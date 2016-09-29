Dikko: Contempt Of Court Issue And NPFL

By Chibuike Chukwu

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will end after this weekend’s round of matches but this is even as the man who has superintended it is battling with Jos High Court over what it alleged was a contempt of court by the League Management Company (LMC) leadership.

Last week Wednesday, a combined team of Police and DSS personnel on stormed the headquarters of the LMC, Abuja to effect the arrest of the chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Shehu Dikko and Salihu Abubakar respectively after the Jos High Court served them the warrant of arrest.

The warrant of arrest stemmed from the alleged refusal of the LMC to suspend the ongoing league season following its refusal to reinstate Giwa Football Club of Jos after it was demoted earlier this year. The proprietor of the club, Barrister Chris Giwa, approached the Jos High Court for his club to be reinstated and got the judgment.

Meanwhile the court alleged that it never received an appeal for stay of execution of the league suspension and the consequence was the contempt of court charge against the leadership of the LMC with a two-week imprisonment to its leaders, which was followed by the warrant of arrest on the officials.

While the LMC claimed that it actually filed an appeal on the judgement of the Jos High Court, the latter said it never received same and the issue threw followers of the domestic league into speculation on what becomes of the glorious end of the current league season.

The curtain will be drawn on the 2015/2016 league season with Enugu Rangers highly favoured to emerge Nigerian champions after a 32-year wait. Besides, the ongoing league season has portrayed the LMC leadership as being competent in the management of the domestic league.

This is evident in the photo finish of the season where the eventual winner is expectedly going to emerge on Sunday (the last day of the league) but suffice to say that the ongoing court case against the leadership of the LMC seems to have robbed the season ending of the glamour that will be expected, as Dikko and other top shots of the league body would have been expected to grace the cup presentation.

As learnt from a source at the LMC headquarters in Abuja, Dikko, who was initially billed to be in Enugu on Sunday to present the cup to Rangers, will likely be missing the ceremony. According to the source who declined to be named, his absence will not be unconnected with the ongoing court saga.

Respite, though, might have come the way of the league body, as it was reported on Tuesday that the Appeal Court in Jos has slated October 11 for hearing of the appeal from the LMC. Based on this, Dikko and members of his executive will likely present the required frenzy, glamour and push as the league ends on Sunday.