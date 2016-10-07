Dbanj And Wande Coal Reunite At Tee A’s 20th Anniversary Concert

Hazeez Balogun

It’s been awhile since Dbanj and Wande Coal were last seen onstage together and last night, at Tee A’s 20th anniversary concert, the former label mates took the stage to perform some of their biggest Mohits hits.

Wande Coal, who was performing some of his recent hits, stopped his performance to call up D’banj to join him on stage. The reunion came as a shock and a great joy to fans at the event as both artistes have been rumoured to not be on talking terms.

The event, which was put together to celebrate Tee A’s 20 years in comedy saw friends and colleagues like, Toke Makinwa, Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, Dbanj, Funke Bucknor, Darey, Wande Coal, and Princess frolick heartily. Other performers at the event were MC Abbey, Teju Babyface, Yaw, Tosin Ajibade, Okey Bakassi, Omo Baba, Owen Gee, Ese Walters, amongst others.