 2016 at 5:51 pm
Osaze Igho on Banks Moving Operations Out Of Britain After BrexitJun 26, 2016 at 8:41 am
Olima on Furore Over Immunity, Life Pension For NASS Presiding OfficersJun 26, 2016 at 5:34 am
YomiAde1 on Buhari Not Behind Saraki, Ekweremadu’s Travails – Presidency Tells NASSJun 25, 2016 at 10:39 pm
SunnyAde1 on FG’s Sack Of 16,000 Resident DoctorsJun 25, 2016 at 11:43 am
Jakadiya2 on Arrest Warrant Will be Issued on Arase Soon – IPOBJun 25, 2016 at 5:20 am
besiru Yahaya on Buhari Proffers Solution To Economic HardshipJun 24, 2016 at 10:41 pm
ekete on FIFA 2018 W/Cup Qualifiers Draw: Nigeria In Group Of DeathJun 24, 2016 at 10:07 pm
freeman1993 on Buhari Proffers Solution To Economic HardshipJun 24, 2016 at 6:39 pm
GUBegeyObas on FIFA 2018 W/Cup Qualifiers Draw: Nigeria In Group Of DeathJun 24, 2016 at 6:13 pm
AbelBoris on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionJun 24, 2016 at 1:41 pm
AbelBoris on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionJun 24, 2016 at 1:40 pm
LydiaMacace on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionJun 24, 2016 at 1:37 pm
onuenyo on FREXIT Next? Marine Le Pen Demands EU Referendum In FranceJun 24, 2016 at 1:16 pm
emperior on EFCC Can Drag Fayose Before Code Of Conduct Tribunal – MomohJun 24, 2016 at 2:54 am
Gloria17 on New Militant Group Gives Oil Firms Seven-Day Ultimatum To Leave Niger DeltaJun 23, 2016 at 11:47 pm
OluJerome on Executive Arm Alone Can’t Enjoy Immunity – SarakiJun 23, 2016 at 5:24 pm
Okagamo on Edo 2016: Obaseki Accused Of N5.5bn FraudJun 23, 2016 at 2:11 pm
CHARLES FREDERICK on Alleged Forgery: I Won’t Go Down Easily, Saraki Tells BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 12:22 pm
OlalereTajudeen on Nigeria’s External Reserves Rise, Now $27.8bnJun 23, 2016 at 12:14 pm
ezeanicelestine on EFCC Can Drag Fayose Before Code Of Conduct Tribunal – MomohJun 23, 2016 at 12:03 pm
OlalereTajudeen on EFCC Can Drag Fayose Before Code Of Conduct Tribunal – MomohJun 23, 2016 at 11:33 am
ahmed y usman on Alleged Forgery: I Won’t Go Down Easily, Saraki Tells BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 11:12 am
Yusuf danumma on PDP Senators Pass Vote Of No Confidence On BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 10:04 am
Yusuf danumma on Alleged Forgery: I Won’t Go Down Easily, Saraki Tells BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 9:46 am
Akaa Stephen Lord on Alleged Forgery: I Won’t Go Down Easily, Saraki Tells BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 9:16 am
leadaza on Presidency Reacts To Fayose’s Claim On Aisha BuhariJun 23, 2016 at 4:52 am
Kanayo on Senators’ Proposal For Life Pension Utter Rubbish, Insensitive – AgbakobaJun 22, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Fred Adeola on Breaking: Ambassadors List: Senate To Summon MinisterJun 22, 2016 at 2:04 pm
bdarlington005 on Four Corps Member, 13 Others Arrested In Anambra Over Alleged BurglaryJun 22, 2016 at 1:51 pm
Abdul Azeez Durojaiye on Presidency May Sue Lawyer Over Statement On Buhari’s CertificateJun 22, 2016 at 10:04 am
PhoenixKonze on Ikpeazu Orders LG Chairmen To Employ Physically Challenged As SAsJun 22, 2016 at 6:33 am
IYEHSam on Presidency May Sue Lawyer Over Statement On Buhari’s CertificateJun 21, 2016 at 12:06 pm
isimforreal on The Case Of Mbaka And BuhariJun 21, 2016 at 11:27 am
LatestNewspaper on Dudafa, Jonathan’s Former Aide, Arraigned For Money LaunderingJun 21, 2016 at 10:52 am
LatestNewspaper on Ex-Minister Obanikoro Slams N100m Suit On EFCC Over Rights Violations, Seizure Of PropertiesJun 21, 2016 at 10:52 am
LatestNewspaper on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 21, 2016 at 10:52 am
LatestNewspaper on Mobilising Capital Market Financing For Nigeria’s Economic GrowthJun 21, 2016 at 10:52 am
LatestNewspaper on One Year of Buharinomics: Reality Check On Floating The NairaJun 21, 2016 at 10:52 am
LatestNewspaper on Still On Proponents Of Naira DevaluaionJun 21, 2016 at 10:51 am
LatestNewspaper on The Case Of Mbaka And BuhariJun 21, 2016 at 10:51 am
LatestNewspaper on Has Anyone Seen Mr. Buhari’s Human Rights Map?Jun 21, 2016 at 10:51 am
LatestNewspaper on Osun Dress War: Promoting Religious BigotaryJun 21, 2016 at 10:50 am
LatestNewspaper on Naira Plummets In Shift To Free Float After Oil SlumpJun 21, 2016 at 10:49 am
LatestNewspaper on Legalisation Of Hijabs In Osun Public Schools: How Rational Is This Culture?Jun 21, 2016 at 10:48 am
LatestNewspaper on Getting Married, It’s Tough To Know I Won’t be a Bachelor Again – Kalu IkeagwuJun 21, 2016 at 10:48 am
LatestNewspaper on Sad Stories Of Entertainment Stars Killed By Kidney FailureJun 21, 2016 at 10:48 am
LatestNewspaper on Adebayor Mourns KeshiJun 21, 2016 at 10:48 am
LatestNewspaper on Iheanacho May Shun Rio OlympicsJun 21, 2016 at 10:47 am
LatestNewspaper on Kanu Tasks NFF On Coaches’ WelfareJun 21, 2016 at 10:47 am
LatestNewspaper on FG Seeks Japan Support On EconomyJun 21, 2016 at 10:47 am
LatestNewspaper on Ebonyi Pays N87.1m IFAD’s Counterpart FundJun 21, 2016 at 10:47 am
LatestNewspaper on Indigenous Metre Manufacturers Lament Low Patronage By DiscosJun 21, 2016 at 10:45 am
LatestNewspaper on Ikpeazu’s Wife Seeks Help For The Less PrivilegedJun 21, 2016 at 10:44 am
LatestNewspaper on FRSC Corps Marshal Tasks Intelligence Officers On National SecurityJun 21, 2016 at 10:44 am
LatestNewspaper on Fashola, Dogara Disagree Over Constitutionality Of Constituency ProjectsJun 21, 2016 at 10:44 am
LatestNewspaper on Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Niki Tobi, is deadJun 21, 2016 at 10:44 am
LatestNewspaper on Hijab: Muslim Clerics Visit Schools To Enforce VerdictJun 21, 2016 at 10:43 am
LatestNewspaper on Four Nigerian States In Total Darkness As National Grid CollapsesJun 21, 2016 at 10:42 am
LatestNewspaper on EFCC Arrests Omokore, Yakubu, Ex-NNPC GMDJun 21, 2016 at 10:41 am
LatestNewspaper on FG Committed To Completion Of 2nd Niger Bridge, Ziks Mausoleum Projects — MinisterJun 21, 2016 at 10:41 am
LatestNewspaper on Army Tasks Officers On Ethno-Religious Upheavals, TerrorismJun 21, 2016 at 10:41 am
AmosAyinde on Ministry of Finance Says Staff Protest Over N1.2 Billion Special Overtime UnjustifiedJun 21, 2016 at 7:29 am
jat Anthony on Presidency May Sue Lawyer Over Statement On Buhari’s CertificateJun 21, 2016 at 7:17 am
freeman1993 on Buhari Ends London Vacation, Resumes Duties TodayJun 20, 2016 at 9:47 pm
patiztoo on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 4:48 pm
JonathanObidike on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 10:21 am
Omarcus24 on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 8:46 am
Omarcus24 on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 8:30 am
OluwafemiEsan on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 8:18 am
Aniocha on Presidency May Sue Lawyer Over Statement On Buhari’s CertificateJun 20, 2016 at 8:06 am
FestusEfoghor on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 7:12 am
OluwafemiEsan on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 5:28 am
JusticeChukwuka on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 20, 2016 at 3:32 am
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on Senate Warns President Buhari To Stop Committing Impeachable OffencesJun 19, 2016 at 9:14 pm
DANGASKE on APC, Buhari On Revenge MissionJun 19, 2016 at 3:06 pm
LatestNewspaper on Adamawa Ex-Gov In EFCC Custody Rushed To HospitalJun 19, 2016 at 1:51 pm
LatestNewspaper on Imo Moves To Boost Sports Competition In SchoolsJun 19, 2016 at 1:50 pm
LatestNewspaper on APC, Buhari On Revenge MissionJun 19, 2016 at 1:50 pm
LatestNewspaper on FG Must Do The Needful To Achieve Peace In Niger DeltaJun 19, 2016 at 1:50 pm
LatestNewspaper on Negotiation With the Avengers, NecessaryJun 19, 2016 at 1:48 pm
LatestNewspaper on Obaseki Wins Edo APC Guber TicketJun 19, 2016 at 1:48 pm
LatestNewspaper on Godwin Obaseki Wins Edo APC Guber Ticket Scoring 1,608 VotesJun 19, 2016 at 1:47 pm
