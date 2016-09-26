Don’t’ Sell Our National Assets. Yakassai Tells FG

The former Political Adviser to ex-President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai Monday in Kano said selling the country’s assets as solution to the current economic recession will further plunge the nation into another major economic crisis.

Yakasai who is a foundation member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) argued further that such action in the name of reviving the ailing economy will at the end result restrict income and impoverish the masses into abject poverty.

The elder Statesman spoke at his Kano residence when Senator Shehu Sani paid him a courtesy visit to discuss the-state-of-the-nation, said that previous experiences on the sale of national assets have clearly indicated that it is not solution to the present Nigeria’s economic predicament.

According to him, “I learnt that people were recommending for the sale of our national asset in order to address the issue of economic recession-this is a wrong approach! All of us have a family, if you were giving N100 to your wife to cook for you and it is what you could afford, then all of a sudden you find yourself in a situation that you could no longer afford a N100, it is not a solution for you to begin to sell your furniture, your dresses in order to maintain your N100 meal; because those items will one day be sold off and then you reach the end of all your efforts.

“It happened to me before, I ran into economic crisis and I decided to sell my things; until I sold half of it, then I realised that there was no end to it, then I stopped. Again, I have realised that in Nigeria, we did it before, the British left us with the Nigeria National Shipping Line, they left us with the Nigeria Air Ways, they left us investment in banks, investments in NITEL and the rest of them” he said.