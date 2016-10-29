DSTV set to Increase Prices

Hazeez Balogun

If insinuations by pay Tv providers, DSTV is anything to go by, subscribers on the platform will soon be hit by a price hike. The hike they say is connected to the Dollar price increasing and the rising cost of operations.

According to an inside source, the increase in price may mean that the prices for premium bouquet which is at N15,000 might be skyrocketed to N20,000 while ‘Compact’ which is the most popular bouquet might rise up to N7,500. The company is however yet to release any official figures of even confirm the impending increase.

When asked, Martin Mabutho, the General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria hinted that there may be an increase. “We do not work in a bubble. We are part of the society at large. When you go out you hear everything is expensive. Pepper is expensive, fuel is expensive, cost of services has increased. We operate in this same environment and our operation cost has increased. The Dollar is expensive and we buy our contents in Dollars. So if things continue this way, we might have to do some review.”

At the moment Nigeria’s subscription rate is still one of the cheapest in Africa but with the new impending rates we might be the highest paying DSTV subscribers.