LatestNewspaper on ‘Deceased’ Delegates Bear Other Names On Primary Election RegisterJun 19, 2016 at 1:47 pm
KunleJohn3 on Labour Leaders At Loggerheads With Rivers Govt Over TaxJun 19, 2016 at 1:45 pm
LatestNewspaper on EFCC Instrument Of Personal VendettaJun 19, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Osaze Igho on ‘Deceased’ Delegates Bear Other Names On Primary Election RegisterJun 18, 2016 at 10:53 pm
OmodeleAdesogan on Foundation Seeks Help To Employ 605,450 Youths **Rescues Accident VictimsJun 18, 2016 at 9:10 pm
HOLYMOSE on Oil Price Fall Not Cause Of Ailing Economy, Says ObiJun 17, 2016 at 9:53 pm
HOLYMOSE on Buhari’s Certificate Suit Adjourned IndefinitelyJun 17, 2016 at 9:47 pm
frakpa on Tribute By Oliseh: What Keshi Taught MeJun 17, 2016 at 9:39 pm
AilenbataGeorge on The Anger Behind Avengers ProtestJun 17, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Auscar Michaels on Lagos Seals CWAY, Others For Non-Compliance With StandardJun 17, 2016 at 3:02 pm
tundewoods on First Nigerian Online Condolence Register DebutsJun 17, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Osaze Igho on Nine Banks May Meet CBN Criteria For Primary Market DealersJun 17, 2016 at 10:54 am
PhoenixKonze on Kalu Thanks Nigerians Despite Rio Olympics FailureJun 17, 2016 at 8:43 am
PhoenixKonze on Outdoor Advertisement: 2000 Business Outfits Get Court Summons In AbaJun 16, 2016 at 7:11 am
ChileChuku on I Don’t Need More Than 200 Workers In Imo Civil Service – OkorochaJun 15, 2016 at 1:28 pm
Bessien on FG Anti-Corruption Fight Mockery Of Nigeria – DiezaniJun 15, 2016 at 7:30 am
asin on I Don’t Need More Than 200 Workers In Imo Civil Service – OkorochaJun 15, 2016 at 7:22 am
NigerdeltaRenaissance on Avengers Gives 72-Hour Warning To Governors Over Pro-Biafran ActivistsJun 14, 2016 at 2:28 pm
OdinmaOgugua on New Delta CP Advocates Dialogue With MASSOB, IPOBJun 14, 2016 at 8:00 am
DivramredjeE on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreJun 13, 2016 at 11:14 pm
salyskhanyl on Sheriff Storm PDP Secretariat To Take Over PowerJun 13, 2016 at 11:20 am
Edodeltamovement on Tompolo Decries Militarisation Of GbaramatuJun 13, 2016 at 8:52 am
Edodeltamovement on Stalemate as Militants Reject FG’s OverturesJun 13, 2016 at 8:50 am
omascomarine on Tompolo Decries Militarisation Of GbaramatuJun 13, 2016 at 8:21 am
burning spear on Tompolo Decries Militarisation Of GbaramatuJun 12, 2016 at 8:44 pm
CharlesDumbiri on I Opted For Commercial Driving To Avoid Sleeping Around- First Ikeja Female TricyclistJun 12, 2016 at 9:36 am
YomiAde1 on Federal Government Should Help The Poor With Recovered Loot – OtubuJun 12, 2016 at 1:24 am
besiru Yahaya on Buhari More Democratic Than Past Presidents – RepJun 11, 2016 at 12:17 pm
Agbove on Buhari More Democratic Than Past Presidents – RepJun 11, 2016 at 11:51 am
Fred Adeola on Don’t Vote For APC In 2019 – APGA Chief, OkorojiJun 11, 2016 at 9:49 am
Fred Adeola on Buhari More Democratic Than Past Presidents – RepJun 11, 2016 at 9:47 am
ParadiseHeave on Bakassi Strike Force Asks Niger Delta Avengers to Suspend Pipeline BombingsJun 11, 2016 at 6:37 am
OlamuyiwaAbiola1 on Suspect Dies In EFCC CustodyJun 10, 2016 at 6:09 pm
DANGASKE on Saraki Appeals To Buhari To Give Those Who Didn’t Vote Him A ChanceJun 10, 2016 at 5:14 pm
KunleJohn3 on Organised Labour Threatens To Cripple Banking ActivitiesJun 10, 2016 at 2:33 pm
KunleJohn3 on Amnesty International Condemns Military for Opening Fire IPOB SupportersJun 10, 2016 at 2:32 pm
KunleJohn3 on Nigeria Police Arrests 5 Suspects Over Kano ‘Blasphemy’ KillingJun 10, 2016 at 2:32 pm
KunleJohn3 on UK Official Debunks Rumours Of President Buhari In London For Secret Talks With Niger Delta MilitantsJun 10, 2016 at 2:32 pm
KunleJohn3 on Saraki Appeals To Buhari To Give Those Who Didn’t Vote Him A ChanceJun 10, 2016 at 2:32 pm
comfot on Ambode Dedicates Birthday Celebration To Fight Against CancerJun 10, 2016 at 2:30 pm
comfot on Judge Handling Nyako, Saraki, Ekweremadu Cases Is DeadJun 10, 2016 at 2:30 pm
KunleJohn3 on Airlines Exit Nigeria on Slow Economy Hit by Dollar ShortageJun 10, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Omoba USA on Judge Handling Nyako, Saraki, Ekweremadu Cases Is DeadJun 10, 2016 at 1:47 pm
innem on Judge Handling Nyako, Saraki, Ekweremadu Cases Is DeadJun 10, 2016 at 1:31 pm
onuenyo on LUTH Makes History, Performs 10 Open-heart SurgeriesJun 10, 2016 at 10:13 am
bulletproofroofer on Nigerite To Replace Old Roofing Material With NewJun 10, 2016 at 10:10 am
Marg Online on Umahi, An Example Of Good Leader – Jerry GanaJun 10, 2016 at 9:45 am
Akinola Abolaji on Hijab: Crisis Brews in Osun Schools As Christians Vow To Wear Church GarmentsJun 10, 2016 at 12:00 am
Madmoon on FG Won’t Deploy Military Against Rampaging Herdsmen — DambazuJun 9, 2016 at 2:23 pm
Madmoon on FG Won’t Deploy Military Against Rampaging Herdsmen — DambazuJun 9, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Pascaldim on Anyanwu Appointed Acting Auditor-General Of FederationJun 9, 2016 at 2:11 pm
SnowMan SAGACITY on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 9, 2016 at 12:29 pm
SnowMan SAGACITY on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 9, 2016 at 12:28 pm
SnowMan SAGACITY on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 9, 2016 at 12:26 pm
besiru Yahaya on FG Directs Mass Sack In Immigration, Prisons, OthersJun 9, 2016 at 12:12 pm
VickyIdiagi on Nigerians Will Soon Smile Again – KumuyiJun 8, 2016 at 8:57 pm
AzukaAnthonyDada on Delta 2019: We Are Taking Back Our State – EmerhorJun 8, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Maigari on Buhari’s Medical Trip And Matters ArisingJun 8, 2016 at 4:11 pm
akaazuastephen on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 9:12 am
JohnsonKomi on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 9:06 am
PrinceAdeshinaElegbede on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 8:02 am
ubannese39 on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 5:50 am
CeemoniChuksAku on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 5:40 am
Noble236 on Breaking: Stephen Keshi, Former Eagles Coach, DiesJun 8, 2016 at 5:27 am
Olokooba4 on Stop Sending Troops To Niger Delta, IYC Tells BuhariJun 7, 2016 at 8:49 pm
urok on Kano Killing: Senate Demands Prosecution Of CulpritsJun 7, 2016 at 8:27 pm
Fikayo Dickson on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 7:32 pm
Afeez Lawal on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 7:32 pm
Rukayat Ibrahim on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 7:30 pm
NnamdiJames on Delta 2019: We Are Taking Back Our State – EmerhorJun 7, 2016 at 6:50 pm
KehindeKupoluyi on Nigerians Will Soon Smile Again – KumuyiJun 7, 2016 at 5:13 pm
DonDesmond on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 4:46 pm
DonDesmond on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 4:45 pm
DonDesmond on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 4:45 pm
DonDesmond on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 4:44 pm
Nina Olusoga on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 3:40 pm
omascomarine on New Militant Group Threatens To Destroy National EdificesJun 7, 2016 at 2:06 pm
femihassan on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 12:44 pm
CyprianAdikwu on FG’s Plan To Sack WorkersJun 7, 2016 at 11:42 am
kenajayi on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 7, 2016 at 11:12 am
Adebola Adesheyin on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 6, 2016 at 5:50 pm
Adebola Adesheyin on Buhari Can’t Effect Any Change Using Same Old Method – OgunyeJun 6, 2016 at 5:47 pm
country man on Presidency Insists Buhari Is Not SickJun 6, 2016 at 4:16 pm
country man on Goodluck Jonathan Speech At Bloomberg In LondonJun 6, 2016 at 4:05 pm
GreenNinja_1 on Environment Ministry Faults Cross River Draft EIA Report On Super HighwayJun 6, 2016 at 10:04 am
DANGASKE on INC Warns Buhari Over Using Force Against Niger Delta MilitantsJun 5, 2016 at 8:27 pm
