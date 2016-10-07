CBN Issues Guideline For Computing Sukuk In Liquidity Ratio Of Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a guideline for including Sukuk (Islamic or non-interest financial instrument) issued by state governments as part of their liquidity ratio, including assigning it “a weight of 20 percent or as may be prescribed by the CBN from time to time.”

A circular with reference: FMD/DIR/GEN/CIR/07/006, dated October 6, 2016 to the General Public, noted that the guideline is part of efforts “to foster financial system and economic growth and development, as well as complement the efforts of government at various levels.”

The document titled: “Guidelines for Granting Liquid Asset Status to Sukuk Instruments Issued by State Governments”, signed by Dr. Angela Sere-Ejembi, for the CBN’s Director, Financial Markets Department, said the approval is “to enhance the diversification of sources of funding for development at the sub-national levels.”

To qualify for inclusion as a liquid asset on bank balance sheets, the “Sukuk issuance shall be backed by a law enacted by the relevant State House of Assembly, specifying that a sinking fund to be fully funded from the consolidated revenue fund account of the state be established.

Repayment structure of the Sukuk shall be from such sinking fund account created and backed by an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) obtained with approval of the state Assembly or other legislated sources of repayments disclosed in the offer documents.

Consequently, “the Accountant General of the State shall issue an Irrevocable Letter of Authority to deduct at source from the statutory allocation due to the state, approved by the Federal Minister of Finance, in the event of default by or failure of the state to meet its payment obligations.”

Also, “trustee(s) to the Sukuk shall submit to Director, FPRD, CBN every six months: (a) a statement of accounts of the sinking funds’ investments and (b) a statement of declaration on the sufficiency of the sinking funds’ investments and investment income in meeting maturing and redemption obligations.

“The Trustees shall advise the Director, FPRD, CBN on the action taken in the event that the Trustees are of the opinion that the sinking fund may be insufficient or there may be the likelihood of default, in line with Sections 255 and 256 of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007 or any amendment thereto.”

The guideline, the CBN explained, is part of efforts to further deepen the nation’s financial system and “to provide for eligibility for the grant of liquidity status to Sukuk issued by state governments at its discount window as well as for the purpose of liquidity ratio computation.”

It is also expected to further promote investment and secondary market activities.

The state government is also required to enact a fiscal responsibility law, with provisions for public debt management, in order to enhance investor confidence, in addition to establishing a debt management department that would ensure transparency and professional management of debt issues.

The Sukuk must from inception and throughout its lifespan, be of investment grade as determined by a rating agency accredited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The commission must also confirm “that the proceeds have been disbursed in line with the provisions of the prospectus (that) shall be submitted to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department (FPRD) of the CBN at the anniversary of the Sukuk issuance. Subsequently, SEC confirmation shall be required on amounts that have not been disbursed by the first anniversary.

The state government Sukuk shall have a maximum maturity of 10 years to qualify for liquid asset status.

The CBN also limited the maximum investment a bank shall make in any Sukuk issuance of a state government or its agencies to 10 per cent of the total amount outstanding of that particular Sukuk, while “aggregate portfolio of a bank in Sukuk issued by state governments and their agencies shall not exceed 30% of the bank’s total portfolio in debt securities.”

Debt securities, in this case, are listed as: “Nigerian Treasury Bills, FGN Bonds, FGN-guaranteed notes, sovereign debt notes, and any other Nigerian sovereign debt securities, CBN bills, bonds collateralised with FGN bonds, state government bonds, state government agency bonds, corporate bonds and dated preference shares.”

State government Sukuk shall however “not be included in the computation of the 10 percent ceiling on lending to all tiers of government as specified in the CBN Circular, reference BSD/DIR/GEN/CIR/03/011, dated June 26, 2009,” the apex bank added.