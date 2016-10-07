Economic Climate, Unemployment Responsible For Increased Kidnapping

A former British Police Officer and security consultant, Vince Onyekwelu, says the economic climate, unemployment and a high level of criminality are responsible for the upsurge of kidnappings in Nigeria.

This is following series of kidnappings that have recently occurred in Nigeria, most recent being that of 6 people who were kidnapped from a school in the Epe area of Lagos state.

The case which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, reportedly involved four students, a teacher and a vice principal of the school.

The kidnappers were said to be heavily armed, while invading the college and whisking away the victims.

Addressing the menace, Mr Onyelekwelu said there is a need to establish a difference between kidnapping and abduction.