YoleTreasure on Ronaldo Donates £500,000 Champions League Bonus To CharityJun 4, 2016 at 8:36 pm
YoleTreasure on Ronaldo Donates £500,000 Champions League Bonus To CharityJun 4, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Fred Adeola on Environment Ministry Faults Cross River Draft EIA Report On Super HighwayJun 4, 2016 at 11:17 am
Osaze Igho on 105 Suspects Apprehended Over Auchi Poly DisturbancesJun 4, 2016 at 8:32 am
hassan rossi on Avengers Destroying Delta, Okowa Cries OutJun 3, 2016 at 9:25 pm
FrancescaLeigh on I have no interests in boyfriends – Samantha Jannsen of Big BrotherJun 3, 2016 at 2:13 pm
omoluabi on Jonathan’s Corruption Far Better Than Buhari’s Integrity – OgunwaleJun 3, 2016 at 7:42 am
Osaze Igho on Prof .Ajibola elected president of CIBNJun 3, 2016 at 6:55 am
burning spear on Ohanaeze Demands Inquiry Into Killing Of IPOB/MASSOB MembersJun 2, 2016 at 11:17 pm
Duka on Jonathan’s Corruption Far Better Than Buhari’s Integrity – OgunwaleJun 2, 2016 at 10:34 pm
danlami adamu on Jonathan’s Corruption Far Better Than Buhari’s Integrity – OgunwaleJun 2, 2016 at 4:28 pm
isimforreal on Buhari’s Government Has Made Life Worse For Nigerians – FasehunJun 2, 2016 at 1:20 pm
MarkUzomba on Nigerian Players Link Luxembourg Win To Hard WorkJun 2, 2016 at 11:33 am
kingsley1372 on Jonathan’s Corruption Far Better Than Buhari’s Integrity – OgunwaleJun 2, 2016 at 10:46 am
Fred Adeola on Buhari Will Die If He Visits Ogoniland Today, ‘Avengers’ VowJun 2, 2016 at 8:26 am
Karibo Alalibo on Banks Suspend Cross Border Transactions On ATM CardsJun 2, 2016 at 7:43 am
abolusanya on Jonathan’s Corruption Far Better Than Buhari’s Integrity – OgunwaleJun 2, 2016 at 7:03 am
arslanfaizah on Nigeria Tasks ACP Group On Areas Of Comparative AdvantageJun 2, 2016 at 6:54 am
arslanfaizah on Delta Court Sentences Welder To Death By HangingJun 2, 2016 at 6:54 am
arslanfaizah on FG Outlines Road Map To Sustainable Housing, Says Planning Is KeyJun 2, 2016 at 6:54 am
arslanfaizah on Protect Goose Laying Nigeria’s Golden Eggs, ANEEJ Tells BuhariJun 2, 2016 at 6:52 am
Newsver on Joy In The Niger Delta As Ogoni Clean-Up BeginsJun 2, 2016 at 4:09 am
Newsver on CBN Says MfBs’ Consolidation Will Improve EfficiencyJun 2, 2016 at 3:56 am
NnamdiJames on PHOTOS: Buhari Meets South-East Leaders In Aso VillaJun 1, 2016 at 2:27 pm
nwaelugocf on Buhari Working With A Mosquito Economic Team – FasehunJun 1, 2016 at 2:03 pm
Fred Adeola on Buhari Working With A Mosquito Economic Team – FasehunJun 1, 2016 at 2:01 pm
Buchieze on PHOTOS: Buhari Meets South-East Leaders In Aso VillaMay 31, 2016 at 10:06 pm
ItohowoJames on APC Chieftains Come Out For Judge Over Buhari’s Certificate RulingMay 31, 2016 at 10:14 am
AmaechiWhite on Buhari Has Changed Nigeria’s Image Since Assuming Office – GadiMay 31, 2016 at 6:52 am
DANGASKE on Buhari Should Fulfil His Promise On Revealing Looters’ Identity – UbaniMay 31, 2016 at 2:43 am
edirindgreat on APC Chieftains Come Out For Judge Over Buhari’s Certificate RulingMay 31, 2016 at 1:40 am
atobby on APC Chieftains Come Out For Judge Over Buhari’s Certificate RulingMay 30, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Fred Adeola on EFCC To Prosecute 43,000 Ghost WorkersMay 30, 2016 at 2:50 pm
Goge on NSCDC Uncovers Two Bomb Making Factory In BornoMay 30, 2016 at 1:15 pm
OlusholaLeonardBamigboye on Ijaw People Must Produce NDA, Tompolo – Army InsistsMay 30, 2016 at 11:36 am
JohnNwankwo on Boko Haram Bomb Kills Soldier, Four Others On Democracy DayMay 30, 2016 at 10:15 am
StevenUnwin on Akpom, Aluko’s Hull Returns To EPLMay 30, 2016 at 7:32 am
ChoznBravesoul on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 9:57 pm
ChoznBravesoul on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 9:57 pm
okekephilip on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 3:26 pm
TaiwoEghaghe on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 11:18 am
TaofikKomolafe on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 10:20 am
Olima on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 8:02 am
anthony ekwenchi on Niger Delta Avengers Reveal Ijaw Agenda, Unveil CurrencyMay 29, 2016 at 6:37 am
DLASTMAN STANDING on Nigerians Made A Huge Mistake Electing Buhari – SalvadorMay 29, 2016 at 3:57 am
Fundel on Ghost Workers: Adeosun Supervises Police Biometric Data CaptureMay 28, 2016 at 6:57 pm
MmaisheraUsman on Take Your N400m, Let Our Son Go, Metuh’s Family Begs FGMay 27, 2016 at 11:32 pm
isimforreal on …Before The Second Round, Consider The Suffering MassesMay 27, 2016 at 10:59 am
onuenyo on …Before The Second Round, Consider The Suffering MassesMay 27, 2016 at 7:59 am
SikiruAkomolafe on Take Your N400m, Let Our Son Go, Metuh’s Family Begs FGMay 27, 2016 at 6:21 am
ZubisEmmanuel on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 27, 2016 at 6:00 am
UcheUma on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 26, 2016 at 8:28 pm
Syogbe on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 26, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Odimnobi on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 26, 2016 at 6:12 pm
urok on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 26, 2016 at 5:34 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Police Arrest Attackers Of Nimbo CommunityMay 26, 2016 at 1:29 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Niger Delta Avengers Strikes Again, Blows Up Chevron Crude Oil Trunk LineMay 26, 2016 at 1:27 pm
OlalereTajudeen on Niger Delta Avengers Strikes Again, Blows Up Chevron Crude Oil Trunk LineMay 26, 2016 at 12:31 pm
AtumuEjemudarhoDavid on Niger Delta Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria AnymoreMay 26, 2016 at 3:21 am
Kingsley Igho on Unending Crisis In Nigeria’s Main Opposition PartyMay 24, 2016 at 11:33 am
GobnaJohnJoshua on Okonjo-Iweala Responds On Court Ruling Over Missing N30trnMay 24, 2016 at 9:48 am
Fred Adeola on Last Minute Security Report Stopped Buhari’s Visit To LagosMay 24, 2016 at 8:19 am
Mudiaga on Ibori: UK Agency Removes Lead Detective Over Bribery ChargeMay 23, 2016 at 7:07 pm
Fred Adeola on Media Aide To Fani Kayode Says EFCC Obtains Three-Week Remand Warrant to Keep Him In CustodyMay 23, 2016 at 4:27 pm
Wurno on Okonjo-Iweala Responds On Court Ruling Over Missing N30trnMay 23, 2016 at 4:25 pm
OgooluwaGeorge on US Labour Union Says Petrol Price Hike ‘Great Disservice’ To NigeriansMay 23, 2016 at 4:15 pm
shadgear on Fayose Bans Cattle Rearing And Grazing In EkitiMay 23, 2016 at 3:58 pm
shadgear on Buhari Divinely Chosen To Lead Nigeria – IkuforijiMay 23, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Thanks 1183 on Snail Farming Can Give You Financial BreakthroughMay 23, 2016 at 3:11 pm
Vivian67 on We May Retaliate, Fayose Warns Fulani HerdersMay 23, 2016 at 12:05 pm
sirOscie1 on PHOTO NEWS: Atiku Tackles Unemployment, Farmers-Herdsmen Clashes With New Agro Factory In AbujaMay 23, 2016 at 7:33 am
BukarAbbaGana on BREAKING: NLC Ends Nationwide StrikeMay 22, 2016 at 10:44 pm
elohothia on Goat Farming Business VentureMay 22, 2016 at 6:33 pm
ABUBAKAR CHIKA on Goat Farming Business VentureMay 22, 2016 at 3:44 pm
Omoba USA on Project Commissioning, Business Consultations Form High Points Of Buhari’s Visit To LagosMay 22, 2016 at 12:47 pm
BimbolaAbubakar on Goat Farming Business VentureMay 22, 2016 at 7:58 am
BimbolaAbubakar on Imo Pays Salaries Through BVN To Check Ghost WorkersMay 22, 2016 at 7:57 am
BimbolaAbubakar on FG, Labour Lock Horns Over Fuel Price HikeMay 22, 2016 at 7:50 am
BimbolaAbubakar on Project Commissioning, Business Consultations Form High Points Of Buhari’s Visit To LagosMay 22, 2016 at 7:43 am
BimbolaAbubakar on SESSPN backs FG on fuel price hike, cautions labour on strikeMay 22, 2016 at 7:40 am
Hayzee2 on Subsidy Removal: 37 CS0s Plan One Million Man March On MondayMay 21, 2016 at 4:20 pm
Hayzee2 on Subsidy Removal: 37 CS0s Plan One Million Man March On MondayMay 21, 2016 at 4:14 pm
