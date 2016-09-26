Conduct Free, Fair Election, Delta PDP Tells INEC, Security Agencies

Charles Okogene

Asaba – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State chapter, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other organisations charged with the conduct of tomorrow’s Edo State governorship election to conduct a free and fair election in which the will of the people would be upheld through their votes.

In a statement entitled, “Oshiomhole, APC, Security Agencies and The Brazen Attempts To Subvert The Will Of The Great People Of Edo State On September 28, 2016” issued in Asaba by, Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, its Publicity Secretary, the party said the appeal had become necessary going by the harassments and intimidation its members and supporters in the state had been subjected to by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said that the numerous acts of intimidation which culminated in the postponement of the election from September 10 to 28 with the support of the security agencies on the flimsy excuse of security threat portends a dangerous adventurism by an outgoing potentate with the inherent potential of truncating the democratic process and retarding the impressive gains of our democracy both in Edo State and nationally.

The party listed some acts that had shown that the election would not be free and fair.

They are “several unprovoked arrests, harassment and detention of PDP chieftains, loyalists and faithful in Edo State, the deployment of a senior police officer from Edo State for insisting on doing the right thing; and the speed with which confessed APC militants have been released from custody with a pat on the back, while innocent Edo citizens have continued to be incarcerated for refusing to be labeled as APC members.”

Others are the transfer of several senior journalists with a national television network from Edo State, for providing balanced coverage of political activities in line with the ethics of their revered profession and most disturbingly and the recourse to violent attacks on PDP assets and personnel, the worst of which was the shameful assault on the gentle, elegant and cerebral Dr. (Mrs.) Idia Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Edo State First Lady in-waiting, while on the campaign trail.

However, the PDP said that it was satisfied with what it described as “the groundswell of endorsements for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from prominent Edo indigenes, revered traditional institutions, established professional groups and diverse organisations and associations across the state.

“These, coupled with the decamping of thousands of former APC members to the PDP are an overwhelming indication that the victory of the PDP, which was already assured, has now been further consolidated in this period of postponement and the people of Edo State are now fully prepared to overcome the devious plot by the APC to truncate democracy in the state,” the PDP said.

It then called on INEC and the security agencies to stand with the people of Edo State and enjoined the electorate to be vigilant and law-abiding even as they monitor the distribution and movement of electoral materials on election day and maintain full surveillance of the entire electoral process to ensure that any effort to tamper with the election is strongly resisted.