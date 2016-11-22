Ebonyi Current Assembly Has Passed Many Bills

Hon. Mazi Oliver Osi is the Chairman House Committee on Health, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, he represents Ivo Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with CHIJIOKE AGWU, he speaks on his experience as a legislator, and variety of other trending issues in the polity . Excerpts:

How has your legislative experience been in the past one and half year you have been in the state House of Assembly?

Well, legislative activity is not what many people think it is. Many people believe that lawmaking is all about going to sit at the legislative chamber and talk about bills and motions alone. It is much more than that. The real technical work is done outside the chamber. Some are done at the committee level. It is at the committee level that we can investigate, people can bring petitions and reports. We do research, investigation and at times the ones we cannot resolve at the committee level we bring them to the floor of the house for effective deliberation and resolutions. We have passed so many bills and motions .Legislative duties are not as simple as people take them, we hardly rest. Our work has three phases namely the Advocacy part, where you interact with your people on a day to day basis; there is the legislative part of it and finally the representative part of it. There is no rest for us my dear. But in all, it has been a great experience.

You are the Chairman House Committee on Health, what has your committee achieved within the period under review?

My committee has successfully overseen the passage of the Primary Health Care Bill. Fort the first time in the state, Primary Health Care is taken seriously in the state and very soon the full implementation if the bill will give our primary health centers across the state a new boost and the health of our people can be guaranteed. We have also helped the executive arm to build a new Virology Centre in Ebonyi State which has been designated to serve the entire South East. We are also on course to ensure that all hospitals in the state are equipped and was under construction are completed as soon as possible to serve Ebonyi people. By this time we ought to have completed two hospitals per zone but for pausity of funds.We shall kick start that as soon as things improve.

APC in the state recently accused Governor Umahi of maladministration, claiming his government has nothing on ground to show for the huge allocations it has received since coming to power. Do you have any comment on that?

APC was just making noise. There are eloquent testimonies in the state to prove that Governor Umahi has not only been proactive and responsible in the use of fund, he has also used the little resources within his disposal to achieve a lot in the state. For instance, three flyovers are fast nearly completion in the state .For the first time, the ever busy Presco junction,Spera Indo junction and the International Market junction are going to be decongested and save precious lives . One man one hectares agric policy of this government has ensure the massive production of food in the state, massive road construction, youths empowerment just to name a few. It is my position that the governor has fulfilled all his campaign promises and deserves to be returned in 2019. APC was only playing bad politics to have made such comment.

Recently Akubara Youth Assembly Ivo chapter was inaugurated with a clear mandate to work for the pre-election of governor Umahi in 2019, do you think the association is capable of galvanising formidable support for Umahi ahead of 2019 ?

The answer is yes. The youths are very vital set of people in every society .you will agree with me that when it comes to getting things done in any group, association or society, the young people are usually the people to call.

In elections from the pre-election period to election proper, the youths always play vital roles as we have seen in the past. I am very happy that Akubaraoha Youth Assembly,Ivo chapter, has been inaugurated. I was personally present at the inauguration and I can tell you that all the youths of Ivo Local Government Area were very happy for the event because of their love and support for governor David Umahi. The group will also serve as a platform for their empowerment in Ivo Local Government Area by our amiable governor, Engr.David Umahi.as well as a platform to champion his pre-election come 2019.And I have absolute confidence in the ability of our youths to do that.

Sometime ago you raised an alarm at the floor of the House over killings of Ivo people by some neighbouring Lokpanta and Lokpaukwu people of Abia state over boundary dispute ,what is the state of the matter, has peace retuned?

We are still working with the National Boundary Commission on how to find lasting solution .We have invited them for investigation which they honoured. We are expecting the report of their investigation and that is what will finally bring lasting peace between my people and our neighbouring communities. I have repeatedly appealed to my people not to take laws into their hands even though we have lost lot there. And as I am talking to you some boding is still missing from people as a result of the crisis. I feel very sad that my people is being victimised, harassed and abused in a land that God freely gave to us.

Ivo Local Government boasts of such PDP heavyweights like former SGF, Sen. Anyim Pius, but if reports available are anything to go by, it does appear that Opposition is fast making inroads into the area. What is your comment on that?

Ivo Local Government is the home of PDP even right from 1999 to date. I f you study the history of PDP, the party was first launched in Ivo here before it was launched nationally. Ivo is a PDP Local Government and it has not changed. But you know in politics we disagree to agree .Some people for reasons best known to them left the party to Labour Party during the 2015 general elections but they are gradually coming back to PDP. And before 2019 they must have all returned to PDP.There is no truth in the report that you got claiming that Opposition was gaining ground in Ivo. It is baseless and unfounded. In the last election, despite that some of our leaders in the party left for Labour Party PDP still won.

The fight against graft by APC federal government under Buhari has been raising dust in the polity, what is your assessment of the fight?

There is no real fight against corruption as being parroted by the APC Federal Government. What we have is a calculated fight against our party, the PDP. How many APC politicians have been arrested? But every day chieftains of our party are arrested and harassed and subjected to media trials .The purpose is simple ; to intimidate and silence us ahead of 2019. To buttress our position, people who decamp from other parties to APC are shielded from EFCC and are considered clean.

Recently the FG proposed sale of some National Assets as a panacea to the ravaging economic recession, do you support the idea?

No No! I don’t support the sale of national Assets as a solution to the economic recession. I believe instead, that the solution to the economic recession is diversification to Agriculture. We should go back to farm. Everybody should be able to produce enough to feed his family and for commercial purposes if need be.That is my position on that. Thank you.