Omoba USA on Shittu Pushes For Acquisition Of More Communications SatellitesMay 21, 2016 at 3:40 pm
JamesIliya on APC Propaganda Denied Nigeria Access To Arms Under Jonathan – PDPMay 21, 2016 at 10:15 am
bellamoore on Rangers Not Superior To Heartland – UbidoMay 21, 2016 at 5:56 am
bellamoore on Rangers Not Superior To Heartland – UbidoMay 21, 2016 at 5:56 am
bulletproofroofer on Aluminum, Steel As Alternative To Roofing More Expensive – BashirMay 20, 2016 at 10:49 am
Sammydee on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 20, 2016 at 10:46 am
Raineth on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 20, 2016 at 6:20 am
JohnNwankwo on APC Propaganda Denied Nigeria Access To Arms Under Jonathan – PDPMay 20, 2016 at 3:26 am
danlami adamu on Nigeria Can Generate 12,000mw Of Electricity – FasholaMay 19, 2016 at 1:22 pm
JacobAdeolaAjakaiye on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 19, 2016 at 12:34 pm
YusufRabeRimaye on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 19, 2016 at 11:05 am
IloriMuslihuddin on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 19, 2016 at 9:04 am
Fundel on Nigeria Can Generate 12,000mw Of Electricity – FasholaMay 19, 2016 at 7:17 am
KunleJohn1 on PHOTOS: Army-Air Force Clearance Of Boko Haram In SambisaMay 18, 2016 at 10:27 pm
KunleJohn1 on PHOTOS: Army-Air Force Clearance Of Boko Haram In SambisaMay 18, 2016 at 10:27 pm
KunleJohn1 on Delta State Set To Exhibit Tourism Potential To InvestorsMay 18, 2016 at 10:27 pm
KunleJohn1 on We’re Set To Produce Films With Smartphones- NnaebueMay 18, 2016 at 10:26 pm
KunleJohn1 on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 18, 2016 at 10:26 pm
KunleJohn1 on Heartland Dares LMC, Rejects Night Match In EnuguMay 18, 2016 at 10:25 pm
KunleJohn1 on Chinese Investor Buys Aston Villa For $86 MillionMay 18, 2016 at 10:25 pm
KunleJohn1 on Reps Probe Role Of NCAA, NAMA, FAAN Over Aircraft SafetyMay 18, 2016 at 10:24 pm
KunleJohn1 on Unsolicited Text Messages: NCC Gives Telecoms Operators Deadline To Stop Them Or Risk SanctionsMay 18, 2016 at 10:24 pm
BelloGrace on Again, PDP Rumbles Over ConventionMay 18, 2016 at 10:23 pm
BelloGrace on Why Court Stopped Strike Over Petrol Price HikeMay 18, 2016 at 10:22 pm
KunleJohn1 on How Esiso Emerged PDP Chairman In DeltaMay 18, 2016 at 10:22 pm
BelloGrace on Omisore’s Governorship Ambition Tears Osun PDP ApartMay 18, 2016 at 10:21 pm
BelloGrace on SESSPN backs FG on fuel price hike, cautions labour on strikeMay 18, 2016 at 10:21 pm
KunleJohn1 on NLC Factions Differ On Strike TodayMay 18, 2016 at 10:21 pm
AhmedKazum on FEC Approves Construction of Lokoja-Ilorin Road By DangoteMay 18, 2016 at 9:46 pm
onuenyo on Again, PDP Rumbles Over ConventionMay 18, 2016 at 9:45 am
JamesIliya on Strike: NANTS Urges NLC, TUC, To Show Understanding With FGMay 17, 2016 at 10:28 pm
owenedwin45digree on Without Deregulation, Nigeria May Become Like Zimbabwe – SagayMay 17, 2016 at 5:39 pm
burning spear on Army Captures Leaders Of Niger Delta AvengersMay 16, 2016 at 11:32 pm
burning spear on Army Captures Leaders Of Niger Delta AvengersMay 16, 2016 at 11:23 pm
OgooluwaGeorge on Strike: National Traders’ Union Directs Members To Ignore LabourMay 16, 2016 at 9:10 pm
westenrollings on Soldiers Angry Over Unpaid Allowances, Poor Welfare ConditionsMay 16, 2016 at 4:02 pm
Kingsley Igho on Army Captures Leaders Of Niger Delta AvengersMay 16, 2016 at 10:24 am
onyinyechi on Army Captures Leaders Of Niger Delta AvengersMay 16, 2016 at 10:11 am
BalogunKolawoleOlateju on Sheriff Apologises To Aggrieved PDP StakeholdersMay 15, 2016 at 5:49 pm
OgooluwaGeorge on Labour Declares StrikeMay 15, 2016 at 5:12 am
lasugo on Between Kachikwu And His CriticsMay 15, 2016 at 3:23 am
GodfreyMohajane on N13m Loan Request From NBC Not Unusual, Says Lai MohammedMay 14, 2016 at 10:55 pm
EzenwaEmmanuel on Umahi Bans Movement Of Herdsmen, Cattle In EbonyiMay 14, 2016 at 10:04 pm
FrankNick on N13m Loan Request From NBC Not Unusual, Says Lai MohammedMay 14, 2016 at 7:51 pm
burning spear on N13m Loan Request From NBC Not Unusual, Says Lai MohammedMay 14, 2016 at 1:15 pm
BenedictOdeyInyaka on FG’s Statement On Current Fuel Situation In NigeriaMay 13, 2016 at 6:09 pm
Kingsley Igho on Economy Seen Picking Up As FG Begins Capital Release TodayMay 13, 2016 at 11:36 am
Kingsley Igho on Finally, PDP Falls ApartMay 13, 2016 at 11:33 am
ChiamkaEze on FG Reiterates Commitment To Assist Farmers With Improved FertiliserMay 13, 2016 at 2:21 am
ChiamkaEze on How Enabling Environment Will Revive Investment In Agric, By ExpertsMay 13, 2016 at 2:19 am
ChiamkaEze on Lafarge Africa Now Owns 100% Stake In UnicemMay 13, 2016 at 2:19 am
ChiamkaEze on High Cost Of Feeding Major Challenge Facing Fish Farmers – ElliotMay 13, 2016 at 2:19 am
ChiamkaEze on AshakaCem Shareholders Approve 15 Kobo DividendMay 13, 2016 at 2:19 am
ChiamkaEze on Don Reveals How Rural Development Can Transform EconomyMay 13, 2016 at 2:19 am
ChiamkaEze on Death Penalty For KidnappersMay 13, 2016 at 2:18 am
ChiamkaEze on Army Condemns Amnesty’s ‘Baseless’ Report On Giwa BarracksMay 12, 2016 at 7:13 pm
ChiamkaEze on N2trn Budget Deficit: FG To Concession Abuja, Kano, Lagos AirportsMay 12, 2016 at 7:13 pm
ChiamkaEze on Kogi Assembly Investigates Massive Extortion Of Student By Tertiary InstitutionsMay 12, 2016 at 7:13 pm
ChiamkaEze on How I Tried To Prevent Boko Haram 16 Years Ago, By OgbehMay 12, 2016 at 7:12 pm
ChiamkaEze on Rousseff Suspended As Senate Votes For Impeachment TrialMay 12, 2016 at 7:12 pm
ChiamkaEze on How Container Killed Lady, Injured Two Others In LagosMay 12, 2016 at 7:12 pm
ChiamkaEze on INEC Releases Election Timetable For Edo, OndoMay 12, 2016 at 7:11 pm
ChiamkaEze on Kanu Takes Case To ECOWAS Court, Blames PMB For Bail DenialMay 12, 2016 at 7:11 pm
ChiamkaEze on Igbini: Deregulation Will Work If…May 12, 2016 at 7:11 pm
ChiamkaEze on FRSC To Impound Vehicles With Expired Tyres May 16May 12, 2016 at 7:08 pm
henry olanrewaju on Fayose Blames Buhari for Cameron’s Corruption Statement on NigeriaMay 12, 2016 at 4:39 pm
ChiamkaEze on Yobo Pleased With Testimonial InviteesMay 12, 2016 at 2:56 pm
ChiamkaEze on Subsidy removal: Oil Stocks Rise on Nigeria Stock ExchangeMay 12, 2016 at 2:55 pm
ChiamkaEze on US Deputy Secretary Of State Antony Blinken To Attend Regional Security Summit In AbujaMay 12, 2016 at 2:55 pm
ChiamkaEze on Skye Bank Empowers 17 More Nigerians In Promo DrawMay 12, 2016 at 1:09 pm
ChiamkaEze on CBN Prohibits Discriminatory e-Payment ServicesMay 12, 2016 at 1:09 pm
ChiamkaEze on Stakeholders Seek Govt, Banks’ Support In SMEs FinancingMay 12, 2016 at 1:08 pm
ChiamkaEze on Labour Rejects N145 Fuel PriceMay 12, 2016 at 1:05 pm
ChiamkaEze on FG’s Statement On Current Fuel Situation In NigeriaMay 12, 2016 at 1:05 pm
ChiamkaEze on Modu-Sherrif’s Self-Succession Plan Suffers SetbackMay 12, 2016 at 1:05 pm
ChiamkaEze on Buhari meets Decree 4 victim, ThompsonMay 12, 2016 at 1:01 pm
ChiamkaEze on DSS Arrest Two For Diverting 45,000 Litres Of PMSMay 12, 2016 at 12:40 pm
ChiamkaEze on Dasuki’s Trial Stalled, As DSS Fails To Produce Him In CourtMay 12, 2016 at 12:39 pm
ChiamkaEze on Two ‘Navies’ Fight Over Rights On Nigeria’s WaterwaysMay 12, 2016 at 12:39 pm
ChiamkaEze on Osun’s Green Revolution AgendaMay 12, 2016 at 12:37 pm
ChiamkaEze on Abia To Set Up 8,980 Personnel Vigilante ServiceMay 12, 2016 at 12:37 pm
ChiamkaEze on Court Awards N10m Damages Against EFCC Over Unlawful DetentionMay 12, 2016 at 12:37 pm
ChiamkaEze on NDLEA Saves Two Drug Traffickers From Sudden DeathMay 12, 2016 at 12:37 pm
ChiamkaEze on Police Recruitment: Most Applicants Ineligible, Says AraseMay 12, 2016 at 12:36 pm
ChiamkaEze on Group Urges Police To Free Self From Influence-Peddling IndividualsMay 12, 2016 at 12:36 pm
ChiamkaEze on EFCC Boss Risks Jail Over Alleged Disobedience Of Court OrderMay 12, 2016 at 12:36 pm
ChiamkaEze on 10-Minute Response Time: Group Asks For Proper Funding Of PoliceMay 12, 2016 at 12:36 pm
