Delta Plans Implementing Urban Planning Law

Nkasiobi Oluikpe

Lagos – The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the state will implement the state’s Urban and Regional Planning Law.

Okowa who gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by members of the Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) in Asaba, hinted that his administration was committed to ensuring safe and well-planned towns and cities in the state.

According to him, issues of building collapse, poor land management/development control and disorderly environment would soon be a thing of the past in the state.

The governor mentioned that the state would continue to partner with the NIA because they play critical roles in the development process of towns and cities.

“NIA is an important arm to the development of any nation, because you play important roles in the design of our buildings and cities; we will continue to count on you to play your roles so that we will have safer buildings.”