COWLSO 2016: Strengthening Family Bond For Sustainable Development

SEYI TAIWO-OGUNTUWASE

LAGOS



“As the family goes, so goes the nation, so goes the whole world,” says Pope John Paul II.

The veracity of the statement above is perhaps the reason for the choice of the theme for this year’s National Women Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), “Strong Family; Strong Nation”.

The theme of the just concluded event, which is the 16th edition, has been described as most appropriate, apt and timely, considering the current global upheavals and confounding uncertainties, which are said to be largely as a result of the increase of dysfunctional families today.

The three-day event, which held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos brought together over two thousand women from Lagos State and other states in Nigeria who sent delegates as they deliberated on critical issues confronting family units to proffer practical solutions aimed at achieving sustainable development by creating necessary support systems and policies to strengthen the home front, thereby strengthening the nation.

In her opening remarks as Mother of the day, Hajia Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by the wife of the Imo State Governor, Mrs. Nnoma Rochas Okorocha, noted that “Family values are important and should be cherished and nurtured through love, support, friendship and guidance as the key qualities necessary to form the family bond.”

While stressing that “Poverty, crime and declining school performance as some of the challenges a country could face when families are not cohesive”, she urged women to continue to emphasise the importance of family, even as they promote skills and abilities to make positive impact on their lives and the society at large.

In her welcome address, the chairperson of COWLSO and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode assured that “when family units are bound together in love and children are raised in the fear of God and high socio-moral values, it begets a good and peaceful society where social vices are reduced to the barest minimum.”

According to her, “Most of the social challenges currently confronting our nation like drug addiction, cultism, teenage pregnancy, kidnapping, child abuse, domestic violence, armed robbery and others, have their foundation in dysfunctional family units. Hence, to build a strong and virile country, we must go back and build strong family units.”

In the same vein, the chief host and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode noted that “strong families will only exist in an all-inclusive society.”

He stressed that “women are the glue that holds family together and that when they are empowered, they become great assets to both their families and the nation.”

Also speaking at the event, his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Abiola Ajimobi stressed that “family is the building block of any community and that if we must put the nation in order, we must first put the family in order.”

He added that “The woman is the bedrock of the family and that for any man to be successful, his wife must not be relegated to the background but be celebrated and given her rightful place of honour and influence.”

Corroborating this, his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola noted that “family is the foundation of life and that each community/nation is a reflection of the family units there.

He added that “since the woman is the basis of human existence, the woman is the foundation of life and must be so honoured.”

The Head of Service, Lagos State Government, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola hinted that “No nation can maximise its potentials unless it harnesses and strengthens its family structure.”

Furthermore, Mrs. Ademola urged the women to support one another by looking out for one another, amplifying the best in one another so that the evils or shortcomings limiting the development of good family units can be suppressed and conquered.

On his part, the outgoing Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole identified the family unit as the most critical segment of society.

His words, “If there is no unity in the family, members cannot perform well at work or in the society. We must therefore do everything to preserve the unity of the family so that our nation can be strong and successful. We must also work hard to impact the right values to our children.”

This year’s conference featured a total of seven plenary sessions, bothering on poignant topics such as “Building Blocks of the family Unit”, “The Art of Parenting, Effect of Technology on Children”, “The Rising Negative Trend of Domestic Violence and Child Neglect”, “Bring Back our Values”, “Caring for Family Members with Disabilities”, and “Health Challenges, Managing Family Finances, Protecting Your Legacy as well as Healthy Bodies/ Healthy Minds”.

While reading the communiqué issued at the end of the conference, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello stressed amongst other things that “While realising the need to juxtapose work, self-actualisation and family, women should try to manage tension created by prioritising and building a network of support; even as they ensure that they acquire relevant skills which will help them perform their tasks better and quicker.”

She added that “As women, we need to firm up the building blocks of our families to prevent the social problems evident in dysfunctional families which by extrapolation crumbles the society.”

Furthermore, she noted that “God skills of parenting are essential or effective child rearing” and that “these should not be left to parents alone but government and society must also play their part by creating an environment for effective positive development of our children.”

She emphasised that “Parents must bring back our cultural and ethical values, which unfortunately have been eroded by modernisation.”

The 2016 edition of the conference also witnessed the Investiture of Senator Oluremi Tinubu as the Grand Matron of COWLSO and the presentation of The Inspirational Woman Award to Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye of House of Tara.

Other recipients of the Certificate of Appreciation as Friends of COWLSO for this year’s conference include: Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Sir Kessington Adebutu, Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson, Noble and Cosharis Group.

The highpoint of the event was the Gala Night, which afforded the participants the opportunity of a fun-filled ceremony in an atmosphere of relaxation, generously spiced with lots of dance, drama, comedy, raffle-draw, with lots of winning and dinning.

The Gala Night was chaired by the Deputy-Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, with many wives of governors of sister states also in attendance. Those that graced the occasion include wives of governors of Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Cross-River and Osun States.

There were also lots of choice gifts and prizes, ranging from baskets of confectionaries to boxes of beverages, creams, clothes, perfumes, refrigerators, deep freezers, shops and brand new cars. A total of three cars were carted away by lucky winners at the event.