ChiamkaEze on Obuah Returns As Rivers PDP ChairMay 12, 2016 at 12:33 pm
ChiamkaEze on Dogara Charges Youths To Be More Active? In Politics, AgricultureMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on FG’ ll Soon Disclose Amounts Of Recovered Loots – SagayMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on UntitledMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on Minimum Wage: Nigeria Can’t Afford Review Of Revenue Formula – AgbakobaMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proffers Solution To Fulani Herdsmen CrisisMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on Nigerians Should Expect More Surprises From APGA- OkoyeMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on Don Kicks Against New Local Govt Law In LagosMay 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm
ChiamkaEze on Sango, Former Minister, Emerges New Plateau PDP ChairmanMay 12, 2016 at 12:25 pm
ChiamkaEze on LASIEC Cannot Conduct Free, Fair, and Credible Election –Ibu-OwoMay 12, 2016 at 12:24 pm
ChiamkaEze on Face your N700m EFCC charge, Edo Govt tells Ize-IyamuMay 12, 2016 at 12:23 pm
ChiamkaEze on Fayose Blames Buhari for Cameron’s Corruption Statement on NigeriaMay 12, 2016 at 12:21 pm
ChiamkaEze on Electoral Law Violation: CSOs Seek Further ReformsMay 12, 2016 at 12:19 pm
ChiamkaEze on Buhari At Malborough House: Bringing Anti-Graft War To International FocusMay 12, 2016 at 12:18 pm
Kingsley Igho on Labour Rejects N145 Fuel PriceMay 12, 2016 at 10:55 am
Kingsley Igho on Modu-Sherrif’s Self-Succession Plan Suffers SetbackMay 12, 2016 at 10:46 am
FrancescaLeigh on Power: How Realistic Is 10,000mw By 2019?May 12, 2016 at 2:41 am
Dreboy on Shekarau Confirms N950m Shared In His Residence, Promise To Honour EFCC InvitationMay 11, 2016 at 7:42 pm
chinyelugo on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 11, 2016 at 6:52 pm
burning spear on EFCC Boss In Court Over Disobedience Of Court OrderMay 11, 2016 at 4:03 pm
burning spear on EFCC Boss In Court Over Disobedience Of Court OrderMay 11, 2016 at 4:03 pm
FrancescaLeigh on I’m Not Contesting For Presidency In 2019, Says OkorochaMay 11, 2016 at 3:11 pm
FrancescaLeigh on Minimum Wage: Nigeria Can’t Afford Review Of Revenue Formula – AgbakobaMay 11, 2016 at 2:20 pm
FrancescaLeigh on Oshiomhole’s May Day Gift: Matters ArisingMay 11, 2016 at 2:15 pm
UduakIniodu on Of Niger Delta Avengers and Oil ThievesMay 11, 2016 at 12:43 pm
FrancescaLeigh on Corrupt Nigerians Should Resign, Face Sanctions – OsinbajoMay 11, 2016 at 7:28 am
FrancescaLeigh on Attacks: Oil Majors Reach Out To Ex-MilitantsMay 11, 2016 at 7:27 am
FrancescaLeigh on EFCC ‘Secures Warrant’ For Fani-KayodeMay 11, 2016 at 7:25 am
OshungbureOlatunde on Corrupt Nigerians Should Resign, Face Sanctions – OsinbajoMay 11, 2016 at 4:53 am
minionthekid on Buhari meets Decree 4 victim, ThompsonMay 11, 2016 at 4:43 am
OkusanyaJamesAbiodun on FG To Probe $16b Invested by Past Administration Into PowerMay 10, 2016 at 11:46 pm
TenkumorEgboge on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 10, 2016 at 10:10 pm
OgooluwaGeorge on FG May Privatise Prisons To Reduce Cost – DanbazzauMay 10, 2016 at 7:58 pm
AdrisMusa on Etisalat, Airtel Big Gainers Of Number Portability In 2015/2016May 10, 2016 at 2:35 pm
JohnNwankwo on Avoid Another Odi Massacre, South-East APC Begs Niger Delta AvengersMay 10, 2016 at 11:57 am
onuenyo on Diezani’s $115bn: CBN Begins Special Investigations In BanksMay 10, 2016 at 9:49 am
Fred Adeola on APC Running Interim Govt At National Level, Says PDP ChiefMay 10, 2016 at 9:46 am
PeaceForall1 on Treating Fulani Herdsmen as Criminals Will Not Augur Well for Peace – AbdullahiMay 10, 2016 at 9:00 am
Teddywise on Ijaw Youths Condemn Activities Of Niger Delta AvengersMay 10, 2016 at 7:48 am
FrancescaLeigh on Police Recruitment: Most Applicants Ineligible, Says AraseMay 10, 2016 at 4:40 am
Chrison on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 10, 2016 at 12:27 am
Chrison on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 10, 2016 at 12:21 am
BenMari2 on Avoid Another Odi Massacre, South-East APC Begs Niger Delta AvengersMay 9, 2016 at 11:18 pm
Joseph Ubiagba on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 9, 2016 at 10:14 pm
OloruntobiOmo on Treating Fulani Herdsmen as Criminals Will Not Augur Well for Peace – AbdullahiMay 9, 2016 at 9:54 pm
OloruntobiOmo on DSS Stops Emeka Ezeife, Pat Utomi From Speaking At Book LaunchMay 9, 2016 at 9:36 pm
Omoba USA on FG To Probe $16b Invested by Past Administration Into PowerMay 9, 2016 at 1:08 pm
NnamdiJames on South-South PDP Ready To Take Edo In September – OkowaMay 9, 2016 at 11:02 am
Ejeta on South-South PDP Ready To Take Edo In September – OkowaMay 9, 2016 at 9:16 am
onyinyechi on NRC Confirms Four Dead In Jebba Train AccidentMay 9, 2016 at 9:06 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on Amosun Salutes Shonekan At 80May 9, 2016 at 1:30 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on NRC Confirms Four Dead In Jebba Train AccidentMay 9, 2016 at 1:25 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on NYSC, Stakeholders Pledge Safety Of Corps Members In Edo, OthersMay 9, 2016 at 1:24 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on Commonwealth Appoints Ambode VP Of Enterprise And Investment CouncilMay 9, 2016 at 1:18 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on Farmers-Herdsmen Clashes: Cleric Calls For Urgent Action To Avoid CalamityMay 9, 2016 at 1:12 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on New Minimum Wage Divides NigeriansMay 9, 2016 at 1:07 am
EjilughaKosisochiHenry on Economic Crunch May Force $25bn Capital Flight As Banks Plan African ExpansionMay 9, 2016 at 1:02 am
FrancescaLeigh on The Deafening Silence Of Nigerian Legislators On MTN FineMay 8, 2016 at 11:30 am
FrancescaLeigh on NCF Cautions Against Logging At Gashaka-Gumti National Park, OthersMay 8, 2016 at 11:06 am
FrancescaLeigh on New Minimum Wage Divides NigeriansMay 8, 2016 at 11:01 am
ChiamkaEze on INEC’s Waiting Game In RiversMay 7, 2016 at 12:57 pm
JamesIliya on EFCC Arrests Former APC Chieftain Tom Ikimi Over Arms Deal ScandalMay 7, 2016 at 10:48 am
kemefe on Of N56,000 Minimum Wage, Labour And NigeriaMay 7, 2016 at 9:34 am
Kingsley Igho on Experts Upbeat About Nigerian Economy Despite Low Oil PriceMay 7, 2016 at 9:16 am
rakinbode46 on Informed Decisions Will Engender Sustainable Development Of African Continent – IzevbigieMay 6, 2016 at 10:46 pm
ikenna nwokogba on UPDATE: EFCC Storm FFK’s ResidenceMay 6, 2016 at 5:28 pm
ChukwuMichael3 on Army Might Rescue Chibok Girls Soon As ‘Operation Crackdown’ Advances Into SambisaMay 6, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Omoba USA on Why Do Nigerians Like The Title “Doctor” ?May 6, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Kingsley Igho on AMCON Moves To Recover N240bn Bad LoansMay 6, 2016 at 6:35 am
Dangote Cement Company on Putting Osinbajo’s Loyalty To TestMay 6, 2016 at 1:07 am
Dangote Cement Company on Northern Governors’ Worrisome Position On Herdsmen AttacksMay 6, 2016 at 1:07 am
Dangote Cement Company on Why APGA Won’t Go Into Any Alliance By Omowunmi- ImouduMay 6, 2016 at 1:07 am
Dangote Cement Company on Delta State To Partner NMEC On LiteracyMay 6, 2016 at 1:06 am
Dangote Cement Company on Mrakpor Harps On Efficacy Of Alternative Dispute ResolutionMay 6, 2016 at 1:05 am
Dangote Cement Company on Lagos Offers N6.5bn Soft Loan For Agribusiness At 3%May 6, 2016 at 1:05 am
Dangote Cement Company on Herdsmen Attacks On Farmers Have Affected Food Production In Benue – CommissionerMay 6, 2016 at 1:05 am
Dangote Cement Company on PDP Chieftain, Bode George, Loses MotherMay 6, 2016 at 1:05 am
Dangote Cement Company on Ogbeh Harps On Imported Grass To Feed CowsMay 6, 2016 at 1:04 am
Dangote Cement Company on Environment Minister Nominated Among Africa’s Greatest LeadersMay 6, 2016 at 1:03 am
Onwo chike on Syria’s Assad Says Objective Is ‘Final Victory’ In AleppoMay 5, 2016 at 6:24 pm
