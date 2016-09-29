Decoder pirates attack NCC officials

Certain persons suspected to be cable broadcast decoder pirates on Thursday attacked some officials of the Nigerian Copyright Commission in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the NCC officials were raiding and impounding illegal cable broadcast decoders in some streets in the area when they were attacked.

The leader of the NCC team, Mr. Augustine Amodu, was held hostage in his hotel at GRA for hours before the Police came to his rescue.

The suspects insisted that the items seized by NCC must be released to them. However, the intervention of the police saved the situation.

Amodu said no one was arrested because the culprits fled when they saw the Police.

He said the commission impounded no fewer than 115 illegal cable broadcast decoders worth over N20m.

The raid took place variously at Fegge, Odoakpu, and MCC roads, among other places in Onitsha.