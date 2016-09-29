Don’t Compromise Unity In Agitation For Structured Nation – India’s VP

Oyeniran Apata

Lagos – Hon. Mohammad Hamid Ansari, the Vice President of India, on Thursday in Lagos, called on nations to take lessons from the emergence of modern Indian nation where the unity of the country was not compromised over agitation by the country’s national movement for an egalitarian society.

Ansari, saying that each country and people shape their destiny in their own unique way, praised the talent, wisdom, moral integrity possessed by Mohandus Karamchand Gandhi and Mahatma Ganghi’s non-violent insistence for truth and justice as harbinger of modern day India.

This was contained in an address delivered by the India’s Vice President entitled, “The Legacy of India’s National Movement” at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He stated that much of the strategies employed by the Indian National Movement were enshrined in the country’s constitution and had been effectively utilised to successfully and peacefully replace and transform tyrannical political system.

Speaking about the passion and mission of the movement he said, “It was not just a movement to replace a colonial regime and deliver political power to Indians, but was aimed at using that power to secure social and economic justice and dignity for every Indian.

“The Indian national movement offers the only valid case where state power was not seized in a single historical movement of revolution, but through prolonged popular struggle on a moral, political and ideological level where reserves of counter-hegemony were built up over the years through progressives.”

Hon. Ansari explained that the movement was able to make use of the constitutional space offered by existing structure in India without being co-opted into it, saying that it did not completely reject the space, but entered and used it effectively in combination with political mobilisation to overthrow the existing structure.

“The movement was built around the basic notion that the people had to and could play an active role in politics and in their own liberation.

“It succeeded in politicising and drawing into political action a large part of the Indian people. The movement was premised on the view that it was the people and not leaders that created a mass movement whether for the overthrow of the colonial regime or for social transformation,” he stated.

He added, “Although the success or failure of the movement does, indeed, depend on the quality of the leadership of its leadership.”

The Indian Vice President called for the emergence of a strong national identity, civil libertarian and democratic tradition as exemplified by the Indian National Movement, saying that such would not survive in a society divided by language, caste and culture and in the absence of a minimum of prosperity, economic development and literacy of the developed world.