Wurno on There Are No Quick Fix To The Current Economic Trend, Adeosun Replies EzekwesiliMay 5, 2016 at 5:32 pm
YasminB on Informed Decisions Will Engender Sustainable Development Of African Continent – IzevbigieMay 5, 2016 at 1:48 pm
Omoba USA on NOUN Grants 100% Waiver To Prison InmatesMay 5, 2016 at 1:04 pm
JoysAjayi on Minister Says Nigeria Must Diversify From Oil DependenceMay 5, 2016 at 4:29 am
Fred Adeola on NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Woman’s Packs Of SweetsMay 4, 2016 at 9:44 am
Kingsley Igho on Ex-Generals Fingered In Herdsmen’s AttacksMay 4, 2016 at 9:39 am
Fred Adeola on Ex-Generals Fingered In Herdsmen’s AttacksMay 4, 2016 at 9:32 am
Olushola_Ade on Informed Decisions Will Engender Sustainable Development Of African Continent – IzevbigieMay 4, 2016 at 8:42 am
Onwo chike on PDP Convention Under Threat As Members Mull Court ActionMay 3, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Onomz on Informed Decisions Will Engender Sustainable Development Of African Continent – IzevbigieMay 3, 2016 at 7:31 pm
divineamadi on Enugu CP Fired Over Fulani Herdsman AttacksMay 3, 2016 at 7:20 pm
FrancescaLeigh on Balarabe Now Acting Fidelity Bank’s MDMay 3, 2016 at 4:35 pm
BelloGrace on Crocodile Attacks Teen At RIverside CampMay 3, 2016 at 3:27 pm
BelloGrace on How I Rebranded Cross Rivers State – Charles OtudorMay 3, 2016 at 3:27 pm
BelloGrace on Undaunted By Physical LimitationMay 3, 2016 at 3:27 pm
BelloGrace on PETAN Says Local Oil Firms Have Capacity To Build, Manage RefineriesMay 3, 2016 at 3:27 pm
BelloGrace on Saraki’s Replacement By PDP Senator Not A Threat To APC – MomohMay 3, 2016 at 3:26 pm
BelloGrace on Lagos LG Boss, Council Workers Bicker Over Unpaid SalariesMay 3, 2016 at 3:26 pm
BelloGrace on Fayose, George Lock Horns Over PDP ZoningMay 3, 2016 at 3:26 pm
BelloGrace on Building Collapse: SON Warns Block Moulders Against Using Poor Quality ProductsMay 3, 2016 at 3:25 pm
BelloGrace on 26 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos PortsMay 3, 2016 at 3:25 pm
BelloGrace on Prosecution’s Failure To Produce Dasuki Again Stalls His TrialMay 3, 2016 at 3:24 pm
BelloGrace on IMF Sees Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Near Two-Decade LowMay 3, 2016 at 3:23 pm
BelloGrace on Cristiano Ronaldo Fit To Face Manchester City At The BernabeuMay 3, 2016 at 3:22 pm
BelloGrace on Capital Market Turnover Drops By 31.6% In AprilMay 3, 2016 at 3:22 pm
BelloGrace on Oando Extends Merger Date With Subsidiary To May 31May 3, 2016 at 3:21 pm
BelloGrace on Saraki, Dogara Battle Over NASS ClerkMay 3, 2016 at 3:21 pm
DangoteCement13 on FBN Holdings: Even An Elephant Can Have A Bad DayMay 3, 2016 at 3:20 pm
BelloGrace on Balarabe Now Acting Fidelity Bank’s MDMay 3, 2016 at 3:19 pm
henry olanrewaju on Fayose, George Lock Horns Over PDP ZoningMay 3, 2016 at 2:02 pm
johnokonkwo49 on FG To Generate 7000 Megawatts In The Next 18 Months – OsinbajoMay 2, 2016 at 8:47 pm
NnoromChiemeka on Nigerians Can Demand For Buhari’s Resignation – OnovoMay 2, 2016 at 4:35 pm
AbusajidaMuhammad on Nigerians Can Demand For Buhari’s Resignation – OnovoMay 2, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Omoba USA on Buhari Blames Current Economic Turmoil On Obasanjo, Yar Adua, JonathanMay 2, 2016 at 12:51 pm
Omoba USA on Four High Court Judges In EFCC Net Over Alleged Frustrating Of Corruption CasesMay 2, 2016 at 12:48 pm
Kingsley Igho on Between Ondo LG Polls And November 26 Governorship ElectionMay 2, 2016 at 8:10 am
Oladiran on Oshiomhole Consolidates On Buhari’s China VisitMay 2, 2016 at 6:48 am
Dangote Cement Company on Naïve GovernorMay 1, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Dangote Cement Company on IGP Says 359 Policemen Killed In Active Service In 2 YearsMay 1, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Dangote Cement Company on The Herdsmen And Present Danger To The PolityMay 1, 2016 at 1:02 pm
Dangote Cement Company on Growing Pains: Pleasures and Pressures of Living in a Developing City.May 1, 2016 at 1:02 pm
Dangote Cement Company on NPFL: Ikorodu United Snaps12-Match Winless RunMay 1, 2016 at 1:01 pm
Dangote Cement Company on Zidane Hopeful On Ronaldo’s Fitness For CityMay 1, 2016 at 1:01 pm
Dangote Cement Company on Egbuchulam Hopes To Beat Rivers UtdMay 1, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Dangote Cement Company on New Party Poses Thrteat To APC, PDPMay 1, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Dangote Cement Company on We Have Not Performed Well In The House Of Reps – JimohMay 1, 2016 at 12:59 pm
Dangote Cement Company on May Day: Bayelsa Govt Lauds Workers’ Patience Over Unpaid SalariesMay 1, 2016 at 12:53 pm
Edet ita on Modu-Sheriff Evasive As PDP NEC Adopts Controversial Zoning FormulaApr 30, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Edet ita on NLC Justifies N56,000 New Minimum Wage ProposalApr 30, 2016 at 12:34 pm
JohnNwankwo on APC Is On Its Way Out Of Lagos- KudehinbuApr 30, 2016 at 6:36 am
JohnNwankwo on APC Is On Its Way Out Of Lagos- KudehinbuApr 30, 2016 at 6:32 am
ogheneovoeyitene on CCT: ACF Cautions FG On Saraki TrialApr 29, 2016 at 8:19 pm
Omoba USA on CCT: ACF Cautions FG On Saraki TrialApr 29, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Omoba USA on CCT: ACF Cautions FG On Saraki TrialApr 29, 2016 at 8:14 pm
DominicNweke on Soyinka Berates Buhari Over Response To Fulani Herdsmen AttacksApr 29, 2016 at 4:06 pm
BarakHart on Process Of Reconciliation Has Started In Edo APC – IdahagbonApr 29, 2016 at 10:36 am
Gboyegaa on Senators, APC Stalwarts Leave Saraki In The LurchApr 29, 2016 at 5:02 am
JohnNwankwo on Govs May Approach Buhari For Short-Term Solution To Salary Constraints – NGF ChairmanApr 29, 2016 at 4:20 am
AmbeNeba on Investors Withdraw N103bn In Three MonthsApr 28, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Kingsley Igho on Nigeria Drops Out Of Africa’s Fastest Growing EconomiesApr 28, 2016 at 12:50 pm
Osakweogu on We’ve Located Chibok Girls, Says Nigeria ArmyApr 28, 2016 at 5:56 am
FrankNick on FG’s N600 Billion Monthly Loan For SalariesApr 27, 2016 at 11:56 pm
FrankNick on APC Chose Buhari Because Of Sharia Implementation – NwabuezeApr 27, 2016 at 7:45 pm
LawalAbubakar1 on FG’s N600 Billion Monthly Loan For SalariesApr 27, 2016 at 7:18 pm
rice sales on Access Bank Deepens Credentials With Improved First Quarter ResultsApr 27, 2016 at 6:57 pm
SamuelIgiri on We’ve Located Chibok Girls, Says Nigeria ArmyApr 27, 2016 at 2:10 pm
Adam Muhd on We’ve Located Chibok Girls, Says Nigeria ArmyApr 27, 2016 at 11:03 am
meshach123 on The Al-Qaeda ThreatApr 27, 2016 at 7:40 am
burning spear on Give Buhari Time to Deliver on Campaign Promises, Olulade Urges NigeriansApr 27, 2016 at 12:57 am
druwaherbalcenter on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionApr 26, 2016 at 3:57 pm
druwaherbalcenter on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionApr 26, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Kingsley Igho on Nigeria Loses $1.5bn Monthly To Robbery, Piracy At SeaApr 26, 2016 at 9:58 am
HrmObiAwka on Angry Consumers Sack EEDC Staff In AwkaApr 26, 2016 at 12:33 am
IsbellHelen on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionApr 25, 2016 at 10:21 pm
OgooluwaGeorge on 12 Dead As Cultists Take Over Kogi TownApr 25, 2016 at 6:09 pm
ekechi on Buhari’s Directive On Salary Payment Impossible – AGFApr 25, 2016 at 5:25 pm
Ezikielbassy on I did Not Say I Was Leaving PDP – MohammedApr 25, 2016 at 3:59 pm
Ezikielbassy on Umeh Mismanaged APGA – UmenzekweApr 25, 2016 at 3:58 pm
Ezikielbassy on Babatope Advises PDP Members Against Forming New PartyApr 25, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Ezikielbassy on Ambode Mourns JafojoApr 25, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Ezikielbassy on ‘Voters Partly Responsible for Non-performance of LGs’Apr 25, 2016 at 3:54 pm
poshjosh on Woman Arrested For Bathing Neighbour With Dry PepperApr 25, 2016 at 1:43 pm
