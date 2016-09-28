Delta APC Crisis: We Haven’t Received Police Invitation – Caretaker Committee

Charles Okogene

Asaba – The Secretary of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Dennis Nwanokai, says neither his committee nor the elders and leaders of the party have been summoned by the Delta State Police Command over the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Nwanokwai, who was reacting to reports that his committee has been invited by the police over possible invasion of the party’s state secretariat in Asaba by the Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo-led faction that appointed the Committee said, “there is no such invitation extended to us formally or informally.”

He, however, told Independent that the party will meet with the state commissioner of police to brief him on the immediate and remote causes of the crisis in the party.

“In view of the heavy police presence witnessed at the party secretariat lately, the leadership of the party in the State will be meeting with the Commissioner of Police to formally brief him on what the immediate and remote causes are,” he said.

He insisted that the party is united under the leadership of Sen. Okpozo and the Elders and Leaders saying “Olorogun Otega is only worried about the influx of other political heavyweights into the party. It will no longer be business as usual.”

According to him the crisis in the party “is artificial. What is playing out is the desperation of Olorogun Otega Emerhor to hold on to the sacked members of the State Exco (by judgment of the High Court of Justice, Delta State of Nigeria, holden at Asaba on April 30, 2015) to secure the party’s ticket for the guber polls in 2019.

“The situation is even made more hopeless following the loss of membership by the erstwhile Prophet Jones Erhue led State Exco, as a result of filing an action against the party at the Federal High Court Warri last year. Article 21 (D) (v) of the party’s Constitution provides for automatic expulsion of members who file a suit against the party in court. They can only be re-admitted after withdrawing the suit. The suit is still pending. They are no longer members of the party and these former members are the ones formenting trouble in the party.”

It will be recalled that Mr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe had on Tuesday Septemeber 27 and on behalf of APC Delta Media Directorate claimed that the Delta State Police Command had invited the leaders of the ‘factional’ group and also sent policemen to protect the party secretariat in Asaba, the state capital.

“The Police high command in Delta State, today September, 25, dispatched a team of ant-riot police men to protect the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat situated at 454 Nnebisi road, Asaba.

“The Commissioner of Police had to act on credible intelligent (sic) reports indicating a possible invasion of the State secretariat by the Senator Okpozo illegal Exco, planning to use thugs to forcefully take over the secretariat this morning,”

Oghenesivbe said adding that the police acted based on a complaint by the Prophet Jones Ode Erue led executive. “In (sic) swift response to the perceived threat of possible invasion and vandalization of the secretariat, the Prophet Jones Ode Erue led Exco formally made a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State on Sunday September 25, and requested the command’s intervention and protection of the secretariat.

“Acting accordingly, the Commissioner of Police in the State, didn’t only deployed (sic) armed Police to secure the secretariat, but has also invited the illegal Exco. to report to the CP’s office in Asaba to enable law enforcement agents resolve some grey areas.”