callistus u owuamanam on NSCDC Allegedly Cause Fracas At Filling StationApr 25, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Kingsley Igho on Private Schools Reel Under Unpaid TuitionApr 25, 2016 at 9:41 am
atobby on Nigerians Are Tired Of Buhari’s Foreign Trips – GulakApr 25, 2016 at 2:42 am
JamesIliya on PDP’s Comeback In 2019, An Illusion – WakiliApr 24, 2016 at 9:26 pm
bextman on Buhari Orders Armed Forces To Crush Criminals In Niger DeltaApr 24, 2016 at 6:40 pm
Kingsley Igho on 2019: PDP Presidential Ticket Splits Leaders Into CampsApr 24, 2016 at 8:26 am
Smart Okokobi on Nigerians Are Tired Of Buhari’s Foreign Trips – GulakApr 24, 2016 at 8:23 am
Kingsley Igho on Buhari’s Directive On Salary Payment Impossible – AGFApr 24, 2016 at 8:12 am
omonla77 on Buhari’s Directive On Salary Payment Impossible – AGFApr 24, 2016 at 6:21 am
EmmanuelUgah on Buhari Orders Armed Forces To Crush Criminals In Niger DeltaApr 23, 2016 at 7:40 pm
omonla77 on ASUU President, Unilorin VC Tango Over Union ElectionApr 23, 2016 at 2:10 pm
burning spear on Confusion In APC Over Saraki’s TrialApr 23, 2016 at 11:00 am
burning spear on N1bn Libel Suit: Lagos Court Declines Obanikoro’s Request To Restrain NewsmenApr 23, 2016 at 10:57 am
FemiFFolusho on Building Permit: Bayelsa Govt Rallies Ijaw Youths To Shell HeadquartersApr 23, 2016 at 8:38 am
FemiFFolusho on N1bn Libel Suit: Lagos Court Declines Obanikoro’s Request To Restrain NewsmenApr 23, 2016 at 8:35 am
Kingsley Igho on EFCC Probes PDP’s 2015 Campaign DonorsApr 23, 2016 at 8:15 am
Kingsley Igho on Nollywood: Booming Industry, Poor PractitionersApr 23, 2016 at 7:54 am
mrs morgan jane on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionApr 22, 2016 at 2:30 pm
mrs morgan jane on HIV/AIDS: Maximising local research for herbal solutionApr 22, 2016 at 2:28 pm
MarkUzomba on Onazi Named In Africa Top FiveApr 22, 2016 at 11:59 am
JamesIliya on Kaduna PFN To El Rufai: Be Ready To Jail UsApr 22, 2016 at 9:52 am
JamesIliya on Reps Summon Prisons CG Over Assault On Female LawmakerApr 22, 2016 at 9:27 am
Kingsley Igho on Nigerian Banks Suffer From Exposure To Oil GroupsApr 22, 2016 at 7:47 am
Michael Okeowo on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 5:25 pm
Afeez Lawal on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 5:21 pm
Afeez Lawal on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 5:21 pm
femihassan on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 1:47 pm
buchi onyebuchi on Buhari Must Reach Out To The South-South And South-EastApr 21, 2016 at 1:31 pm
SnowMan SAGACITY on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 1:21 pm
kenajayi on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 1:21 pm
kenajayi on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 21, 2016 at 1:21 pm
JoysAjayi on Revisiting Awolowo’s Progressive Legacies Of Committed LeadershipApr 21, 2016 at 8:14 am
JoysAjayi on Buhari Has Fought A Good Fight Against Boko Haram –ElebuteApr 21, 2016 at 8:09 am
Kingsley Igho on Revisiting Awolowo’s Progressive Legacies Of Committed LeadershipApr 21, 2016 at 6:56 am
EmmanuelUgah on EFCC Denies Claims Of Ekweremadu As Anti-Corruption AmbassadorApr 20, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Kingsley Igho on EFCC Uncovers 37,395 Ghost Workers In Federal Civil ServiceApr 20, 2016 at 9:34 am
JoysAjayi on Electricity Supply May Not Improve Till May After Forcados’ Pipeline RepairsApr 20, 2016 at 6:39 am
JoysAjayi on Drum Festival: Ogun Assembles African Drums To Boost Cultural TourismApr 20, 2016 at 6:39 am
JoysAjayi on IPMAN Says Scarcity Of Petrol Continues Without Product To LoadApr 20, 2016 at 6:38 am
JoysAjayi on EFCC Uncovers 37,395 Ghost Workers In Federal Civil ServiceApr 20, 2016 at 6:37 am
JoysAjayi on Violence, Insecurity Responsible For Voter Apathy During Elections- AdeyinkaApr 20, 2016 at 6:36 am
JoysAjayi on Investors Capitalises On Emerging Opportunities In Sub-Saharan Africa Hospitality IndustryApr 20, 2016 at 6:36 am
JoysAjayi on Minna Residents Fear Board Pumping Untreated WaterApr 20, 2016 at 6:36 am
JoysAjayi on Examining The Politics, Economics Of Buhari’s China TripApr 20, 2016 at 6:35 am
JoysAjayi on NFF Technical Committee Meets On Foreign CoachApr 20, 2016 at 6:35 am
JoysAjayi on CAF League: Will Enyimba Restore Confidence To Nigerian Football?Apr 20, 2016 at 6:35 am
JoysAjayi on Buhari: Time to End the Blame GameApr 20, 2016 at 6:35 am
JoysAjayi on Buhari Must Reach Out To The South-South And South-EastApr 20, 2016 at 6:27 am
JamesIliya on Budget Row: Resign Now, Group Tells DogaraApr 19, 2016 at 10:33 pm
Kingsley Igho on Technical Fault Leaves 100 New York Bound Arik Passengers StrandedApr 19, 2016 at 12:18 pm
tonypadua05 on Segun Oni To Fayose: You Need Spiritual DeliveranceApr 19, 2016 at 6:35 am
Dangote plant on Plateau Lost 2015 Governorship Election Because We Failed To Obey Zoning- KazeApr 19, 2016 at 3:40 am
Dangote plant on Alleged Corruption Of INEC Officials: Threat To Free PollApr 19, 2016 at 3:35 am
Dangote plant on Broadband Penetration Delays With Bitflux Two-Year WaitApr 19, 2016 at 3:31 am
Dangote plant on Grumbles In APC, Presidency As Power Brokers Realign For New PartyApr 19, 2016 at 3:28 am
Dangote plant on Osinbajo Promises Synergy With OPS To Inflate EconomyApr 19, 2016 at 3:21 am
Dangote plant on Rio Games: I Already Know My Over-Aged Players – SiasiaApr 19, 2016 at 3:07 am
atobby on Grumbles In APC, Presidency As Power Brokers Realign For New PartyApr 19, 2016 at 2:56 am
FrankNick on Emergency Rules In Rivers: Inviting Scorpion To A DinnerApr 19, 2016 at 1:23 am
FrankNick on Grumbles In APC, Presidency As Power Brokers Realign For New PartyApr 19, 2016 at 1:12 am
kdrw11 on NLC Threatens Showdown With Senators Over Procurement Of 108 JeepsApr 18, 2016 at 8:54 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Grumbles In APC, Presidency As Power Brokers Realign For New PartyApr 18, 2016 at 5:40 pm
Isaac071 on Electricity Generation And Impact Of Power AfricaApr 18, 2016 at 4:06 pm
PhoenixKonze on Why I Reported Wizkid To The Police – Linda IkejiApr 18, 2016 at 10:45 am
john Raymond on Rio Games: I Already Know My Over-Aged Players – SiasiaApr 18, 2016 at 9:55 am
OshungbureOlatunde on Don’t Reduce Number Of Political Parties, Lawmaker Urges NASSApr 17, 2016 at 2:44 pm
EmmanuelUgah on ‘Nigeria- Lest We Should Be The Last’Apr 13, 2016 at 5:34 pm
EmmanuelUgah on The Paradox Of Africa’s Illicit Financial OutflowsApr 13, 2016 at 5:34 pm
EmmanuelUgah on The Buck Stops HereApr 13, 2016 at 5:33 pm
EmmanuelUgah on The 2016 Budget Controversy: Matters ArisingApr 13, 2016 at 5:32 pm
ArielHughes1 on Abbas Says ‘Urgent’ Need For UN Resolution On Israeli SettlementsApr 13, 2016 at 5:18 pm
AlfredOritsegbubemiAkuki on PHOTOS: Buhari Tours China’s Aerospace Technology CentreApr 13, 2016 at 4:53 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Bio-fuels: NNPC Seeks Investors For Ethanol PlantApr 13, 2016 at 3:36 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Buhari Has Not Given Attention To Any Sector – AnikeApr 13, 2016 at 3:34 pm
EmmanuelUgah on PDP Will Never Reverse APC’s Development Train In Edo – OshiomholeApr 13, 2016 at 3:33 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Taiwan protests citizens’ deportations to China from KenyaApr 13, 2016 at 3:32 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Customs, Suspected Smugglers Gun Duel Leaves Four Officers InjuredApr 13, 2016 at 3:31 pm
EmmanuelUgah on Enugu Lists 17 State-Owned Firms For PrivatisationApr 13, 2016 at 3:29 pm
AlfredOritsegbubemiAkuki on South Korea’s Ruling Party To Lose Parliamentary Majority: Exit PollsApr 13, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Emmanuel Akinleye on Are You Diabetic? Eat These Two Nigerian foods, Get Well FastApr 13, 2016 at 1:47 pm
Amaji Stanley on Police Seal Glass HouseApr 13, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Gillian Nduoma on When can one access his Contributory Pension Scheme account?Apr 13, 2016 at 11:46 am
Theodore on People always notice me –SplashApr 13, 2016 at 8:54 am
francis Orgba on We’re Still In Charge Of NFF, Boasts AkinwunmiApr 13, 2016 at 6:44 am
kabiru auwalu danasabe nitel on Dangote Signs $2bn Chinese Bank Loan For Two Cement PlantsApr 13, 2016 at 5:46 am
JOHN O ADEYi on PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives ChinaApr 12, 2016 at 11:27 pm
JOHN O ADEYi on PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives ChinaApr 12, 2016 at 11:27 pm
Musa Ayuba Dalhatu on Buhari Media Group Lambasts PDP Senators Over Threat To BuhariApr 12, 2016 at 11:10 pm
tochukwu on Group Threatens To Drag IPOB To ICC Over Killing Of Herdsmen In AbiaApr 12, 2016 at 11:03 pm
Suleiman Hassan on PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives ChinaApr 12, 2016 at 10:45 pm
onyebuchi nwabuko on Falana To Buhari: Daylight Looting Going On Under Your WatchApr 12, 2016 at 10:27 pm
yilpupba ishaya on Revive NNPC Depots To Ease Fuel Distribution, IPMAN Tells GovtApr 12, 2016 at 8:46 pm
Champion 2013 on Falana To Buhari: Daylight Looting Going On Under Your WatchApr 12, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Hon. Ortaver Isaac Zick Best on Fulani Herdsmen Kill 66, Injure 15 In TarabaApr 12, 2016 at 7:04 pm
Hussaina Musa g on Army-Shiite Massacre: 347 Buried In Mass Grave – KSGApr 12, 2016 at 6:35 pm
Jack on Fulani Herdsmen Kill 66, Injure 15 In TarabaApr 12, 2016 at 6:05 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on HP Unveils World’s Thinnest LaptopApr 6, 2016 at 4:11 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on At The Mercy Of Nigerian BanksMar 31, 2016 at 10:31 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Economy: Buhari And CBN Pulling ApartMar 31, 2016 at 10:30 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Improved Pasture Seeds Holds The Ace For A Sustainable Increase In Livestock Production In NigeriaMar 31, 2016 at 10:29 am
Emmanuel Ugah on How Buhari Can Put Nigerian Economy Back On TrackMar 31, 2016 at 10:28 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Amnesty Report Alleges Labour Abuse At Qatar World Cup VenueMar 31, 2016 at 10:27 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Nobel Literature Laureate Imre Kertesz Dies At 86Mar 31, 2016 at 10:27 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Trump Slammed Over Abortion CommentMar 31, 2016 at 10:25 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Ex-Wife Of Egyptian Hijacker Says He Was ‘abusive, dangerous’Mar 31, 2016 at 10:25 am
Emmanuel Ugah on South Africa’s Top Court Says Zuma Failed To Respect ConstitutionMar 31, 2016 at 10:24 am
Emmanuel Ugah on Minister Denies Saying Economy Beyond Buhari’s ControlMar 14, 2016 at 10:05 am
Emmanuel Ugah on FG To End Importation Of PMS In 18 Months – KachikwuMar 9, 2016 at 12:32 pm
Emmanuel Ugah on I Never Said NNPC Will Be Unbundled – KachikwuMar 9, 2016 at 11:53 am
demgosoonknow on Why Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid Failed, By JonathanNov 24, 2015 at 6:12 pm
emekacc on Legal Implication of Audu’s Death: Keyamo’s PerspectivesNov 24, 2015 at 7:20 am
FRED on Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Appears In CourtNov 23, 2015 at 4:45 pm
FRED on Legal Implication of Audu’s Death: Keyamo’s PerspectivesNov 23, 2015 at 4:41 pm
vic on ‘I Didn’t Award $2 Billlion Arms Contracts’ Say JonathanNov 23, 2015 at 3:58 pm
Rommel on Oritsejafor: Christian Elders Hit Out At Rev. OkotieNov 23, 2015 at 3:06 pm
Tricircle on Can Prof Anwuka Fly As Minister Of State In Education?Nov 23, 2015 at 9:07 am
Francis Uwaechi on BREAKING: Abubakar Audu Is DeadNov 23, 2015 at 9:02 am
Smart Okokobi. on Boko Haram: Nigeria Won’t Hire Mercenaries – PresidencyNov 22, 2015 at 3:19 pm
emekacc on Can Prof Anwuka Fly As Minister Of State In Education?Nov 22, 2015 at 6:20 am
Princess Lucy Ugwu on Biafra: S’East Govs, NASS Members To Meet In EnuguNov 21, 2015 at 2:52 pm
Uzoh63 on How I Will Run My Ministry – FayemiNov 21, 2015 at 8:46 am
vic on FG May Write Off Bailout Funds To States – AmosunNov 20, 2015 at 9:42 pm
vic on NLC, TUC Vow To Resist Attempt To Slash N18,000 Minimum WageNov 20, 2015 at 9:33 pm
vic on $2b Arms Deal: Jonathan Opens Up At LASTNov 20, 2015 at 9:21 pm
Moses2Ola_74Fam on What Can Pee And Poo Have With My breakfast?Nov 20, 2015 at 6:46 pm
Harry on Oliseh Can’t Take Eagles To Russia 2018 – WesterhofNov 20, 2015 at 11:08 am
Mariam Abdullahi on Buhari Submits N465.64bn Supplementary Budget To N’AssemblyNov 19, 2015 at 10:10 pm
Mariam Abdullahi on Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Plea For MercyNov 19, 2015 at 10:05 pm
Mariam Abdullahi on RATTAWU, NUJ, NUPPPPROW Embark On Warning Strike Over Weigh-in AllowanceNov 19, 2015 at 9:57 pm
Moses2Ola_74Fam on Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Plea For MercyNov 19, 2015 at 3:05 pm
vic on Buhari Submits N465.64bn Supplementary Budget To N’AssemblyNov 19, 2015 at 1:23 pm
lisacambell46 on Financial Misdeeds: Stanbic IBTC In TroubleNov 19, 2015 at 9:02 am
UOU on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 19, 2015 at 1:58 am
Emmanuel Clifford Peters on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 19, 2015 at 12:32 am
Yem on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 11:42 pm
UOU on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 11:15 pm
Yem on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 10:51 pm
Yem on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 10:47 pm
UOU on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 10:19 pm
Yem on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 10:02 pm
UOU on Arrest Fani-Kayode Now – AshafaNov 18, 2015 at 4:07 pm
Cheta God on Ministry To Roll Out Programmes, Policies On Change Agenda, Says MohammedNov 18, 2015 at 10:42 am
vic on No Diversion Of Public Funds Under Buhari’s Administration – MohammedNov 17, 2015 at 8:25 pm
Efeturi Ojakaminor on You Can’t Make Yourself Minister, Lagos Lawyer Tells BuhariNov 17, 2015 at 7:28 pm
Mark Uzomba on Eaglets Grumble Over NeglectNov 17, 2015 at 6:55 pm
isaaac omafuaire on Fayose Goofed On TSA, REMITA, Says OshunNov 17, 2015 at 8:40 am
FirecloudOFGOD on Buhari’s Summary Sacking Of The Perm Secs Was A MistakeNov 17, 2015 at 6:07 am
Pearl on Alleged Missing $20bn: Diezani, Lamido Sanusi In Fresh WarNov 16, 2015 at 7:53 pm
Cadet Chidima on Controversy Trail N500m Wharf Landing FeeNov 16, 2015 at 1:37 pm
Cadet Chidima on NIMASA To Shipowners: Unite To Attract Govt’s AttentionNov 16, 2015 at 1:35 pm
Cadet Chidima on BREAKING: Supreme Court Halts Saraki’s Trial At CCTNov 16, 2015 at 1:23 pm
Cadet Chidima on Seven Energy Hosts Forum On Compressed Natural Gas For SMEs In CalabarNov 16, 2015 at 1:20 pm
Reason-ability on Token Merger Of Federal MinistriesNov 16, 2015 at 8:59 am
Efeturi Ojakaminor on Certificates Or Competence?Nov 16, 2015 at 8:50 am
Efeturi Ojakaminor on Varsity Don Shines At World Maths Conference,Solves 156-YEAR-OLD PROBLEMNov 16, 2015 at 8:44 am
Oladoja wahab on Pro-Biafra: MASSOB Takes On Fr. MbakaNov 15, 2015 at 11:12 pm
Nwade Chudi on Pro-Biafra: MASSOB Takes On Fr. MbakaNov 15, 2015 at 10:44 pm
Oladoja wahab on Pro-Biafra: MASSOB Takes On Fr. MbakaNov 15, 2015 at 10:30 pm
Oladoja wahab on Pro-Biafra: MASSOB Takes On Fr. MbakaNov 15, 2015 at 10:26 pm
Nwade Chudi on Pro-Biafra: MASSOB Takes On Fr. MbakaNov 15, 2015 at 10:21 pm
sunny on Attack On Jonathan: Niger Delta Activist Demands Apology From PDPNov 15, 2015 at 6:06 pm
Naijamania on Attack On Jonathan: Niger Delta Activist Demands Apology From PDPNov 15, 2015 at 2:40 pm
optimisticman1 on Leave Me Out Of Your Agitations, Ibori Tells BiafransNov 15, 2015 at 5:57 am
Smart Okokobi. on Pro-Biafra Protests May Destabilize Nigeria, Defence Minister WarnsNov 14, 2015 at 9:59 pm
Mark Uzomba on Amuneke Reveals Secret Of Eaglets’successNov
sai baba hardship, recession, clueless, senseless, badluck Muhammadu pharaoh buhari